Townsend senior football players Trey Hoveland and Gavin Vandenacre recently completed their respective high school passing and receiving careers, as the dynamic duo combined for a total of five all-state selections and no less than 16 school records. The pair's numbers are good enough for nine appearances in the state's top-10 lists, as well.
Hoveland, a 6-foot-1, 160-pound quarterback/outside linebacker, was a two-time Class B all-stater. He established at least nine new Bulldog passing marks, most of which were held by current University of Montana linebacker Jace Lewis.
According to the MHSA website, in the archives career section, Hoveland should rank No. 7 with 5793 passing yards, his 63 passing touchdowns would be eighth, and he's No. 9 at 399 pass completions. Among his other Broadwater High records are season attempts (245), completions (131), passing yards (2129) and completion percentage (59%); and career attempts (700) and completion percentage (57%).
Hoveland also owns PRs of 23 season touchdown passes, and game highs of 294 passing yards, five total TDs and four passing TDs.
Vandenacre, a 6-3, 175-pound wide receiver/defensive back, was a rare three-time Class B all-stater for the 'Dawgs. The MHSA website archive listings show that he would be tied for third with 16 season touchdown receptions; have career rankings of No. 4 with 2738 receiving yards and 34 TD catches (tie); and stands sixth at 140 receptions.
Vandenacre also should be ninth with 1130 season receiving yards, and share No. 10 with a career average of 19.6 yards per catch. Rounding out his school records are season receptions (49) and game TD catches (four).
Hoveland and Vandenacre earned scholarships to Montana Western and Carroll College, respectively.
Of course, it must be noted that the tandem did not put up those stats by themselves. This year the blocking and pass protection on the O-line was provided for the most part by first team all-conference selections Adam Ellis and Tyzer Sangray and second-teamer Carson LeLacheur, along with fellow linemen Walker Spurlock and Julian Stewart, and tight end Braden Racht.
Longtime coach Travis Rauh's (8-2, 5-0) potent offense outscored the opposition by an average 32.5 to 9.6 points a game this fall. Rauh, who recently completed his 20th season as Broadwater High's head man, now owns a career record of 115-65 (.639 winning percentage), with five district titles (2006, 2008, 2009, 2014, 2021).
