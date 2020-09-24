BILLINGS — Marcus Wittman has looked forward to this week for almost a year.
Last October, Wittman and the Billings Central football team fell 33-0 to Laurel. It was Laurel’s first win over the rival Rams since 2002.
Wittman, Central’s starting quarterback, wasn’t sure he and his teammates would get a chance to face the Locomotives this fall after several high school and college football conferences postponed their seasons because of the coronavirus pandemic. It's been a long, uncertain year, but Central (2-0) and Laurel (2-0) will get to face off once again, at 7 p.m. Friday in Laurel.
“Everyone’s amped up,” Wittman told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com on Tuesday. “We’re ready to get out there and get some revenge.”
The Locos, who are No. 3 in the 406mtsports.com Class A rankings, and the No. 5 Rams are led by similar senior quarterbacks. Wittman and Eli Aby are dual threats in their second year as starters, and quarterback only makes up part of their athletic identity.
Wittman is a standout basketball player who was a role player for Central’s 2018-19 State A title team, and he started at point guard last season. Aby starts at safety for Laurel’s football team and plans to play that position at Montana State.
“They’re just all-around good athletes,” said Laurel coach Mike Ludwig. “You put them out on any type of field, they’re going to stand out because they’re so athletic and competitive.”
Wittman and Aby spent last football season overshadowed by another Eastern A junior QB, Carson Hunter, who led Miles City to a State A championship (beating Laurel in the title game). Not only was Hunter’s team more successful than Central and Laurel, he got more opportunities to throw than Wittman and Aby.
The Rams and Locos still like to run the ball, often with their QBs, but the scales might shift more toward the pass as the season progresses. Aby has been asked to do more this season thanks in part to his increased confidence, Ludwig said.
“He’s played extremely well. He’s gotten better from last year,” Ludwig said. “He sees things better and reads things better.”
Wittman has completed 22 of 30 passes for 319 yards this season. He rushed for three touchdowns and threw for another in last week’s 42-0 win over Hardin.
Last year’s loss to Laurel “stung,” Wittman said, but it might be beneficial a year later. The 17-year (and 19-game) winning streak against the Locos weighed on Central’s players going into that home game, Wittman said.
“I’m kind of glad the streak thing’s over,” he said. “There was so much more pressure I felt last year that I don’t feel now.”
Laurel has not dwelled on the shutout, Aby said. The Locos know the Rams want revenge and are coming into Friday’s game with an underdog mentality.
“Every game you play against those guys, you’ve got to be ready to go because they’re very well-coached and all of their players know what to do,” Aby said. “Our goal is to win a state championship, but that can’t happen if you don’t take care of business every week.”
Aby and Wittman will be able to impact the game on both sides of the ball Friday night (Wittman expects to start at cornerback). Wittman does not want to go 0-2 against his rival as the starting QB. Aby would love to be the rare QB who leads the Locos to two straight wins over Central.
“I want to beat them again,” Ludwig said. “I don’t want it to be a one-hit wonder.”
Great Falls CMR (1-1) at Billings Skyview (0-2), 7 p.m., Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium: Both of these teams have fallen victim to fourth-ranked Billings West by a combined score of 103-7. Skyview has given up 107 points in two games, while CMR is coming off a 41-0 loss to the Golden Bears.
Billings Senior (2-0, Class AA No. 2) at Belgrade (0-2), 7 p.m.: Senior’s offense has been in fine form since day one, although the Broncs would probably like to regain some momentum after being shut out in the second half of last week’s 28-14 win over Great Falls. Belgrade, in its second season at the Class AA level, will have to find a way to slow up the Broncs’ ground game, which has churned out 600 yards, 300 of them by Jacob Miller, in two games.
Billings West (2-0, Class AA No. 4) at Bozeman Gallatin (1-1), 7 p.m.: West quarterback Isaiah Claunch and tight end Neil Daily connected for three touchdown plays in last week’s win over CMR. Gallatin, meanwhile, earned its first victory in program history with a 20-19 win last week over Belgrade.
Shepherd (1-1) at Malta (2-0, Class B No. 5), 7 p.m.: Neither team played last week. Shepherd last played in a 7-6 win over rival Huntley Project, while Malta edged Conrad 8-6 two weeks ago behind 131 rushing yards from Rex Williams.
Huntley Project (1-1) at Red Lodge (3-1, Class B No. 7), 7 p.m.: The Rams bounced back from a 62-40 loss to Columbus on Sept. 4 with dominant wins over Colstrip and Baker the previous two weeks. Project opened its season with a 7-6 loss at Shepherd two weeks ago and defeated Colstrip 48-22 last week.
Scobey (3-1, 8-Man No. 9) at Fairview (3-0, No. 3), 7 p.m. Saturday: Defending state champion Fairview will face a team that has rolled since a season-opening 28-22 loss to Westby-Grenora, which is now No. 6 in the 406mtsports.com 8-Man rankings. Scobey is coming off a 56-22 win at Ekalaka, which lost 32-24 at Fairview to start the season.
Broadview-Lavina (3-0, 6-Man No. 6) at Shields Valley (4-0, No. 3), 7 p.m.: Broadview-Lavina has been one of the most dominant teams in the state, boasting a 214-0 scoring margin. The Pirates’ closest win was 64-0 over Custer-Hysham, which Shields Valley beat 48-21 last week. The Rebels have outscored their opponents 196-47.
Froid-Lake (3-0, No. 7 6-Man) at Richey-Lambert (4-0, No. 4), 7 p.m.: Richey-Lambert has handled the previous two 6-Man state champions: 50-14 over last year’s champ Jordan on Sept. 4 and 47-20 over 2018 winner Wibaux last week. Froid-Lake has outscored its opponents 186-37 this season and is coming off a 76-6 rout of Jordan.
