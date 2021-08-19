HELENA — High school football is one week away and on Friday night, local teams will take the field in a dry run for next week's season openers.
Helena Capital will be the first team to take the field at Vigilante Stadium Friday with a scrimmage set for 5 p.m.
As with many high school programs, the Bruins are still evaluating the depth chart and head coach Kyle Mihelish said earlier this week that includes the quarterback position.
Following the graduation of Matt Burton, the Bruins have had a bona fide quarterback competition taking place between juniors Hudsen Grovom and Joey Michelotti.
"We have been grading them on everything, every day in practice," Mihelish said. "And they know that. They have both really stepped up. Both guys are capable and we might even play them both a little those first couple of games. You have to put them out there and see what they can do."
That will be a key thing to watch on Friday as the two vie to be Capital's starting quarterback next Friday in the opener against Bozeman.
The Bruins may have some positions on the depth chart to figure out, but CHS returns a number of stalwarts at key positions such as Dylan Graham at running back and Tom Carter at wide receiver.
On defense, Mason Greene, Talon Marsh, and Tucker Zanto are among the most productive returners from last season.
"We are just looking to fine tune some things," Mihelish said. "We've had a good couple of weeks and I feel good about where we're at. We are just ready to hit somebody else."
Following the Capital scrimmage, Helena High will take the field at 6:30 p.m. Unlike the Bruins, there's no question about the starting quarterback for the Bengals, as that will be Montana Grizzly commit Kaden Huot.
But head coach Scott Evans said there are plenty of players looking to make a final impression.
"We have some guys we feel like can play on Friday nights and right now they might be sharing time with some others," Evans said. "Friday night is a big night for those guys. We have to find those special teams guys and look at those younger guys that improved over the summer. That's what we are looking at and trying to evaluate."
That also includes the quarterback position. Even though Huot is cemented in as the starter, Evans said developing depth is important too.
"We have to do a better job with the No. 2," Evans said. "I don't think we did a very good job last year and that's my fault as a coach. Quarterbacks get hit. That's the nature of the beast and they take bad hits. They don't get enough credit for getting hit in bad ways. So we have to be prepared and I think we are doing a better job of that."
Senior Garrett St. Clair will be getting some of those snaps Friday in Helena's only scrimmage before paying Great Falls High a visit on Aug. 27.
Next Friday will also feature the first-ever varsity football game for the East Helena Vigilantes and on Friday, they will also hold a scrimmage on their home field at 7 p.m.
Head coach Tyler Murray said it would be more like a practice with some controlled situational football. The Vigilantes will open their season against Libby (Aug. 27).
"I want to see the kids go out and compete," Murray said. "We just got done with two-a-days (Wednesday) and it will be fun to see what they have under the lights. We can also film it, watch it on Saturday and see which kids are ready to go."
