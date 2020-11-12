Football Honors Teams

Northern C (6-Man)

All-conference: Kade Strutz, Sr., Big Sandy; Parker Proulx, Sr., Big Sandy; Spencer Lehnerz, Jr., Power-Dutton-Brady; Stanley Jarvis, Sr., Sunburst; Tyce Erickson, Sr., Power-Dutton-Brady; Nick Widhalm, Sr., Power-Dutton-Brady; Brady Pleninger, Sr., Big Sandy; Brody Connelly, Sr., Valier; Cade Hanson, Jr., Sunburst; Kellan Doheny, Jr., Power-Dutton-Brady; Kody Strutz, So., Big Sandy; Payne Ditmar, Sr., North Star; Tyler Ellsworth, Jr., Power-Dutton-Brady; Cam Schwarzbach, Sr., Big Sandy.

