BILLINGS — Shepherd’s Mason Faulk announced his commitment to play football at Dickinson State (North Dakota) University via Twitter on Saturday.

The Mustangs’ defensive back/wide receiver was named all-state after intercepting a team-high seven passes this season. Three of those picks came in the Mustangs’ 6-2 playoff loss to Whitehall.

He also scored eight total touchdowns and had 31 tackles in helping the Mustangs to a 4-4 record.

Tags

Load comments