First team: Connor Klick, OL, sr., Fairfield; Kolter Bouma, OL, jr., Fairfield; Mayson Phipps, OL, jr., Glasgow; Parker Mortenson, OL, jr., Malta; Pierce Mortenson, OL, jr., Malta; Dylan Nieskens, TE, jr., Glasgow; Colten Fast, WR, jr., Glasgow; Gavin Mills, WR, jr., Fairfield; Tanner Smith, RB, jr., Malta; Jesse Lee, RB, jr., Glasgow; Keeley Bake, QB, sr., Fairfield; Tel Aune, athlete, jr., Glasgow; Keeley Bake, K, sr., Fairfield; Gavin Mills, P, jr., Fairfield; Keeley Bake, kick return specialist, sr., Fairfield.

Second team: Thomas Troy, OL, sr., Fairfield; Cooper Larson, OL, jr., Glasgow; Hunter Anderson, OL, jr., Fairfield; Mark Doty, OL, jr., Conrad; Ty Kittleson, OL, jr., Glasgow; Daniel Faith, TE, so., Fairfield; Conor Murray, WR, jr., Fairfield; Loden Idler, WR, jr., Glasgow; Colten Barsness, RB, sr., Cut Bank; Rex Williamson, RB, so., Malta; Alec Boland, QB, sr., Glasgow; Austin Wilson, athlete, jr., Wolf Points; Lance St. Germaine, K, sr., Wolf Point; Rex Williamson, P, so., Malta; Loden Idler, kick return specialist, jr., Glasgow.

First team: Kolter Bouma, DE, jr., Fairfield; Pierce Mortenson, DE, jr., Malta; Hunter Anderson, DL, jr., Fairfield; Mayson Phipps, DL, jr., Glasgow; Callan Mears, LB, sr., Malta; Conner Klick, LB, sr., Fairfield; Keeley Bake, LB, sr., Fairfield; Dylan Nieskens, LB, jr., Glasgow; Alec Boland, DB, sr., Glasgow; Gaice Blackwell, DB, sr., Fairfield; Tanner Smith, DB, sr., Malta; Gavin Mills, DB, jr., Fairfield.

Second team: Parker Mortenson, DE, jr., Malta; Ty Kittleson, DE, jr., Glasgow; Cordel Salsbery, DL, jr., Malta; Kade Harwood, DL, jr., Conrad; Andrew Andersen, LB, sr., Cut Bank; Austin Wilson, LB, jr., Wolf Points; Tel Aune, LB, jr., Glasgow; Cash Salsbery, LB, so., Malta; Dexter Monson, DB, sr., Glasgow; Carson Bitney, DB, jr., Conrad; Conor Murray, DB, jr., Fairfield; Kooper Oxarart, DB, jr., Malta.

Connor Klick, OL, sr., Fairfield; Kolter Bouma, OL, jr., Fairfield; Mayson Phipps, OL, jr., Glasgow; Pierce Mortenson, OL, jr., Malta; Dylan Nieskens, TE, jr., Glasgow; Tanner Smith, RB, jr., Malta; Hunter Anderson, DL, jr., Fairfield; Keeley Bake, K, sr., Fairfield; Gavin Mills, DB, jr., Fairfield.

