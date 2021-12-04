MINNEAPOLIS — Six Montana high school football players — including three from Hardin — have been chosen to play in the 2021 Indigenous Bowl on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, home of the Minnesota Vikings.
Kayden Howe (Crow), Keyon Braided Hair-Fisher (Crow) and Korral Packs The Hat (Crow) will all represent the Bulldogs in Minnesota. Joining them from Montana are Cruz Sunchild (Chippewa-Cree) of Rocky Boy, Joe Demontiney (Chippewa-Cree) of Rocky Boy and Dwight Werk (Gros Ventre) of Dodson.
The Indigenous Bowl began in 2017 and is open to high school seniors of American Indian descent who have yet to enroll full-time in college. The goal is to showcase Native talent for college coaches.
The game kicks off at 9 a.m. (MT) Sunday.
