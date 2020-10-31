BILLINGS — On Sept. 4, the Columbus football team scored 32 points in the first quarter and 24 in the second en route to a 62-40 win at Red Lodge.
Both teams met in Red Lodge again Saturday afternoon in the first round of the Class B state playoffs, and they scored a quarter as many points. Columbus junior Colby Martinez was not surprised.
“We both wanted it,” Martinez told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com over the phone.
Unlike the first meeting, which Columbus dominated from start to finish, Saturday’s game was there for the taking for both teams. The Cougars did just enough to earn a 16-10 win over the 10th-ranked Rams and advance to the quarterfinals.
“Glad we got the first W,” Martinez said. “I’m just proud of our whole team for putting our hearts out there.”
Martinez exemplified his team’s desire on perhaps the biggest play of the game.
Columbus (5-4), the Southern B’s fourth seed, faced a fourth down and 19 from Red Lodge’s 31-yard line with a couple minutes left in the first half. Junior quarterback Caden Meier dropped back and launched a pass to Martinez in the end zone. Martinez and Red Lodge’s Trey Allen both went up to catch it, and Allen had possession for a split second. But Martinez ripped the ball away for the go-ahead touchdown (following a two-point conversation) with 58 seconds left.
“I was shocked that I ended up getting it,” Martinez said.
Eastern B top seed Red Lodge (5-3) opened the scoring minutes earlier on a 24-yard pass from Allen to Owen Reynolds, and the Rams kicked a field goal as time expired to take a 10-8 lead into halftime.
On the second play of the second half, junior Cooper Cook took a handoff, burst to his left and outran Red Lodge’s defenders for a 60-yard score. Another two-point conversion gave Columbus a 16-10 lead.
Cougars coach Blake Hoge did not expect that to be the final score, and both teams threatened during the final 23 minutes and 42 seconds.
Red Lodge halted a promising Columbus drive with an interception late in the third quarter, but it punted on the next drive. The Cougars looked like they would run out the clock late, but Cook fumbled on Red Lodge’s 41 with 1:58 to go. Columbus sacked Allen four plays later to force a turnover on downs and all but end the game.
Columbus’ defense struggled throughout the season, especially in losses of 58-6 to now-No. 1 Manhattan, 45-24 to Whitehall and 38-6 to now-No. 5 Townsend. Red Lodge was coming off a 28-20 win at now-No. 3 Fairfield and a 40-14 victory over then-No. 10 Shepherd.
On Saturday, Martinez defended Red Lodge tight end Elijah Reynolds, a Montana State commit, on almost every play, and he shut the senior down. Columbus’ overall defensive success stemmed from that matchup, Hoge said.
“Colby did a great job, offense and defense,” Hoge said.
Columbus will play at No. 6 Glasgow next week in the quarterfinals. The Cougars ended Glasgow’s 2019 season with a 28-24 first-round playoff win. Martinez and Hoge expect this year’s Scotties, led by Montana Tech commit Mayson Phipps, to be even tougher.
“Glasgow is a really physical team,” Martinez said. “They’re going to want their revenge.”
