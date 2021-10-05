Laurel vs. Billings Central

Laurel’s Konnor Gregerson (1) reacts during the No. 2 Locomotives' 28-14 win over No. 3 Billings Central on Friday night in Billings. 

 MIKE CLARK 406mtsports.com

BOZEMAN — In a week where Class AA continued to play musical chairs for Nos. 3-5 in the 406mtsports.com high school football rankings, and both Class A and 8-Man remained mostly unchanged, the big news of the week came in Class B.

Glasgow (5-1), which opened the season with a two-touchdown loss to Shepherd, toppled Fairview 32-22 on Friday night for its fifth consecutive victory. For the Eagles (4-1), it was the first Northern B conference defeat since 2010, ending a run of 48 consecutive victories.

The mild surprise resulted in the most seismic shift in this week's rankings: Glasgow moves up to No. 6 and Fairfield drops four spots to No. 8.

Class AA appears to be on a collision course for a rematch not only of last year’s state championship game but the season opener won by No. 1 Missoula Sentinel over No. 2 Billings West 22-19 in Missoula.

Both teams have at least two challenging games ahead, with the Spartans facing No. 4 Helena Capital in two weeks and traveling to No. 5 Butte to close the regular season while the Golden Bears square off against crosstown rival Billings Senior on Friday and head north to play No. 3 Great Falls CMR on Oct. 15. Nevertheless, both continue to show they are a cut above, while surprising CMR (5-1), Capital (4-2), Butte (4-2), Kalispell Glacier (4-2) and Helena (4-2) jockey for the remaining three slots and postseason positioning.

Upcoming Class AA game of the week: Glacier travels to Butte in a matchup of Wolfpack and Bulldogs licking wounds from crushing defeats.

Class A showed scant change as No. 1 Hamilton was idle after East Helena canceled and No. 2 Laurel (5-0) impressed with a 28-14 arch-rivalry win over No. 3 Billings Central (4-1), which nevertheless retains its spot ahead of flip-flopping No. 4 Polson (6-0) and No. 5 Whitefish (6-0). Polson earns the promotion after an eye-popping 37-0 whitewashing of previously unbeaten Columbia Falls.

Upcoming Class A game of the week: Laurel hopes to keep its runaway Locomotive(s) rolling when it hosts surging Miles City (4-1), which has Cowboy-ed up of late by outscoring Havre and Livingston 104-0 in its last two games after losing only to Billings Central by eight points. Honorable mention: Whitefish likely faces its sternest pushback since its season opener at Dillon when it travels to Libby (3-3).

Like AA, Class B also appears to be top-heavy, with No. 1 Florence-Carlton (5-0) and No. 2 Columbus (5-0) bruising overmatched opponents and No. 3 Townsend (4-1) dominant except in its six-point loss to Florence.

The Falcons cruised past No. 7 Eureka by four touchdowns and probably won’t be pushed until the regular-season finale at home against No. 4 Bigfork.

Class B did welcome a new face this week: Red Lodge (3-2), which thumped Colstrip 58-0 for its third straight win after beginning the season with shutout losses to Three Forks and Columbus.

Upcoming Class B game of the week: They'll be scrapping like cats and dogs when Columbus takes its unblemished record to Townsend, which has outscored foes not named Florence-Carlton 156-13.

It was a relatively quiet week in 8-Man, where the top six teams either faced modest challenges or had byes. No. 1 Drummond-Philipsburg (5-0) continued to steamroll with a 54-22 win over a respectable Alberton-Superior team and No. 2 Fort Benton (5-0) throttled Rocky Boy 72-24.

In an unfortunate scheduling twist, the No. 1 Titans won’t face the West’s other titan, Thompson Falls (6-0), during the regular season. The Blue Hawks have outscored their opposition 309-64, and both teams are highly likely to enter the postseason unbeaten.

The most noteworthy game last week: No. 7 Simms (6-0) held off No. 10 Chinook 34-24 to clinch the top seed from the Northern C's 'B' sub-conference.

Upcoming 8-Man game of the week: Fort Benton will try to grab a tiger by its tail when it travels to Simms on Friday night in a battle of unbeatens.

In 6-Man, defending champion Froid-Lake (6-0) appears to be on its own plane and has a clear path to the postseason with remaining games against Jordan, Savage and Bainville. No. 2 White Sulphur Springs (4-0) and No. 3 Bridger (6-0) have the resumes to challenge.

Notable is the return to the rankings of Big Sandy (4-2), which has won four straight by a composite score of 193-24 since losing to White Sulphur Springs and No. 8 Hot Springs to start the season.

Upcoming 6-Man game of the week: No. 5 Shields Valley (3-1) will be Rebels with a cause when they put their ranking on the line at No. 7 Broadview-Lavina (4-1).

The rankings (+/- = movement upward or downward):

Class AA

1. Missoula Sentinel (5-0)

2. Billings West (5-1) 

3. Great Falls CMR (5-1) (+2)  

4. Helena Capital (4-2) (+2) 

5. Butte (4-2) (-2)           

Class A

1. Hamilton (5-0)

2. Laurel (5-0)

3. Billings Central (4-1) 

4. Polson (6-0) (+1)

5. Whitefish (6-0) (-1)

Class B

1. Florence-Carlton (5-0) 

2. Columbus (5-0) 

3. Townsend (4-1)

4. Bigfork (5-0) (+1)

5. Malta (5-0) (+2)

6. Glasgow (5-1) (+2) 

7. Eureka (4-2) (-1)

8. Fairfield (4-1) (-4)

9. Jefferson (3-2) (+1) 

10. Red Lodge (3-2) (+1)

8-Man

1. Drummond-Philipsburg (5-0)

2. Fort Benton (5-0)

3. Joliet (4-0)

4. Thompson Falls (6-0) 

5. Culbertson (5-0)  

6. Scobey (4-1) 

7. Simms (6-0)  

8. Belt (5-1)

9. Sheridan (5-0)

10. Chinook (5-1)

6-Man

1. Froid-Lake (6-0)

2. White Sulphur Springs (4-0)

3. Bridger (6-0) 

5. Power-Dutton-Brady (5-1) (+1)

5. Shields Valley (3-1) (+1)

6. Richey-Lambert (3-2) (-2)

7. Broadview-Lavina (4-1) 

8. Hot Springs (5-1) 

9. DGS-GRW (4-1) (+1)

10. Big Sandy (4-2) (+1)

