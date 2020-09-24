BUTTE — For the second week in a row, Butte Central’s football team has seen a scheduled game wiped out by coronavirus concerns.
On Thursday afternoon, Central was notified in an email by Stevensville — which had been slated to play the Maroons in a Western A game on Friday evening at Montana Tech — that the Yellowjackets had elected to opt out of the game “due to the school’s concern for the health and safety of their athletes and coaches” according to a press release issued by Central.
A freshman game scheduled for Monday was also nixed. The varsity game will be recorded as a “no-contest” per MHSA guidelines.
“We’re really disappointed we’re not able to play,” said Butte Central coach Don Peoples who notified his team Thursday via a virtual meeting of the game’s cancellation. “Our kids were very disappointed but they’ve responded with a great attitude.”
This is a scenario Central has become familiar with. On Sept. 18, Central announced that it was postponing its road game against Corvallis until the next day due to a Central student testing positive for COVID-19. On Sept. 19, Central ultimately called off the game after contact tracing showed that four players on its roster had been in close contact with the school’s positive case. Those players went into a mandatory 14-day quarantine and would not have suited up against the Yellowjackets.
Peoples said that he and Central’s administration had spent the week working with the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department to determine if they could safely host a game. After a briefing on Thursday, the health department gave its approval.
“If they felt there was further risk of spreading the virus to Central or Stevensville they would not have given permission for the game to be played,” Peoples said. “But we were aggressive with our contact tracing and felt like we had everybody quarantined that needed to be. We were looking forward to playing, but in a pandemic there’s a lot of tough decisions that need to be made.”
In a season that has been hampered by COVID-19, the Maroons have only been able to play two games so far. Central forfeited its season opener against Hamilton before being defeated by Frenchtown and Dillon in its next two games and then having to call off its games against Corvallis and Stevensville.
The 0-3 Maroons are now turning their attention to hosting Libby on Oct. 2. Assuming that game is able to proceed, it will have been three weeks since Central last played a game.
"We're sticking to our mantra and mentality that we can only control one hour, one day at a time," Peoples said.
