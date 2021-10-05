BOZEMAN — In a week where Class AA continued to play musical chairs for Nos. 3-5 in the 406mtsports.com high school football rankings, and both Class A and 8-Man remained mostly unchanged, the big news of the week came in Class B.
Glasgow (5-1), which opened the season with a two-touchdown loss to Shepherd, toppled Fairview 32-22 on Friday night for its fifth consecutive victory. For the Eagles (4-1), it was the first Northern B conference defeat since 2010, ending a run of 48 consecutive victories.
The mild surprise resulted in the most seismic shift in this week's rankings: Glasgow moves up to No. 6 and Fairfield drops four spots to No. 8.
Class AA appears to be on a collision course for a rematch not only of last year’s state championship game but the season opener won by No. 1 Missoula Sentinel over No. 2 Billings West 22-19 in Missoula.
Both teams have at least two challenging games ahead, with the Spartans facing No. 4 Helena Capital in two weeks and traveling to No. 5 Butte to close the regular season while the Golden Bears square off against crosstown rival Billings Senior on Friday and head north to play No. 3 Great Falls CMR on Oct. 15. Nevertheless, both continue to show they are a cut above, while surprising CMR (5-1), Capital (4-2), Butte (4-2), Kalispell Glacier (4-2) and Helena (4-2) jockey for the remaining three slots and postseason positioning.
Upcoming Class AA game of the week: Glacier travels to Butte in a matchup of Wolfpack and Bulldogs licking wounds from crushing defeats.
Class A showed scant change as No. 1 Hamilton was idle after East Helena canceled and No. 2 Laurel (5-0) impressed with a 28-14 arch-rivalry win over No. 3 Billings Central (4-1), which nevertheless retains its spot ahead of flip-flopping No. 4 Polson (6-0) and No. 5 Whitefish (6-0). Polson earns the promotion after an eye-popping 37-0 whitewashing of previously unbeaten Columbia Falls.
Upcoming Class A game of the week: Laurel hopes to keep its runaway Locomotive(s) rolling when it hosts surging Miles City (4-1), which has Cowboy-ed up of late by outscoring Havre and Livingston 104-0 in its last two games after losing only to Billings Central by eight points. Honorable mention: Whitefish likely faces its sternest pushback since its season opener at Dillon when it travels to Libby (3-3).
Like AA, Class B also appears to be top-heavy, with No. 1 Florence-Carlton (5-0) and No. 2 Columbus (5-0) bruising overmatched opponents and No. 3 Townsend (4-1) dominant except in its six-point loss to Florence.
The Falcons cruised past No. 7 Eureka by four touchdowns and probably won’t be pushed until the regular-season finale at home against No. 4 Bigfork.
Class B did welcome a new face this week: Red Lodge (3-2), which thumped Colstrip 58-0 for its third straight win after beginning the season with shutout losses to Three Forks and Columbus.
Upcoming Class B game of the week: They'll be scrapping like cats and dogs when Columbus takes its unblemished record to Townsend, which has outscored foes not named Florence-Carlton 156-13.
It was a relatively quiet week in 8-Man, where the top six teams either faced modest challenges or had byes. No. 1 Drummond-Philipsburg (5-0) continued to steamroll with a 54-22 win over a respectable Alberton-Superior team and No. 2 Fort Benton (5-0) throttled Rocky Boy 72-24.
In an unfortunate scheduling twist, the No. 1 Titans won’t face the West’s other titan, Thompson Falls (6-0), during the regular season. The Blue Hawks have outscored their opposition 309-64, and both teams are highly likely to enter the postseason unbeaten.
The most noteworthy game last week: No. 7 Simms (6-0) held off No. 10 Chinook 34-24 to clinch the top seed from the Northern C's 'B' sub-conference.
Upcoming 8-Man game of the week: Fort Benton will try to grab a tiger by its tail when it travels to Simms on Friday night in a battle of unbeatens.
In 6-Man, defending champion Froid-Lake (6-0) appears to be on its own plane and has a clear path to the postseason with remaining games against Jordan, Savage and Bainville. No. 2 White Sulphur Springs (4-0) and No. 3 Bridger (6-0) have the resumes to challenge.
Notable is the return to the rankings of Big Sandy (4-2), which has won four straight by a composite score of 193-24 since losing to White Sulphur Springs and No. 8 Hot Springs to start the season.
Upcoming 6-Man game of the week: No. 5 Shields Valley (3-1) will be Rebels with a cause when they put their ranking on the line at No. 7 Broadview-Lavina (4-1).
The rankings (+/- = movement upward or downward):
Class AA
1. Missoula Sentinel (5-0)
2. Billings West (5-1)
3. Great Falls CMR (5-1) (+2)
4. Helena Capital (4-2) (+2)
5. Butte (4-2) (-2)
Class A
1. Hamilton (5-0)
2. Laurel (5-0)
3. Billings Central (4-1)
4. Polson (6-0) (+1)
5. Whitefish (6-0) (-1)
Class B
1. Florence-Carlton (5-0)
2. Columbus (5-0)
3. Townsend (4-1)
4. Bigfork (5-0) (+1)
5. Malta (5-0) (+2)
6. Glasgow (5-1) (+2)
7. Eureka (4-2) (-1)
8. Fairfield (4-1) (-4)
9. Jefferson (3-2) (+1)
10. Red Lodge (3-2) (+1)
8-Man
1. Drummond-Philipsburg (5-0)
2. Fort Benton (5-0)
3. Joliet (4-0)
4. Thompson Falls (6-0)
5. Culbertson (5-0)
6. Scobey (4-1)
7. Simms (6-0)
8. Belt (5-1)
9. Sheridan (5-0)
10. Chinook (5-1)
6-Man
1. Froid-Lake (6-0)
2. White Sulphur Springs (4-0)
3. Bridger (6-0)
5. Power-Dutton-Brady (5-1) (+1)
5. Shields Valley (3-1) (+1)
6. Richey-Lambert (3-2) (-2)
7. Broadview-Lavina (4-1)
8. Hot Springs (5-1)
9. DGS-GRW (4-1) (+1)
10. Big Sandy (4-2) (+1)
