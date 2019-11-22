Bozeman 49, Butte 28

Butte;7;7;0;7;—;28
Bozeman;7;7;7;28;—;49

BUT — Jake Olson 53 pass from Tommy Mellott (Casey Kautzman kick)

BOZ — Asher Croy 29 run (Hayden Williamson kick)

BOZ — Kenneth Eiden 20 pass from Jake D'Agostino (Hayden Williamson kick)

BUT — Quinn Sullivan 13 pass from Tommy Mellott (Casey Kautzman kick)

BOZ — Carter Ash 24 pass from Jake D'Agostino (Hayden Williamson kick)

BOZ — Kenneth Eiden 26 pass from Jake D'Agostino (Hayden Williamson kick)

BOZ — Camren Spencer 30 interception (Hayden Williamson kick)

BUT — Kobe Moreno 6 run (Casey Kautzman kick)

BOZ — Asher Croy 5 run (Hayden Williamson kick)

BUT — Kobe Moreno 5 run (Casey Kautzman kick)

BOZ — Asher Croy 5 run (Hayden Williamson kick)

