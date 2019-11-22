Bozeman 49, Butte 28
|Butte;7;7;0;7;—;28
|Bozeman;7;7;7;28;—;49
BUT — Jake Olson 53 pass from Tommy Mellott (Casey Kautzman kick)
BOZ — Asher Croy 29 run (Hayden Williamson kick)
BOZ — Kenneth Eiden 20 pass from Jake D'Agostino (Hayden Williamson kick)
BUT — Quinn Sullivan 13 pass from Tommy Mellott (Casey Kautzman kick)
BOZ — Carter Ash 24 pass from Jake D'Agostino (Hayden Williamson kick)
BOZ — Kenneth Eiden 26 pass from Jake D'Agostino (Hayden Williamson kick)
BOZ — Camren Spencer 30 interception (Hayden Williamson kick)
BUT — Kobe Moreno 6 run (Casey Kautzman kick)
BOZ — Asher Croy 5 run (Hayden Williamson kick)
BUT — Kobe Moreno 5 run (Casey Kautzman kick)
BOZ — Asher Croy 5 run (Hayden Williamson kick)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.