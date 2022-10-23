Montana High School Association

Football 

Playoffs pairings

Class AA

Play-in games

Friday, Oct. 28

Billings Senior at Kalispell Glacier, 7 p.m.

Missoula Big Sky at Bozeman Gallatin, 7 p.m.

Butte at Great Falls, 7 p.m.

Great Falls CMR at Missoula Sentinel, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Dates and times TBA

Glacier-Senior winner at Bozeman

Gallatin-Big Sky winner at Helena

Great Falls-Butte winner at Helena Capital

Sentinel-CMR winner at Billings West

Class A

First round

Friday, Oct. 28

Frenchtown at Dillon, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Miles City at Columbia Falls, 1 p.m.

Libby at Laurel, 1 p.m.

Whitefish at Havre, 1 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Dates and times TBA

Fourth highest remaining seed after first round at Hamilton

Highest remaining seed after first round at Billings Central

Third highest remaining seed after first round at Lewistown

Second highest remaining seed after first round at Polson

Class B

First round

Saturday, Oct. 29

Missoula Loyola at Townsend, 1 p.m.

Fairfield at Shepherd, 1 p.m.

Manhattan at Bigfork, 1 p.m.

Baker at Glasgow, 1 p.m.

Cut Bank at Huntley Project, 1 p.m.

Whitehall at Florence, 1 p.m.

Red Lodge at Malta, 1 p.m.

Eureka at Jefferson, 1 p.m.

8-Man

First round

Date and time TBA

Park City at Drummond-Philipsburg

Saturday, Oct. 29

Charlo at Belt, 1 p.m.

Forsyth at Superior, 1 p.m.

Lone Peak at Culbertson, 1 p.m.

Cascade at Joliet, 1 p.m.

Fort Benton at Fairview, 1 p.m.

Chinook at Ennis, 1 p.m.

Circle at St. Ignatius, 1 p.m.

6-Man

First round

Friday, Oct. 28

Noxon at Valier, 6 p.m.

Savage at Big Sandy, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

White Sulphur Springs at Roy-Winifred, 1 p.m.

North Star at Broadview-Lavina, 1 p.m.

Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine at Medicine Lake-Froid, 1 p.m.

Chester-Joplin-Inverness at Hot Springs, 1 p.m.

Bridger at Richey-Lambert, 1 p.m.

Custer-Hysham-Melstone at Highwood, 1 p.m.

