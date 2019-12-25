High school
74th Montana East-West Shrine Game
July 18, 2020
at Billings
East Team
Roster: Justin Anderson, DE, Browning; Cody Asbeck, ST, Fairview; Carter Ash, WR, Bozeman; Keeley Bake, WR, Fairfield; Alex Balkenbush, DE, Billings Central; Aidan Barrows, LB, Miles City; Jaden Bienvenue, OL, Billings West; DeMarcus Carr, RB, Billings West; Sam Carson, OL, Henry Wisewood (Calif.); Brett Clark, WR, Bozeman; Nelson Crisafuli, LB, Glendive; Asher Croy, RB, Bozeman; Finnegan Davis, LB, Red Lodge; Garrett Diekhans, Fort Benton, ST, Fort Benton; Mason Dionne, LB, Havre; Nick Eliason, TE, Billings Senior; Josh Erbacher, QB, Billings West; Preston Erlich, DL, Red Lodge; Journey Grimsrud, DL, Red Lodge; Mason Harding, OL, Miles City; Ben Held, LB, Great Falls High; Kasee Henderson, OL, Havre; Conner Klick, OL, Fairfield; Tel Lunde, S, Wibaux; Jacolby Mattoon, OL, Miles City; Hunter Morse, TE, Billings West; Keenan Murnion, LB, Jordan; Oran Nash-Berger, CB, Billings Senior; Bryce Nelson, CB, Great Falls CMR; Tanner Parsons, RB, Shelby; Kaelen Patton, LB, Bozeman; Ricky Preese, OL, Columbus; Cayden Redfield, WR, Hardin; Connor Ryan, S, Billings West; Conner Schwend, QB, Hardin; Tanner Smith, CB, Malta; Quinn Springer, OL, Havre; Braden Tomlin, WR, Red Lodge; Tom Walkup, OL, Bozeman; Trey Yates, DL, Colstrip; Cam Younger, DE, Laurel.
Alternates: Kirby Basta, OL, Glendive; Ethan Cooper, OL, Bozeman; Jake D’Agostino, QB, Bozeman; Clint Darlington, DE, Big Sandy, Austin Dennis, OL, Park City; Garrett Dostal, DL, Billings Senior; Kordell Ellis, CB, Huntley Project; Morgan Harmon, DE, Billings Senior; Will Harr, OL, Great Falls CMR; Makale Kembel, RB, Roundup; Zayne Konkol, DL, Belgrade; Tyson Krahe, CB, Great Falls High; Jason Langen, DL, Bozeman; Stetson Lefurgey, OL, Fort Benton; Josh Mason, WR, Billings Skyview; Ed Murnion, WR, Jordan; McCade O’Reilly, LB, Bozeman; Duane Otto, LB, Lewistown; Charlie Parkan, WR, Billings Central; Quinn Pray, OL, Great Falls Central; Brock Proulx, RB, Big Sandy, Conor Reitler, OL, Billings Skyview; Ethan Renner, RB, Laurel; Caden Rettig, WR, North Star; Redige Sargent, S, Westby-Grenora; Alex Schriver, S, Fairview; Brody Schwartz, DL, Billings Senior; Kyle Smith, OL, Billings Senior; Zach Tallman, S, Billings West; Hudson Willett, CB, Bozeman; Mason Yochum, TE, Billings Central.
Coach: John Fitzgerald, Red Lodge
West team
Roster: Scout Allen, S, Butte High; Max Anderson, OL, Kalispell Flathead; Cade Baker, CB, Frenchtown; Sam Coffin, TE, West Yellowstone; Drew Deck, WR, Kalispell Glacier; Hank Dunn, CB, Eureka; Josh Dyk, DE, Manhattan; Hayden Ferguson, LB, Helena High; Maddox Fucci, OL, Kalispell Glacier; Trey Green, ST, Clark Fork; Bridger Grovom, WR, Helena Capital; Coen Guisti, OL, Boulder; Cooper Hoffman, LB, Dillon; Parker Johnston, WR, Helena Capital; Parker Johnston, WR, Helena Capital; Preston Jones, WR, Missoula Sentinel; Tucker Jones, LB, Hamilton; Jake Kindel, LB, Eureka; Jaden Lamb, DL, Townsend; Jaxon Lee, RB, Missoula Sentinel; Konor McClafferty, OL, Butte High; Zane McCormick, LB, Helena Capital; Thomas McGree, S, Butte Central; Tommy Mellott, QB, Butte High; Kameron Moreno, RB, Butte High; Kobe Moreno, LB, Butte High; Hank Nuce, DL, Kalispell Glacier; Spencer Oldenburger, OL, Manhattan; Guido Osello, WR, Butte Central; Monte Pearson, DL, Helena Capital; Jett Rebish, S, Missoula Big Sky; Aaron Richards, OL, Butte Central; Carson Rostad, QB, Hamilton; Hank Rugg, DE, Frenchtown; Tanner Russell, DE, Kalispell Flathead; Chris Schedlbauer, OL, Libby; Brandon Spencer, OL, Missoula Sentinel; Avery Stiles, WR, Boulder; Nate Turner, CB, Bishop O’Byrne (Calif.); Lane Veltkamp, CB, Manhattan; Ryker Wenderoth, CB, Polson.
Alternates: Devin Beale, RB, Whitefish; Brandon Colandonato, WR, Missoula Hellgate; Kadyn Craigle, RB, Helena Capital; Logan Drown, LB, Whitefish; Landon Duce, RB, Hamilton; Dakota Friesen, DL, Missoula Hellgate; Pete Gibson, LB, Dillon; Preston Hales, OL, Dillon; Bo Kelly, LB, Polson; Lucas Kingston, OL, Butte High; Keith Kipperhan, OL, Deer Lodge; Brandon Knudsen, S, Hot Springs; Nate Konen, LB, Twin Bridges; Ben Maehl, WR, Missoula Big Sky; Tanner Marshall, OL, Libby; Chet McCully, LB, Eureka; Jade Morast, OL, Dillon; Bradley Nieves, LB, Columbia Falls; Keyshawn Newby, DL, Helena High; Trever Neumann, WR, Butte Central; Derek Nygaard, DE, Boulder; Booker Perkins, DE, Helena High; Justus Peterson, CB, Dillon; Miguel Salinas, RB, West Yellowstone; Chance Sheldon-Allen, CB, Kalispell Flathead; Nelson Smith, LB, Darby; Quinn Sullivan, LB, Butte High; Kyler Tesch, WR, Helena High; Jaxson Yanzich, S, Boulder.
Coach: Arie Grey, Butte High
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.