HELENA — Jamey Michelotti said he enjoys eating pancakes and it's fair to assume he enjoys that a little more than his opponents enjoy his pancake blocks.
If you don't know what a pancake block is, it's a term for putting a defensive player flat on his back — like a pancake and the over the years it became synonymous with the buttery (when done right) breakfast food.
Some college programs even hand out maple syrup bottles as a reward for getting a pancake block in a game and well, it's probably a good thing Helena Capital has no such tradition, although it does give out helmet stickers, because this season, Michelotti would have earned plenty of syrup bottles with his play.
"He's been our best offensive lineman," Capital head coach Kyle Mihelish said. "He's consistent. He shows up every week and he does a good job."
The key to any good pancake block is driving the feet and from the jump this season, Michelotti has been drive-blocking like a man possessed, even catching the attention of former NFL Pro Bowl center and Super Bowl champion Jeff Saturday with this block against Bozeman in a 14-12 win for the Bruins back in August.
Luke Sullivan runs for the first down. Bruin ball at the 20. pic.twitter.com/eSBVs5HAHB— Chris Peterson (@cmpetey406) August 28, 2021
Saturday was mentioned in a tweet and responded with a tweet of his own, that ended, as you might have guessed, with a pancake (emoji).
Dang- lifted that young fella off his feet and carried him 5yds. 🥞— Jeff Saturday (@SaturdayJeff) August 28, 2021
Offensive lineman can't help it, they get excited about pancakes (blocks) in part, because they are becoming harder to pull off without being penalized. A lesson Michelotti has learned the hard way this season.
"There's been a couple of times, where he has driven his kid down and been called for holding or for a personal foul," Mihelish said. "10 years ago, it was just a kid doing his job. Now, it's a personal foul."
All talk of pancakes aside, Michelotti's blocking, along with that of his fellow offensive lineman has been a huge part of Capital's success on the ground and its 5-3 record heading into Friday's crosstown showdown with third-ranked Helena High.
The No. 5 Bruins are averaging seven yards per carry and 201 rushing yards per game, as well as 20 touchdowns on the ground.
And all the running the Bruins do, well, it suits Michelotti just fine.
"I like run blocking," he said. "Destroying people."
Despite his size and ability — he's got college offers to play at Carroll and Montana Tech — Michelotti is soft spoken and seems more like a gentle giant than a mauler in the trenches.
But on the field, something flips.
"Football is a lot different," he said. "I don't know what it is. I get mad pretty easy."
"I joke with him and call him Mr. Conversationalist," Mihelish said. "He's by no means an introvert. He's a great kid; very intelligent and when he's on the field, he's all business."
Watching Capital this season, you'll have seen a fair share of Michelotti pancake blocks. You will also have seen a fair share of Michelotti's as in Jamey's brother Joey, who is Capital's starting quarterback, as well as his cousin Nick, who plays both receiver and defense for the Bruins.
"(The Michelotti's) are great to have around, they are great young men," Mihelish said. "Jamey and Joey, they couldn't be more different being brothers. Joey is a little more outgoing. But there hasn't been a bad moment — ever with the Michelotti boys. We are lucky to have them and I'm sure when we went to Butte (a 43-3 CHS win), the Butte people were a little disappointed they didn't have the Michelotti's on their team."
Brian Michelotti, Jamey's dad, who is the Associate Director of the MHSA in Helena, grew up in Butte and played for Butte High, as did John Michelotti, his brother.
Now, the Michelotti's are Capital Bruins and the Independent Record/406mtsports.com caught up with Jamey for a Q and A ahead of the crosstown football game Friday night.
IR: What does this crosstown game mean to you?
Michelotti: It's a great opportunity to play the people we have been playing against since like fifth grade and try to beat them."
IR: What will be the atmosphere be like on Friday?
Michelotti: "It's going to be a great atmosphere, especially having all the fans since we didn't have any (fans) last year."
IR: What has motivated you to play so well this season?
Michelotti: "I just knew that I had to make a difference this year and that's the biggest thing between this year and last year for me."
IR: What's it been like having all those Michelotti's in one huddle?
Michelotti: "It's pretty cool, especially since my brother is the quarterback. But I guess I have always been playing with them, so it's not that different."
IR: Tell non-offensive lineman how good a pancake block feels?
Michelotti: "It feels really good. Very satisfying."
IR: What was it like getting props from a former NFL player?
Michelotti: "It was awesome. It was awesome to have people notice it."
IR: What do you think you'll miss the most about playing football at Capital?
Michelotti: Just the atmosphere and playing high school football. It's something that you remember for the rest of your life."
