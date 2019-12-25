High school

74th Montana East-West Shrine Game

July 18, 2020

at Billings

East Team

Roster: Justin Anderson, DE, Browning; Cody Asbeck, ST, Fairview; Carter Ash, WR, Bozeman; Keeley Bake, WR, Fairfield; Alex Balkenbush, DE, Billings Central; Aidan Barrows, LB, Miles City; Jaden Bienvenue, OL, Billings West; DeMarcus Carr, RB, Billings West; Sam Carson, OL, Henry Wisewood (Calif.); Brett Clark, WR, Bozeman; Nelson Crisafuli, LB, Glendive; Asher Croy, RB, Bozeman; Finnegan Davis, LB, Red Lodge; Garrett Diekhans, Fort Benton, ST, Fort Benton; Mason Dionne, LB, Havre; Nick Eliason, TE, Billings Senior; Josh Erbacher, QB, Billings West; Preston Erlich, DL, Red Lodge; Journey Grimsrud, DL, Red Lodge; Mason Harding, OL, Miles City; Ben Held, LB, Great Falls High; Kasee Henderson, OL, Havre; Conner Klick, OL, Fairfield; Tel Lunde, S, Wibaux; Jacolby Mattoon, OL, Miles City; Hunter Morse, TE, Billings West; Keenan Murnion, LB, Jordan; Oran Nash-Berger, CB, Billings Senior; Bryce Nelson, CB, Great Falls CMR; Tanner Parsons, RB, Shelby; Kaelen Patton, LB, Bozeman; Ricky Preese, OL, Columbus; Cayden Redfield, WR, Hardin; Connor Ryan, S, Billings West; Conner Schwend, QB, Hardin; Tanner Smith, CB, Malta; Quinn Springer, OL, Havre; Braden Tomlin, WR, Red Lodge; Tom Walkup, OL, Bozeman; Trey Yates, DL, Colstrip; Cam Younger, DE, Laurel.

Alternates: Kirby Basta, OL, Glendive; Ethan Cooper, OL, Bozeman; Jake D’Agostino, QB, Bozeman; Clint Darlington, DE, Big Sandy, Austin Dennis, OL, Park City; Garrett Dostal, DL, Billings Senior; Kordell Ellis, CB, Huntley Project; Morgan Harmon, DE, Billings Senior; Will Harr, OL, Great Falls CMR; Makale Kembel, RB, Roundup; Zayne Konkol, DL, Belgrade; Tyson Krahe, CB, Great Falls High; Jason Langen, DL, Bozeman; Stetson Lefurgey, OL, Fort Benton; Josh Mason, WR, Billings Skyview; Ed Murnion, WR, Jordan; McCade O’Reilly, LB, Bozeman; Duane Otto, LB, Lewistown; Charlie Parkan, WR, Billings Central; Quinn Pray, OL, Great Falls Central; Brock Proulx, RB, Big Sandy, Conor Reitler, OL, Billings Skyview; Ethan Renner, RB, Laurel; Caden Rettig, WR, North Star; Redige Sargent, S, Westby-Grenora; Alex Schriver, S, Fairview; Brody Schwartz, DL, Billings Senior; Kyle Smith, OL, Billings Senior; Zach Tallman, S, Billings West; Hudson Willett, CB, Bozeman; Mason Yochum, TE, Billings Central.

Coach: John Fitzgerald, Red Lodge

West team

Roster: Scout Allen, S, Butte High; Max Anderson, OL, Kalispell Flathead; Cade Baker, CB, Frenchtown; Sam Coffin, TE, West Yellowstone; Drew Deck, WR, Kalispell Glacier; Hank Dunn, CB, Eureka; Josh Dyk, DE, Manhattan; Hayden Ferguson, LB, Helena High; Maddox Fucci, OL, Kalispell Glacier; Trey Green, ST, Clark Fork; Bridger Grovom, WR, Helena Capital; Coen Guisti, OL, Boulder; Cooper Hoffman, LB, Dillon; Parker Johnston, WR, Helena Capital; Parker Johnston, WR, Helena Capital; Preston Jones, WR, Missoula Sentinel; Tucker Jones, LB, Hamilton; Jake Kindel, LB, Eureka; Jaden Lamb, DL, Townsend; Jaxon Lee, RB, Missoula Sentinel; Konor McClafferty, OL, Butte High; Zane McCormick, LB, Helena Capital; Thomas McGree, S, Butte Central; Tommy Mellott, QB, Butte High; Kameron Moreno, RB, Butte High; Kobe Moreno, LB, Butte High; Hank Nuce, DL, Kalispell Glacier; Spencer Oldenburger, OL, Manhattan; Guido Osello, WR, Butte Central; Monte Pearson, DL, Helena Capital; Jett Rebish, S, Missoula Big Sky; Aaron Richards, OL, Butte Central; Carson Rostad, QB, Hamilton; Hank Rugg, DE, Frenchtown; Tanner Russell, DE, Kalispell Flathead; Chris Schedlbauer, OL, Libby; Brandon Spencer, OL, Missoula Sentinel; Avery Stiles, WR, Boulder; Nate Turner, CB, Bishop O’Byrne (Calif.); Lane Veltkamp, CB, Manhattan; Ryker Wenderoth, CB, Polson.

Alternates: Devin Beale, RB, Whitefish; Brandon Colandonato, WR, Missoula Hellgate; Kadyn Craigle, RB, Helena Capital; Logan Drown, LB, Whitefish; Landon Duce, RB, Hamilton; Dakota Friesen, DL, Missoula Hellgate; Pete Gibson, LB, Dillon; Preston Hales, OL, Dillon; Bo Kelly, LB, Polson; Lucas Kingston, OL, Butte High; Keith Kipperhan, OL, Deer Lodge; Brandon Knudsen, S, Hot Springs; Nate Konen, LB, Twin Bridges; Ben Maehl, WR, Missoula Big Sky; Tanner Marshall, OL, Libby; Chet McCully, LB, Eureka; Jade Morast, OL, Dillon; Bradley Nieves, LB, Columbia Falls; Keyshawn Newby, DL, Helena High; Trever Neumann, WR, Butte Central; Derek Nygaard, DE, Boulder; Booker Perkins, DE, Helena High; Justus Peterson, CB, Dillon; Miguel Salinas, RB, West Yellowstone; Chance Sheldon-Allen, CB, Kalispell Flathead; Nelson Smith, LB, Darby; Quinn Sullivan, LB, Butte High; Kyler Tesch, WR, Helena High; Jaxson Yanzich, S, Boulder.

Coach: Arie Grey, Butte High

