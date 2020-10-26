BILLINGS — The Montana high school football regular season ended last week for Class AA, A, B and 8-Man. Eight teams in those classifications are undefeated heading into the state playoffs, and they sit atop the final 406mtsports.com rankings of the season.
Missoula Sentinel is No. 1 in Class AA after dominating every team on its schedule. The Spartans won all seven regular season games by at least 35 points and have pitched three straight shutouts since a 42-7 win over Missoula Big Sky on Oct. 2. They crushed now-No. 4 Helena 48-0 two weeks ago and handled previously ranked Kalispell Glacier 44-0 on Friday. Sentinel’s total point differential is 344-33.
No. 2 Billings West was equally excellent through its first six games. The Golden Bears got a test from defending state champion Bozeman on Friday, and they prevailed 23-19 over the now-No. 5-ranked team in Class AA to improve to 7-0.
In Class A, Hamilton has the distinction of winning the most games of any team in the state. The Broncs (9-0) didn’t have an easy schedule, either. In three straight weeks, they beat now-No. 3 Dillon, now-No. 5 Frenchtown and Columbia Falls (the West’s fourth playoff seed), each by at least 15 points.
Billings Central also enters the playoffs undefeated but with four fewer games played than Hamilton. COVID-19 caused the Rams to scrap their nonconference schedule and forced two teams on their schedule (Glendive and Havre) to cancel.
Manhattan is the lone unbeaten team in Class B. The Tigers edged now-No. 2 Florence-Carlton 35-29 in overtime to begin the season, then rattled off five straight blowout victories. Manhattan beat now-No. 5 Townsend 29-14 two weeks ago and got past Jefferson 24-13 on Friday.
Fort Benton, Drummond-Philipsburg and Thompson Falls are the three Class B teams that won every game they played. No. 1 Fort Benton outscored its opponents, including now-No. 7 Belt and No. 10 Shelby, 317-54. No. 2 Drummond-Philipsburg’s margin of victory (460-32) is the best in the state, and No. 3 Thompson Falls’ isn’t much worse (388-38). The Western 8-Man is far from easy, but Drummond-Philipsburg and Thompson Falls are the conference’s only ranked teams.
Three teams entered the final rankings: Frenchtown at No. 5 in Class A, Red Lodge at No. 10 in Class B and Shelby at No. 10 in 8-Man. Red Lodge replaced Shepherd, which it defeated 40-14 on Friday to clinch the Eastern B's top seed.
Also in Class B, Fairfield moved up one spot to No. 3 after a 14-8 win over No. 6 Glasgow, and defending state champion Eureka jumped two spots to No. 7 following a 28-0 win over Bigfork, which fell from No. 3 to No. 8.
The 6-Man rankings were finalized last week because the classification’s playoffs began this past weekend.
Class AA
1. Missoula Sentinel (7-0)
2. Billings West (7-0)
3. Billings Senior (6-1)
4. Helena (6-1) (+1)
5. Bozeman (4-2) (-1)
Class A
1. Hamilton (9-0)
2. Billings Central (5-0)
3. Dillon (7-1)
4. Laurel (5-1)
5. Frenchtown (7-2) (Previously unranked)
Class B
1. Manhattan (8-0)
2. Florence-Carlton (6-1)
3. Fairfield (5-1) (+1)
4. Malta (5-1) (+1)
5. Townsend (6-2) (+2)
6. Glasgow (7-2)
7. Eureka (6-2) (+2)
8. Bigfork (6-3) (-5)
9. Huntley Project (3-1) (-1)
10. Red Lodge (5-2) (Previously unranked)
8-Man
1. Fort Benton (6-0)
2. Drummond-Philipsburg (Flint Creek) (8-0)
3. Thompson Falls (8-0)
4. Scobey (7-1)
5. Fairview (7-1)
6. Westby-Grenora (7-1)
7. Belt (6-1)
8. Park City (5-1) (+1)
9. Joliet (6-1) (+1)
10. Shelby (4-1) (Previously unranked)
6-Man (Records through Oct. 19)
1. Big Sandy (5-0)
2. Shields Valley (7-0)
3. Froid-Lake (6-0)
4. White Sulphur Springs (3-0)
5. Power-Dutton-Brady (3-1)
6. Savage (4-1)
7. Hot Springs (3-1)
8. Harlowton-Ryegate (5-1)
9. Bridger (5-1)
10. Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap (5-2)
