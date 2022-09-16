MISSOULA — Coach Jeff Schultz used the word "awestruck" to describe the experience for his Superior football team playing at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Friday night.
The Bobcats may have been a little nervous early, but they shook it off in a hurry in a 68-20 win over Valley Christian in 8-player action in Missoula. Superior boosted its record to 4-0.
"It was an amazing experience for them," Schultz said. "Very few kids get to say they ran out of the tunnel at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. We had a lot of alumni guys come to watch."
Orion Plakke had a strong performance, throwing two touchdown passes. Decker Milender also scored. Complete statistical information was not available at press time.
"We played as a team," Schultz said, "We have a team with some speed but we're also physical and we brought our physicality to the game tonight and set the tone. I thought we dominated up front."
