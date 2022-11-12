For the first time in school history, the St. Ignatius football team will play in the 8-man championship.
The unbeaten Bulldogs earned a berth with a 54-48 home win over Fairview in a Saturday shootout. St. Ignatius (11-0) will host Belt (11-0) in the title tilt Saturday at 1 p.m.
"It's a great feeling, and I don't know if it's really set in yet," St. Ignatius coach Carson Oakland said. "I just got done talking to the players in the locker room and emotions are all over the place right now."
St. Ignatius took a 48-40 lead into the fourth quarter. Then midway through the final period, the Bulldogs added an insurance touchdown on a 10-yard pass from Kellen McClure to Bryce Umphrey.
The Warriors made things interesting late, scoring a touchdown and two-point conversion with 1:47 to go. The Bulldogs milked the time left on the clock thanks to a McClure run for a first down.
"They're resilient," Oakland said. "I can't express how proud I am of these kids, being down 20-0 in the quarterfinal game and coming back. Then being up 40-8 today and all of a sudden it's a one-score game. At that point you have two options: you either quit or you keep going. These guys just kept going today."
Oakland credited Canyon Sargent for a stellar performance on defense, leading the Bulldogs in tackles. He also lauded McClure, who ran and threw the ball well, and noted that Umphrey had two receiving touchdowns and a critical kickoff return for a TD in the second quarter.
