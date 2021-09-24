HELENA — Missoula Sentinel running back Adam Jones had a number of impressive runs on Friday night, including two touchdowns.
But the play he made that stood out the most?
It was a block on a 29-yard touchdown run by Zac Crews, which gave Sentinel its first lead in what turned into a 27-6 win over fifth-ranked Helena at Vigilante Stadium.
The block wasn't pretty. At least not in a technical sense. Jones got crushed by a Helena defender, but he knew that coming in and sacrificed his body for the score. He later scored two touchdowns on his own to help salt away the win.
"I saw Zac break the play and run it," Jones said. "And sometimes, you just have to have to put your body on the line and do what's best for the team. Right then, it was that block."
His quarterback noticed — so did his head coach.
"That embodies what we talk about and that's sacrificing for the team," Sentinel head coach Dane Oliver said. "(Adam) was out on a pass route and he took a hit from a pretty good player and for Zac to finish and to fight, it embodies everything he is."
Jones readily gave up his body for his quarterback. But it's easy for Crews' teammates to do, because as a two-way warrior, playing both offense and defense, he lays it on the line every Friday night, too.
"We have a team-first mentality," Crews said. "One of our core values is sacrificing your body and that's exactly what (Jones) did and what we got out of it was a touchdown."
It wasn't smooth sailing throughout for Sentinel and in the first quarter, Helena grabbed an early lead after recovering a fumble.
However, in two different red-zone opportunities in the first half, one set up by a 27-yard completion from Kaden Huot to Chase McGurran, the Bengals settled for two field goals as they built a 6-0 after the opening stanza.
"Sentinel just kicked our butt in the second half," Helena High head coach Scott Evans said. "In the first half, we played well. We should have scored some touchdowns. Probably should have went for touchdowns — not field goals — I knew that was a touchdown game and in the second half, we got physically manhandled."
Following a sluggish start, Oliver rallied his troops and the Spartans responded when Crews found Drew Klumph for a 60-yard touchdown that tied the score at 6-6 with 4:45 to go before half.
"Our word is good," Crews said. "We have to be able to have that next-play mentality and coach (Oliver) huddled us up and just said: 'We're good. We're fine.' Then we went down and scored. It was a nice confidence boost."
The game-tying score came after a diving interception from the Spartans' Easton Leadbetter. A few plays later, the game was tied and Helena wouldn't advance the ball into Spartans territory again.
Crews' 29-yard touchdown run gave Sentinel the lead going into intermission and in the third quarter, both teams exchanged three-and-outs until Jones broke free for a 26-yard touchdown run.
His five-yard score in the fourth quarter capped an impressive night with 98 yards on 18 carries and two scores. Crews was simply spectacular, completing 6-of-13 passes for 104 yards and one touchdown. He also ran 15 times for 123 yards and added a score on the ground too, as well as a sack.
In short, Crews was the best player on the field Friday, on offense and defense.
"He's a rare breed," Oliver said. "He's the ultimate competitor, leader and student-athlete. He sets the tone for the entire team and you see the other guys level up to him. It's great to see."
Sentinel's offensive dominance wasn't just about Crews though. Kellen Curtiss also carried the ball 15 times for 96 yards and as a team, the Spartans racked up 317 yards on the ground and 421 total.
Huot finished 17-of-29 for 131 yards and one interception. McGurran caught seven passes for 71 yards. Cade Holland also caught four passes for 35 yards on top of 25 yards rushing. Helena, as a team, was held to just 172 total yards.
Top-ranked Sentinel (4-0) has now beaten three ranked teams this season: Helena, Glacier and Billings West. The Spartans trailed in each game, but each time, they found a way and will be back in action next Friday versus Flathead.
"Winning is really hard," Oliver said. "And to come on the road against a great program and a great quarterback and to hold them to six points is to a testament to our kids and really, it was about dominating the line of scrimmage."
The Bengals drop to 3-2 on the season and 1-2 in the Western AA, which puts them two games behind both Butte and Sentinel. Helena will host fourth-ranked Glacier next Friday.
"We got manhandled there in the second half," Evans said. "And that's why us coaches are going to meet and get that figured out. Our kids will battle and they will bounce back but that's a great football team (Sentinel) and you have to give them credit."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.