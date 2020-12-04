Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel (copy)

Missoula Sentinel's Camden Sirmon is the Class AA Offensive MVP. 

BOZEMAN — Camden Sirmon is the Offensive MVP, Geno Leonard the Defensive MVP and state champion Missoula Sentinel dominated the 2020 Class AA all-state football team, released Friday.

The Spartans, who won their first state title in 48 years last month, had 19 first-team all-state selections on offense and defense. The prolific quarterback tandem of Dayton Bay and Camden Sirmon shared honors as Sentinel had first-team players at every offensive position except long snapper and kicker, where Cam Dirnberger is on the second team.

On defense, Sentinel was equally prominent, with players at every position chosen to the first team except special teams, kick returner and athlete.

Leonard earned first-team accolades at center and inside linebacker. Sentinel junior Zac Crews was first-team all-state at tight end and defensive end. The Spartans' Jace Klucewich also was prolific, earning first-team nods at punt returner, safety and athlete on offense, and Charlie Kirgan was first-team at fullback and punter.

Bozeman's Kenneth Eiden IV also was on the first team on both sides of the ball, at defensive end and fullback. Missoula Big Sky's Colter Janacaro was first-team as long snapper and athlete on both offense and defense. 

Class AA runner-up Billings West placed 10 players on the first team.

