BILLINGS — The State A and 6-Man championship football games on Saturday will be available to stream on the subscription-based NFHS Network.
The State A championship game, Laurel at Billings Central at Lockwood Stadium, is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday. The State 6-Man title game, White Sulphur Springs at Froid-Medicine Lake in Medicine Lake, is also at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
The only football playoff game that won't be available to stream on the NFHS Network this weekend is the Shelby at Scobey contest in the 8-Man semifinals on Saturday at 1 p.m.
In addition, plans call for the AA, B and 8-Man championship football games next weekend to be available to stream.
Also, the State A volleyball tourney in Sidney, the State B volleyball tourney in Shelby and the State C volleyball tourney in Malta will be on the NFHS Network. The Class AA volleyball playoffs are also being streamed on the network.
The NFHS Network can be accessed via a link on the Montana High School Association website (www.mhsa.org).
