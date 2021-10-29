GREAT FALLS – There’s no doubt that Great Falls High is playing its best football of the season after the Bison steamrolled past Missoula Big Sky 41-14 on a wet, chilly Friday night in the first round of the AA playoffs at Memorial Stadium.
There’s also no doubt that the Bison’s best player has reserved his finest efforts for his past six games — all victories and all achieved by at least two touchdowns.
Versatile senior Ryan Krahe rushed for a career-best 185 yards on 21 carries – including a 53-yard sprint in the first quarter – and scored twice to spark coach Mark Samson’s squad to its longest winning streak in a decade. Krahe, a 220-pound battering ram with occasional flashes of raw speed, also led the GFH defense from his linebacker spot – a position he’s likely to focus on at the college level.
The victory boosted the Bison (6-4), seeded third in Eastern AA, into next week’s quarterfinals, where they will face top-seeded and defending state champion Missoula Sentinel (8-0).
Krahe didn’t waste any time making his presence felt, returning the opening kickoff 43 yards to give GFH good field position inside Big Sky territory. Six plays later, the Bison were ahead 7-0 on an 8-yard scamper by junior quarterback Reed Harris.
The Bison scored again later in the first period when Krahe ran around left end and didn’t stop until he reached the end zone 53 yards later.
Big Sky, which finished with a 3-7 record, cut its deficit to 14-7 on a 2-yard run by workhorse Kolbe Jensen midway through the second quarter.
But the Bison drove 64 yards in 12 plays – 11 of them runs – to make it 21-7 at the half on Krahe’s 3-yard dive. Krahe finished the first half with 127 yards on 16 carries, and likely would have reached the 200-yard barrier if Samson hadn’t given his other senior running backs – Bridger Polk, Rafe Longin and Devron Brewer – a lot of carries in the fourth period.
Longin added a 2-yard TD plunge, linebacker Eli Pike returned an interception 54 yards for a score, and Harris connected with senior wide receiver Garrett Stone on a 25-yard bomb with 4:41 to play to cap the scoring. Harris completed 5 of 9 passing attempts for 71 yards, but threw two interceptions.
Big Sky’s other touchdown was scored by Jensen on a 1-yard run. Jensen and fellow senior Louis Sanders accounted for most of the Eagles’ offense, as quarterback Caleb Hren had trouble finding receivers, going 5-for 20 the first half with two interceptions.
