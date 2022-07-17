MISSOULA — Dave Dickenson couldn’t help but laugh when the wind picked up just as the quarterbacks began throwing footballs during a drill Sunday afternoon at Missoula County Public Stadium.
“It’s like we’re playing in Great Falls,” he said with a chuckle. “It’s windy there all the time.”
Dickenson was in town to serve as the guest coach at the annual Camp Marty Quarterback School, an appearance that was over a year in the making. The Great Falls native and former Montana Grizzlies quarterback had driven down from Calgary on Saturday after the CFL team he coaches, the Calgary Stampeders, played a road game Friday night.
The Stampeders are now on a bye week, which afforded Dickenson the opportunity to return to the city where he dazzled crowds on his way to becoming a member of the Grizzly Sports, Big Sky Conference and College Football halls of fame. He shared some of his knowledge and expertise with the 15 high school QBs who were in attendance.
“I don’t actually get to coach quarterbacks that much anymore,” he said. “As the head coach, you get lost in business and personnel and schemes. It’s fun to just get back and coach quarterbacks. Really good talent. Impressed with how well the guys took the coaching. I love this age demographic. I think 16-, 17-, 18-year-old kids are hungry, and they want to learn, so it’s fun to work with them.”
The annual camp is hosted by Marty Mornhinweg, who quarterbacked the Griz to the 1982 Big Sky Conference title and coached QBs for the Green Bay Packers when they won Super Bowl XXXI during the 1996 season. He first hosted the camp in 2017 and has brought along guest coaches like former NFL quarterbacks Michael Vick and Jeff Garcia.
High school QBs in attendance this year were Butte’s Jace Stenson, Florence’s Pat Duchien, Great Falls CMR’s Cole Taylor, Kalispell Glacier’s Gage Sliter, Missoula Big Sky’s Reece Johnson and Drew Martins, Missoula Hellgate’s Vinny Paffhausen, Missoula Loyola’s Jack Clevenger, Missoula Sentinel’s Jace Koshatka, Riley Allen and Danny Sirmon, Polson’s Jarrett Wilson, Red Lodge’s Patrick Buchanan, St. Ignatius’ Kellen McClure, and Wills Thomas of California.
The key for those players now is to retain the knowledge they gained and be able to explain it to their coaches and fellow offensive players in hopes that it can benefit their team.
“As a quarterback, you have to have a plan when you step out of the huddle,” Dickenson said. “You have to know how the play is supposed to work and what you’re looking for. I think Marty did a great job breaking down all concepts into four categories. If you can kind of piece your playbook into those four categories, you’ll have a better chance to be successful.”
The players worked on footwork drills, like moving within the pocket and getting out of the pocket, and on precision passing by throwing to different levels. Duchien, a senior-to-be at Florence, most enjoyed the front-door and back-door escape drills.
He took away some tips about how to move more smoothly and how to remain calm. That could be scary for opposing defenses in the fall after Duchien earned Class B all-state honors while leading the Falcons to the state title in 2021 and a semifinal finish in 2020.
“It was a pretty cool experience because they know a lot about football,” he said. “It seems like they’ve forgotten more football than I know. They helped teach me a lot. I feel going forward I can become a better quarterback out of this.”
The camp also featured work in the classroom and film room going over things like coverages and reads as part of Mornhinweg’s four concepts. Taylor, a senior-to-be who earned Class AA second-team all-state honors at CMR last fall, felt that time was just as important, if not more important, than the work on the field.
Taylor will once again quarterback the Rustlers, the same team Dickenson led to two state titles. Dickenson went on to guide the Montana Grizzlies to the 1995 Division I-AA national championship and the BC Lions to the 2006 CFL Grey Cup, and he coached the Stampeders to the 2018 Grey Cup.
“It was super cool to finally meet Dave because he’s a hometown hero,” Taylor said. “Just a really cool experience. Super fun day. They had all kinds of drills I can take back and keep repping to become a better player. Just have to be confident when you throw the ball and just be accurate.”
