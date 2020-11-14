Froid-Medicine Lake seniors celebrate their championship season

Seniors on the Froid-Medicine Lake football team celebrate their State 6-Man football championship victory on Saturday afternoon. 

 VICTOR FLORES, 406mtsports.com

MEDICINE LAKE — The Froid-Lake football team rallied past White Sulphur Springs 44-19 in the 6-Man state championship game Saturday afternoon.

It's the first state title in program history for the Red Hawks, who finished the season 10-0.

