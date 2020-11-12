BILLINGS — After the White Sulphur Springs football team beat Noxon on Sept. 25, someone approached coach Travis Novark in frustration. This person felt the Hornets should have been included in the 406mtsports.com 6-Man rankings. Novark appreciated the support but didn’t completely agree.
“I said, ‘All due respect, we haven’t done anything yet,’ ” the third-year head coach told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com this week. “ ‘You’ve got to do something to get recognized.’ ”
The win over Noxon was White Sulphur Springs' second game of the season, and neither Noxon nor season-opening foe Valley Christian were ranked. The Hornets reached the 6-Man state semifinals in 2017 but fell in the first round of the 2018 and 2019 playoffs.
“We’ve kind of enjoyed flying under the radar,” Novark said. “We don’t pay attention to the rankings and stuff like that because it really doesn’t mean much until you face your opponent.”
White Sulphur Springs jumped into the rankings at No. 6 a week later and moved up two spots after a 53-15 win over then-No. 2 Hot Springs on Oct. 10. Now, No. 4 looks too low.
White Sulphur Springs (7-0) has beaten all three of its playoff opponents by at least 38 points and will be playing in its first state title game Saturday. The Hornets’ opponent, No. 3 Froid-Lake, is equally surprising. The Red Hawks (9-0) broke a 14-year playoff drought this fall and reached their fourth ever state championship game. They have yet to win a state title.
A first-time champion will be crowned Saturday in Medicine Lake. The game is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
“Win or lose, this isn’t a failure for a season. What we’ve done is pretty special,” said Froid-Lake coach Michael Reiter. “But yeah, of course we want to go for that win. State championship would sound pretty cool.”
In recent years, the 6-Man title game has mostly featured familiar faces. Wibaux and Jordan played in the previous two state title games. Another Eastern team, Westby-Grenora, advanced to the 2014, 2016 and 2017 title games (winning in 2017). Geraldine-Highwood won in 2013 and 2014. Hot Springs won in 2012 and 2016. Denton-Geyser-Stanford played for the title in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2015. Most of those teams had reached title games in previous decades.
The Hornets and Red Hawks have taken advantage of struggle-filled seasons from Wibaux, Jordan and others, and Westby-Grenora moved up to 8-Man. But good timing has hardly been the only reason they have ascended.
Froid-Lake is talented and deep with strong senior leadership from Walker Ator, Colt Miller and Isaac Johnson, and freshman Mason Dethman has been a productive dual-threat quarterback.
Four seniors have been major contributors for White Sulphur Springs: Anthony Gudmundson, Devin Novark (Travis’ nephew), Cylar Taylor and Caden West. Travis’ son, Alex Novark, is one of several key juniors, as are twins Andrew and Sam Davis (Sam is QB).
“This is probably the most unselfish group of kids I’ve ever coached,” Travis Novark said. “White Sulphur’s had a lot of talent for many, many years. We’ve always kind of been lacking that mentality. These kids bought into it and accepted it and once we rolled through Hot Springs, we knew we had a good shot.”
The coronavirus pandemic has not caused White Sulphur Springs or Froid-Lake to miss any games, although the Hornets were only able to schedule four regular season games in part because prospective opponents chose to travel less in an effort to limit COVID-19 transmission risk, Travis Novark said. Gardiner also forfeited its game against White Sulphur Springs for non-virus reasons.
The short schedule has not hurt White Sulphur Springs one bit. The Hornets opened the playoffs with a 78-21 win over Sunburst, beat No. 6 Savage 44-6 in the quarterfinals and handled No. 2 Shields Valley 54-13 last week.
“We’ve set many goals throughout this season, and we don’t look past the first goal until we’ve achieved it,” Novark said. “The fact that we’ve met goals and have gone and actually met our final goal of getting to this position, it’s huge.”
Froid-Lake has also beaten Savage (50-19 on Sept. 12), and its playoff run has been just as impressive as White Sulphur Springs’, if not more. The Red Hawks defeated Broadview-Lavina 56-6 in the first round, No. 8 Harlowton-Ryegate 52-6 in the quarters and No. 1 Big Sandy 42-26 last week.
“The win over Big Sandy was huge. It’s validation, for sure,” Reiter said. “If we can take down No. 1, who’s going to take us down?”
This is Froid-Lake’s first state title game appearance since 2000, when it fell to Wibaux 36-32 in 8-Man. The program also lost the 8-Man title game to Terry in 1985 and the Class C (11-Man) championship game to Twin Bridges in 1952. The team was called the Medicine Lake Honkers in those years.
Whatever happens Saturday, neither 6-Man team will be disappointed. They didn't expect to get this far, so a state title would be a bonus.
That hasn’t prevented the Hornets or the Red Hawks from getting greedy.
“From day one, we’ve had goals that keep going step by step. First one was getting to the playoffs and the conference championship. Now that we’ve gotten to the playoffs, it's, ‘Well, let’s go for it all,’ ” Reiter said. “We’re not done yet.”
