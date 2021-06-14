74th Annual Montana East-West Shrine Game
Saturday
at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium, 7 p.m.
East
Eli Aby, Laurel; Colter Bales, Laurel; Junior Bergen, Billings Senior; Jaquawhaan Booth, Billings Central; Kolter Bouma, Fairfield; Ben Britton, St. Mary's, Calgary; Paul Brott, Billings West; John Brown, Bozeman; Jackson Burkley, Billings Senior; Jesse Chapweske, Miles City; Neil Daily, Billings West; Derek Damjanovich, Billings Central; Ethan Deroche, Great Falls; Kellen Detrick, Havre; Kaimen Evans, Belt; Luke Fedyk, Bozeman; Jadyn Hoff, Billings West; Carson Hunter, Miles City; Jay Jetmore, Red Lodge; Thomas Klepps, Billings Senior; Brady Lang, Bozeman; Padraig Lang, Bozeman; Corby Mann, Red Lodge; Johnnie McClusky, Billings Senior; Sloan McPherson, Savage; Jaymn Medlock, Billings West; Gavin Mills, Fairfield; Pierce Mortenson, Malta; Conor Murray, Fairfield; James Och, Laurel; Mayson Phipps, Glasgow; Brock Ping, Billings Central; Brody Skogen, Sidney; Brooks Talbot, Bozeman; Jace Thompson, Fort Benton; Levi Torgerson, Great Falls; Connor Ulschak, Laurel; Jayden Venable, Miles City; Jack Waddell, Laurel; Riley Waters, Sidney; Jackson Willems, Billings Skyview; Marcus Wittman, Billings Central.
Head coach: John Fitzgerald, Red Lodge.
Assistant coaches: Adam White Red Lodge; Ryan Gatch, Havre; Nick Oxarart, Malta; Patrick Barnett, Glasgow; Jory Thompson, Fort Benton.
West
Dayton Bay, Missoula Sentinel; Jace Fitzgerald, Dillon; Cormac Benn, Bigfork; Michael Hupp, Dillon; Cole Truman, Dillon; Owen Porcu, Notre Dame, Calgary; Jaiden Klemundt, Hamilton; Dexter Tedesco, Helena; Jace Klucewich, Missoula Sentinel; Geno Leonard, Missoula Sentinel; Flint Smith, Whitehall; Tel Arthur, Frenchtown; Carter Lake, Hamilton; Tyler Little, Helena Capital; Colter Janacaro, Missoula Big Sky; Gabriel Delgatty, Manhattan; Soren Syvrud, Missoula Sentinel; TJ Rausch, Missoula Sentinel; David Lowry, Helena; Jonny Reiser, Dillon; Gunnar Smith, Eureka; Ben Swanson, Helena; Caden Holgate, Manhattan; Ryker McElmurry, Libby; Toby Veltkamp, Manhattan; Aidan Lee, Butte; Zach Evans, Helena; Bryan Holland, Butte Central; Lucas Thacker, Columbia Falls; Rocco Beccari, Kalispell Glacier; Duncan Richardson, Frenchtown; Luke Benson, Bigfork; Hudson Vegeron, Hamilton; Tyler Burrows, Hamilton; Dylan Smith, Whitehall; TY Raiha, Butte; Judson Seliskar, Helena; DJ Jackson, Butte; Daxon Graham, Dillon; Jake Olson, Butte; Preston Metesh, Drummond-Philipsburg.
Head coach: Dane Oliver, Missoula Sentinel.
Assistant coaches: Pete Joseph, Missoula Sentinel; Chris Grabowska, Manhattan; Jim Benn, Bigfork; Kaden Glinsmann, Polson; Dan Larson, Butte.
