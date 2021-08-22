BUTTE — The Sheridan Panthers and Twin Bridges Falcons have high hopes for the 2021 8-Man football season.
The Falcons (1-3 overall, 1-3 Southern C), whose season was ravaged by COVID-19 in 2020, fell short of the playoffs last season by two wins.
“We were in a position where we needed to win our last two games to make the playoffs,” said Twin Bridges coach Brett Nordahl. “And we felt like we had a pretty good opportunity to win those games. And so it was just kind of disheartening when we weren't able to play those last two and try to earn a spot in the playoff picture.”
The Panthers are expecting one of their most competitive seasons in years, certainly their best season since moving up to 8-Man two years ago. Sheridan has nearly doubled its roster size during that time frame.
“We had to order more helmets and shoulder pads this year,” said Sheridan coach Clay Pierson. “Last year we had 16 out, and that was a big year. And then we go from having about 12, 13 kids the year before that. So we go from 12 to 16 to 23 this year. In two years that's a pretty good jump for Class C.”
The Falcons have 16 players rostered this season, 12 of which played last season.
“Our numbers are down a little bit having the 16 kids, but pretty good experience as far as varsity time goes with those kids that are returning,” Nordahl said.
While numbers are down for the Falcons, the number of returners will help with cohesion within position groups. This should pay dividends in the run game as Connor Nye will be running behind a familiar, experienced offensive line.
“We have a junior running back returning and he really had an outstanding sophomore year,” Nordahl said of Nye. “And so we'll lean on him to get the run game going.
“It's nice to have three guys returning on the offensive line because we don't have to repeat and they've done a great job of just picking up where we left off, and they've all gotten a little bigger and a little stronger since last year. So we’re really expecting some good things from them.”
The Panthers also return several key players from last season, which they finished 4-5 overall and 2-4 in conference. They’ll be leaning on seniors Kaiden Batzler, Joe Gilman, Noah Caldwell, Kole Hill and Zac McCormack.
“All of our seniors played quite a bit last year,” Pierson said. “We got five right now. … So they got tons of game experience, and that helps quite a bit bringing that much experience back.”
The playoff picture looks wide-open this season. Every team that made a deep run into the 8-Man playoffs last year graduated top players. Nordahl estimates that the usual powerhouses will return to form, but after that it’s anyone’s guess.
“Joliet is probably team to beat in the conference,” he said. “They always put together a good squad and they've got some kids that are outstanding athletes that are returning. And then I think Fairview is going to be tough team to beat out of the east. I think they've got a good group of kids and then not too sure. Other than that, I guess, wait for Week 1 and see what I can see.”
