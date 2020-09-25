BILLINGS — Nathan Wahl held a football against his hip as he stood on the Wendy’s Field turf at Daylis Stadium and talked about getting his first career win as Billings Skyview’s football coach.
Two-plus years into his tenure, Wahl finally got that monkey off his back and had the game ball to prove it, a gift from his players, some of whom had also endured all or a good portion of the program’s 22-game losing streak.
That run of misfortune ended Friday night, however, as the Falcons defeated Great Falls CMR 20-0. The Falcons, after a post-game team huddle in the end zone, then went scurrying to the fence that separates the field and Pioneer Park to celebrate with the school’s student section, which has to watch the game outside the stadium due to COVID-19 fan restrictions.
“I’ve been waiting for three years just to see this happen,” said Skyview’s Jackson Willems, a senior who caught a 5-yard touchdown pass and made 12 total tackles on defense. “You just have to keep working and fight the battle and just have faith that one day we’re going to turn it around. Tonight we showed what we can do and proved what team we were and the past is behind us.”
To truly put the past behind them will require a few more wins from the Falcons, of course. But this night was a start, at least, to getting that winning feeling back. Keevyn Alexander transferred from Laurel two years ago, and whether it was from the chill in the air meeting the sweat or the adrenaline of a victory, Alexander, who had consecutive tackles for loss in the third quarter to help force a CMR punt, was trembling a bit after the game.
“Just keep working, it pays off,” Alexander said. “Trust me, I know that. There’s always light at the end of the tunnel and it’s a great feeling. Teams that are struggling just have to keep working, keep fighting. There’s light at the end of the tunnel.”
Skyview (1-2) had 388 yards of offense, including 197 passing yards from Dylan Goodell, who also rushed for 85 yards. Goodell found Willems for a 7-0 lead just before half, and the Falcons tacked on 13 points in the fourth quarter on a Goodell 5-yard run and a 3-yard run by Reigan Picicci.
CMR (1-2) moved the ball well, too, getting 144 passing yards from Raef Newbrough and 70 yards rushing from Ashton Permann. The Rustlers drove to the Falcons’ 21 on the game-opening drive and missed a 26-yard field goal on their second drive.
From there, a tighter Skyview defense and a couple CMR miscues helped keep the Rustlers out of the end zone.
CMR coach Dennis Morris said his team was missing six starters due to COVID tracing, but added he felt that was an opportunity for his players rather than an excuse.
“It leaves us in a situation where some kids are getting some very valuable experience that’s going to pay off two years down the road,” Morris said. “But when you’re trying to be competitive and win a football game that makes it kind of tough right now. But we got a lot of good film for a lot young kids tonight. And Skyview played really, really well on their homecoming night.”
The Falcons lost the final game of Ron Lebsock’s storied career in 2017. Wahl took over the program in 2018, and after an 0-10 season followed by an 0-9 finish last year, started this season with losses to Billings West and Bozeman.
Lebsock, who was the only coach Skyview had before Wahl, was the first to offer a congratulatory text. Just talking about Lebsock, for whom Wahl played as a high school athlete, made Wahl emotional.
“At the end of the game I had a long talk with him,” Wahl, a 2005 Skyview graduate, said in a halting voice. “I spent a lot of time with him in his office … just what that guy has meant to me. I just want to carry on the legacy of integrity and character the way he’s taught us.
“There’s a lot of cool little things like that. Mostly, it’s just all those people who are sharing in this win with us. Our families, the coaches’ families, we had kids from past teams … that’s the special part. It’s not about me, it’s about these kids and the community that really deserves a win just as much as anybody does.”
As for that ball? Wahl insists it’s going back in the bin. Wahl said Skyview doesn’t have enough balls to spare. The way he talked, it seemed he’d rather give all his players a game ball, anyway.
“For the last three years, what I’ve been so proud about is Skyview kids want to grind it out,” he said. “And they’re not going anywhere. They want to see it to the end. Win, lose or draw they’re fighting it out together.”
