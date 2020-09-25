DARBY — Flags, high snaps, injuries and a rainstorm all came together Friday night and hindered the Darby Tigers in their 34-14 loss against the St. Ignatius Bulldogs.
The rain held off for the most part in the first half, and Canyon Sargent scored for Mission on a long pass to kick things off, but the Bulldogs were unsuccessful in their two-point conversion.
John Komotios put the Bulldogs back on the board with six minutes left in the first, but another failed two-point conversion kept Mission at 12 points.
With 36 seconds left, Darby’s Deric Parks punched it into the end zone, but the Tigers were also unable to complete a two-point conversion.
Bryce Umphrey had a short run for the Bulldogs, putting Mission up by another six, missing their two-point conversion yet again.
The Tigers moved the ball into the red zone in the second quarter, but Mission’s Bryce Umphrey picked off Preston Smith in the endzone. However, starting from the 1-yard line put the Bulldogs in dangerous territory, and gave Darby the safety for two points.
After the safety, Deric Parks broke some tackles and somehow stayed on his feet on a somewhat slippery field, and ran it 20-yards for the Tigers, getting back on the board before the half.
The Darby Tigers celebrated their homecoming royalty at the half with Kaiden Furlong and Madison Conner crowned king and queen. Then the rain hit for a very wet second half.
A slippery ball caused a few bad snaps and the Tigers went three and out on their first drive of the second half.
Javon Bolen ran it almost 40 yards on Mission’s first possession of the second half, but a dropped snap made their two-point conversion unsuccessful.
Darby’s Preston Smith went down with an injury in the third quarter, forcing Deric Parks to step into the QB role. A couple bad snaps forced the Tigers back into their own territory, allowing Mission to score a safety on the Tigers.
The fourth quarter welcomed back Preston Smith, but extremely high snaps forced Smith to fumble and fall back on the ball, pushing them back into their endzone, and Mission capitalized on another safety.
The Tigers offense had a hard time getting in motion after multiple flags had them back and forth on the field.
Mission’s Canyon Sargent gave the Bulldogs their final score putting them up 34-14 with two minutes remaining.
The Tigers fell to 1-3 and the Bulldogs moved to 2-3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.