Southern C

All-State: Austin Dennis, Sr., G, Park City; Carson Baker, Sr., QB, Park City; Nate Konen, Sr., ILB, Twin Bridges; Miguel Salinas, Sr., RB, West Yellowstone; Sam Coffin, Sr., TE/WR, West Yellowstone; Kyle Watt, Sr., FB, West Yellowstone; Mac Hauck, Sr., QB, West Yellowstone; Caleb Bailey, Sr., TE, Joliet.

All-Conference

Offense

First team: German Vazquez, Sr., C, West Yellowstone; Austin Dennis, Sr., G, Park City; Mathew Kaiser, Jr., G, Twin Bridges; Sam Coffin, Sr., TE/WR, West Yellowstone; Caleb Bailey, Sr., TE, Joliet; Miguel Salinas, Sr., RB, West Yellowstone; Trystan Harmon, Sr., TB, Twin Bridges; Kyle Watt, Sr., FB, West Yellowstone; Mac Hauck, Sr., QB, West Yellowstone; Carson Baker, Sr., QB, Park City; Colton Young, Jr., KR, Absarokee; Caleb Bailey, Sr., P, Joliet.

Second team: Dylan Bal, Sr., C, Park City; Kelly Lind, Jr., G, Joliet; Talon Fortner, Sr., G, Ennis; Austin Samuels, Sr., WR, Lone Peak; Garrett Zimdars, Jr., RB, Park City; Rye Brastrup, So., TB, Joliet; Nate Konen, Sr., FB, Twin Bridges; Frankie Starz, Sr., QB, Lone Peak; Bryce Nye, Sr., QB, Twin Bridges.

Defense

First team: Nate Konen, Sr., ILB, Twin Bridges; Kyle Watt, Sr., ILB/OLB, West Yellowstone; Tucker Johnstone, Jr., MLB, Park City; Austin Samuels, Sr., OLB, Lone Peak; Mac Hauck, Sr., S/DB, West Yellowstone; Sam Coffin, Sr., ILB/DE, West Yellowstone; Kelly Lind, Sr., DE/DT, Joliet; Talon Fortner, Sr., NT, Ennis; Micah Ross, Sr., NT/DT, West Yellowstone, Dayton Gurie, Jr., K, Absarokee.

Second team: Wyatt Anderson, Jr., LB/DE, Joliet; Frankie Starz, Sr., ILB, Lone Peak; Jeffery Wilson, Jr., OLB, West Yellowstone; Trystan Harmon, Sr., OLB, Twin Bridges; Hayden Ward, So., OLB, Joliet; Garrett McMillen, Sr., S/OLB, Park City; Bryce Nye, Sr., S, Twin Bridges; Eyan Jordet, So., DE, Park City; Austin Dennis, Sr., DE, Park City; Mathew Kaiser, Jr., DT, Twin Bridges.

Sign up for our high school sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments