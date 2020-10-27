KALISPELL — Missoula Sentinel’s upcoming opponents should be worried when the Class AA football playoffs begin if what senior Geno Leonard says is correct.
“I don’t think we’ve reached that perfect game yet,” the two-way starter and Montana Grizzly commit said after the Spartans wrapped up a 7-0 regular season with a 44-0 bashing of Kalispell Glacier last week
Successful but not satisfied, it’s quite the statement coming from a team that outscored its opponents 344-33 in seven regular-season games. That includes 285-14 over its past six games and 92-0 against No. 2 seed Helena High and No. 3 seed Glacier.
And what might be scary for other playoff-bound teams is that Sentinel has a bye week to get healthy and continue fine-tuning key aspects of its play.
“Bye week is always nice to get those injuries back,” Leonard said. “I think we’re having a great time as a family. Playing with my brothers, I’m just having fun playing with them. I think we’ll be ready for whenever we’re playing next.”
The Spartans are having a lighter-than-usual week of practice with one extra day off. They’ll begin game prep for their next opponent Saturday, hosting the lowest remaining seed out of the Eastern AA on Nov. 6 or 7 in the quarterfinals.
Sentinel coach Dane Oliver stressed the need to continue working on fundamentals and situational football.
“We may get another game like this,” Oliver said after playing in a driving snowstorm, “so being able to snap and punt the ball, just building tools for our toolbox and having game awareness. Everything in Spartan football will always come back to fundamentals: blocking and tackling. So we’re going to continue to work on that.”
Leonard highlighted film study as something he wanted to keep reviewing.
“You always want to being a technician, not a butcher,” he said. “You’re always working your tail off trying to get those little things perfect.”
Being on such a roll, the Spartans will have to make sure they’re not thrown off their normal routines or lose focus during the bye week. So do they like the week off?
“It doesn’t matter if we like it,” Oliver said. “It is what it is, it’s the situation we’re in, so we’ll find a way to maximize our bye week.”
Glacier assistant coach Arron Deck, who was filling in for head coach Grady Bennett against Sentinel, felt the Spartans are worthy of the praise they’ve been getting throughout the year. But he cautioned that injuries or the need for quarantine might disrupt the balance they’ve achieved.
“Their team speed, it shows up on film and it showed up tonight,” said Deck, who knows something about speed as Glacier’s track coach. “The film doesn’t lie with them. Pretty much what you see on film is kind of what you get.”
He added: “Shoot, if they stay healthy,” momentarily pausing, “they’re a pretty good team.”
When Sentinel returns to the field, it’ll be three wins away from its first state championship since 1972. The Spartans haven’t even made the title game since 1984, and the last time a Class AA team from Missoula made the championship bout was 1994, when Big Sky beat Hellgate.
“I think the sky’s the limit,” Leonard said of the team’s potential. “We still strive for perfection. Get back and hit the practice field, keep everything rolling and make sure we hit the playoffs rolling.”
