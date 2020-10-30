BUTTE — While there was some debate over the final score between Helena Capital and Butte High, there was no doubt about who the winner was Friday night.
In the end, that was the Capital Bruins, who got an 11-yard touchdown run from Matt Burton with 1:34 left to deliver CHS a 14-7 road win in the playoffs at Naranche Stadium in Butte.
Capital appeared to add another touchdown on the final play of the game, as the Bulldogs tried to lateral their way down the field to tie things, but apparently the final touchdown didn't count, yet the 14-7 win extended the Bruins season all the same.
"We talked to our seniors at halftime and we told them they only have 24 minutes of football only guaranteed," Capital head coach Kyle Mihelish said. "It was up to them and they came out made plays and I am incredibly proud of every one in that locker room.”
The opening round playoff game wasn't pretty between Butte and Capital, in fact, it was a defensive struggle between two teams that met just 28 days ago in Helena. The Bulldogs won that game 20-13, but at the half, after some missed opportunities by both teams, it was a 0-0 stalemate.
Early in the third quarter, Capital finally got something going after a reception by Tom Carter and a run by Dylan Graham pushed the ball into Bulldog territory. Facing a third down though, quarterback Matt Burton took a shot down field and senior Quinn Belcher came down with it, giving the Bruins a first and goal.
On the very next play, Graham found the end zone to give the Bruins the 7-0 lead.
"I knew that the ball was coming to me," Belcher said. "I knew that I had to make a play. The ball went through his hands and I was able to come up with it."
Butte looked to answer and moved quickly into scoring position thanks to a 47-yard run from Christian Vetter. However, the drive stalled when the Bulldogs were stopped short on a fourth and two. It was one of six Butte drives that advanced inside the Capital 40 but yielded zero points.
Yet, the Bruins weren't able to move the ball out of their own territory and a short punt gave Butte possession at the Capital 35 early in the fourth. A 24-yard completion from Blake Drakos to Ryan Neil got the Bulldogs to the 11 and on the next play, Vetter crossed the goal line to even the score at 7-7 with 9:33 left.
“It was a back and forth game," Mihelish said. "We had some things go against us, some punts and things, but we were able to get some stops, force some turnovers and get the momentum back in our favor."
Following an exchange of punts, a bad snap and a fumble allowed the Bruins to take possession of the ball at the Bulldogs 33, with just over four minutes to go.
A third-down completion from Burton to Belcher moved the sticks and later, on a third-and-goal from the 11, Burton found his way in the end zone on a quarterback draw.
"I was just trying to follow my blockers and I was able to get in," Burton said. "It was kind of amazing. I was kind of shocked, like did that just happen? So I just tried to soak it in."
Whether it was his bomb to Belcher or his multiple first-down passes to Carter, Burton was big when he needed to be.
"This is my senior year and I'm not ready to for it end," Burton said. "And now, we got another week."
Cementing the win and the Bruins trip to Billings West next week was the defense and in particular, Tyler Little, who effectively ended Butte's hope with a sack and a turnover on downs at the 1:10 mark.
The sack, Little's second of the night, gave the Bruins the ball back and 70 seconds later, the celebration was on.
"Big time players make big plays and that's what happened right there," Little said. "Butte beat us last year and they got us this year, so it feels great to come down here and get them."
With the win, the Bruins (4-4) will turn their attention to No. 2 Billings West (8-0), the champion of the Eastern AA. That game will be next Friday in Billings and will be a rematch of last season’s quarterfinals, which West won.
“We have a big game to prepare for now,” Mihelish said. “We are going to enjoy this one tonight and tomorrow and then we’ll get back to work. But this was just a great team win.”
For the Bulldogs, the loss ends a four-game winning streak and their 2020 season in bittersweet fashion.
“We have a great group of young men and this was a great battle by both teams,” Butte head coach Arie Gray said. “Life’s tough and sometimes you have to go through some things, but in the grand scheme, we got a play a season and that was pretty special considering everything we were dealing with.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.