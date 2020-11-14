BILLINGS — Jack Waddell scored three touchdowns Saturday to spearhead Laurel to its first Class A football championship in 18 years.
The Locomotives defeated archrival Billings Central 34-0 at Lockwood Stadium, avenging an earlier loss to the Rams in the regular season. It was the first matchup between the longtime Eastern A foes in a football title game in 75 all-time meetings.
Waddell recovered his own fumble in the end zone at the tail end of a 29-yard run to give the Locomotives a 7-0 lead in the second quarter. He added a 62-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter and put the game away with a 12-yard scoring pass from Eli Aby in the fourth to make the score 27-0.
Aby found the end zone on a two-yard run in the third quarter as Laurel took a two-score advantage. Beau Dantic capped the scoring with a 74-yard sprint with less than five minutes remaining in the game.
Waddell also intercepted a pass on defense, as did Laurel's Kyson Moran and Shel Osborne. Laurel finished plus-2 in turnover margin and shut out the Rams for the second time in three outings dating back to the 2019 season.
The championship is Laurel's first since 2002.
This story will be updated
