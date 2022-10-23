Montana High School Association
Football
Playoffs pairings
Class AA
Play-in games
Friday, Oct. 28
Billings Senior at Kalispell Glacier, 7 p.m.
Missoula Big Sky at Bozeman Gallatin, 7 p.m.
Butte at Great Falls, 7 p.m.
Great Falls CMR at Missoula Sentinel, 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Dates and times TBA
Glacier-Senior winner at Bozeman
Gallatin-Big Sky winner at Helena
Great Falls-Butte winner at Helena Capital
Sentinel-CMR winner at Billings West
Class A
First round
Friday, Oct. 28
Frenchtown at Dillon, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Miles City at Columbia Falls, 1 p.m.
Libby at Laurel, 1 p.m.
Whitefish at Havre, 1 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Dates and times TBA
Fourth highest remaining seed after first round at Hamilton
Highest remaining seed after first round at Billings Central
Third highest remaining seed after first round at Lewistown
Second highest remaining seed after first round at Polson
Class B
First round
Saturday, Oct. 29
Missoula Loyola at Townsend, 1 p.m.
Fairfield at Shepherd, 1 p.m.
Manhattan at Bigfork, 1 p.m.
Baker at Glasgow, 1 p.m.
Cut Bank at Huntley Project, 1 p.m.
Whitehall at Florence, 1 p.m.
Red Lodge at Malta, 1 p.m.
Eureka at Jefferson, 1 p.m.
8-Man
First round
Date and time TBA
Park City at Drummond-Philipsburg
Saturday, Oct. 29
Charlo at Belt, 1 p.m.
Forsyth at Superior, 1 p.m.
Lone Peak at Culbertson, 1 p.m.
Cascade at Joliet, 1 p.m.
Fort Benton at Fairview, 1 p.m.
Chinook at Ennis, 1 p.m.
Circle at St. Ignatius, 1 p.m.
6-Man
First round
Friday, Oct. 28
Noxon at Valier, 6 p.m.
Savage at Big Sandy, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
White Sulphur Springs at Roy-Winifred, 1 p.m.
North Star at Broadview-Lavina, 1 p.m.
Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine at Medicine Lake-Froid, 1 p.m.
Chester-Joplin-Inverness at Hot Springs, 1 p.m.
Bridger at Richey-Lambert, 1 p.m.
Custer-Hysham-Melstone at Highwood, 1 p.m.
