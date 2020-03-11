At first, it seems like sports explains Carson Baker's academic turnaround.
The Park City High School senior switched from halfback to quarterback during last fall's football season, and excelled while leading the Panthers to the state quarterfinals. He's ensured that his grades were good enough to keep him on the field, going from a student who didn't see relevance in textbooks to one who values his ACT score.
Carson plans to attend Montana State University Northern in Havre next year, where he's got a roster spot on the football team waiting. But football hasn't been the only light at the end of the tunnel keeping his academics on track.
He plans to enter the school's lauded diesel technology program, learning a skill set that should easily land him a job that allows him to build a life in the area where he grew up.
"I know people and have connections here," he said. "Some people are like family. They help each other out when they needed help."
Early challenges
When Carson was younger, he wasn't great at accepting help. It look him a while, he said, to learn "to not try to push people away." Plus, a stereotypical classroom environment didn't agree with him.
“He did not like to sit and do his work," said Park City teacher Amanda Shorten. "He’d rather be out there building something.”
He still doesn't particularly like to take notes while sitting at a desk. But he gradually became more willing to accept teachers' help — even seeking it out — and better at realizing that academic success had real-life relevance.
"I learned when I got older, I just decided to work harder," he said.
Both Shorten and former Park City teacher Mike Galt pointed to athletics as something that helped motivate Carson, but it wasn't the only thing. They credited his parents' involvement and a wider support system of friends and family.
“I bet him seeing that, seeing how many people are supportive of him, that helps drive him as well,” said Galt, who now teaches in Billings.
In hindsight, Carson acknowledges that early challenges made what he wants to achieve harder; he shakes his head and chuckles when talking about how he should have studied more for the ACT, a college-entrance exam.
“If he sees the meaning in something, then he can get the motivation to do it. When he sets his mind to something, he does it,” Shorten said.
The hard work has paid off as Carson is poised to graduate this spring and attend MSUN. He has enough credits in the bank to pursue a work release during an afternoon section of the school day, working for his dad's construction company for two hours before coming back for track and field practice.
The experience has reinforced that he's pursuing the right career, one that allows him to stay active and work with his hands.
"Work actually keeps me more focused than school," he said.
It's also a means for him to return to his roots — although the salary for a diesel mechanic working at the Stillwater mine doesn't hurt.
“I think he has a sense of community ... taking on a little bit of that role model,” Shorten said.
Neither she nor Galt were surprised that Carson wants to return to Park City.
“He seems like someone that loves where he’s from. I meet a lot of young people as I teach that can’t wait to get out of Montana, then once they leave they realize that its really a great place," Galt said. “I think he kind of sees it already. ... He wants to come back and really contribute to that community.”
