HELENA -- Over the past two seasons, the Helena High Bengals have won a lot of football games. They just haven’t won the one game they want: the Class AA state championship.
But the team has been close and with guys such as Hayden Ferguson returning for the 2019 season, head coach Scott Evans and company should stand a puncher’s chance at winning the school’s first state title in football since 1932.
“I think that’s the goal of every team is to play in late November and win the championship,” Ferguson said. “But playing in it my sophomore year and being so close last season, we know we were right there and it’s just, what small thing can we do to get over the hump? And having people coming back from last season, they know what it takes to get there. We just have to go a little bit farther.”
In 2017, Ferguson was a sophomore who saw some snaps as a reserve on offense, defense and special teams. But he was part of a team that lost in the state title game.
Last season, the Bengals made another November run but fell in the semifinals to eventual state champion Billings West.
“It definitely adds motivation that we were so close,” Ferguson said. “That makes you want to work that much more.”
In terms of workload, Ferguson will see a big increase in his senior season. He will be starting on both sides of the ball.
After earning All-State honors as an outside linebacker -- he finished with two forced fumbles, three interceptions and two defensive touchdowns -- Ferguson will add offense to his repertoire.
Even on offense, Ferguson will play more than one position. He will see time at quarterback, but the 6-foot-1, 195-pound all-round athlete could also see snaps at running back, wide receiver and even tight end.
“He is our Swiss Army knife,” Evans said. “We can put him anywhere and he can perform at a high level.”
His talent and athleticism are unquestioned, but maybe the most impressive thing about Ferguson is his attitude.
Not every senior would be content to share snaps at quarterback, the game’s most important position, with an upcoming sophomore. But that’s exactly what Ferguson will do beginning Friday night, when he and sophomore Kaden Huot are expected to each get time under center in the opener at home against Great Falls CMR.
“The decision that we made was based on the team,” Ferguson said. “(Kaden) Huot is a great quarterback. He throws the ball really well, especially for a sophomore, and with this it allows me and Kaden to go play other positions. It opens us up for different offensive opportunities.”
That was on full display during the Bengals' scrimmage. Ferguson threw a touchdown and later ran for another; Huot also threw a touchdown pass.
At this point, Evans hasn’t announced his starter. He is keeping the Rustlers guessing.
“We will find out Friday night who the starting quarterback is,” Evans said. “But both guys are going to play. We are going to do whatever is best for our team and what gives us the best chance to win.”
That may sound like coachspeak, but when you have someone as unselfish as Ferguson it makes pulling off the unorthodox a lot easier.
“He’s just a great athlete and a great kid,” Evans said. “He’s too good of an athlete not to have him on the field on offense or defense. So we are going to use him as much as we can. He’s just a football player and he wants to win.”
