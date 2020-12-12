BILLINGS — Shepherd’s Mason Faulk announced his commitment to play football at Dickinson State (North Dakota) University via Twitter on Saturday.
COMMITTED: Very blessed thanks @JasonThier for this opportunity to continue my football career at the next level #hawksareup 🦅 pic.twitter.com/X4a5eXfrPQ— Mason faulk (@Masonfaulk2) December 13, 2020
The Mustangs’ defensive back/wide receiver was named all-state after intercepting a team-high seven passes this season. Three of those picks came in the Mustangs’ 6-2 playoff loss to Whitehall.
He also scored eight total touchdowns and had 31 tackles in helping the Mustangs to a 4-4 record.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.