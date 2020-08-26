There’s reason for optimism in Sheridan.
For one, there a season that’s currently on schedule to be played. For two, it’s the Panthers first season in eight-man football, and there’s sincere interest from the school and community.
“We got a lot of bigger classes coming up,” head coach Clay Pierson said. “Which boosts our numbers. Last year we lost three kids and gained seven this year and a few more kids came back from injuries and that all boosted numbers too. They’re excited to get going, they’ve been cooped up all summer and are ready to go.”
With a larger roster and more interest than normal, Pierson and his team are gearing up for a new competition. After a solid 4-5 first year as the head coach, Sheridan now is building the momentum and culture required to step up.
One of the Panthers’ senior players, Hartson Van Houten, says the switch and increased interest and numbers is exciting to see for a couple different reasons, especially when considering the distancing and changes required over 2020 due to COVID-19.
“It was kind of a struggle for us the past couple years,” Van Houten said. “Because we didn’t have a lot of kids playing six-man. Moving up to eight-man this year though, I think it’s better for the community and for us to come together, it’s just good to see the guys out here.
Senior teammate Coleman Gilman agrees, and hopes that the boost in numbers and in competition will help continue to build a football culture he has watched slowly rise over his time with the Panthers.
“I’m glad to see the guys out here and see more interest in the sport. It looks bright for the future when this many kids show up and we can be examples to the younger kids and make them want to play as well.”
Of course, one of the biggest positives for Sheridan ahead of it’s 8-man season is that the team gets to play some of their more storied rivals.
Competing in Class C sports means that Sheridan sees neighbors Twin Bridges and Ennis in basketball, but haven’t gotten to face off on the gridiron.
Basketball may be the prominent program for Twin, but it’s now football season, Van Houten says, and he’s excited to see what the Falcons look like on a football field.
“I think we got our [butts] kicked in basketball thoroughly enough by those teams,” Van Houten said. “So I think it’s time to see what a real physical game is for those two, they don’t understand yet.”
Gilman recognizes that a new test won’t be easy, but the prospect of facing off against those rivals is still one his team will face head on.
“I think with the switch to eight-man and us being able to play our closest rivals,” Gilman said. “It’s going to be challenging but it’s going to be fun. I hope we can kick their [butts.]”
The season has presented the same regulations and challenges that the rest of Montana’s football programs are having to face, but with a clear goal ahead of them, it’s hard not for Pierson and the Panthers to get excited.
“With each group and each team,” Pierson said. “They’re going to have their own obstacles to overcome in their own personnel. They’re excited, they’ve never played eight-man football before and it’s going to be a transition for them but they’re excited to play Twin Bridges, Ennis and those guys again.”
