BILLINGS — Billings Senior running back Jacob Miller hurled himself at what appeared to be a gap in the line of scrimmage and was promptly met by Billings West linebacker Neil Daily.
Daily’s team had a 27-point lead, and only three minutes remained in the game. Though things seemed locked up for No. 4 West at that point, there was no let up from Daily. As quickly as he brought Miller down to the turf at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium, Daily was back on his feet, arms at his side and fists clenched: “Let’s go!” he exhorted loudly to no one in particular.
“Our energy today was just immaculate,” said Daily, who appeared to have plenty left in the tank after his Bears topped No. 2 Senior 41-14 in Eastern AA football Friday night. “We couldn’t be stopped from the jump. This was probably the best we’ve played all year and we’re just looking to get better from here.”
This year’s version of the longstanding intra-city rivalry brought together two unbeaten and highly ranked teams in the latest 406mtsports.com poll. Neither team had really been tested coming into the game: West had outscored its opponents by a 173-7 margin; Senior had a 121-48 advantage.
Except for Senior’s mini-rally in the third quarter, when the Broncs cut a 20-0 halftime deficit to 27-14, this game belonged to the Bears.
The Bears scattered in enough big plays — Taco Dowler’s 59-yard screen play or Caden Dowler’s long punt return, for example — to set up later touchdowns each time the Broncs pulled close.
“We’d feel like we’d have something and they would answer right away,” Senior coach Chris Murdock said. “They executed really well and we didn’t. When you have a case like that and you have it on film, it can give us an opportunity for us to be better. Things you might get away with normally get exposed with a team like that.”
Isaiah Claunch ran for a touchdown and threw for another West score, and Jaymn Medlock rushed for 113 yards and two touchdowns as the Bears improved to 4-0.
Spencer Bergen kicked field goals of 26 and 42 yards to help West build a 20-0 halftime lead before Senior’s offense found its footing against a Bears’ defense that had a streak of 13 consecutive scoreless quarters since a touchdown allowed to Billings Skyview in Week 1.
Senior got within 20-7 on a Junior Bergen TD pass to Jacksen Burckley and 27-14 on a Bergen 1-yard plunge. But West scored the game’s final 14 points to hand the Broncs (3-1) their first loss.
“We haven’t played a four-quarter game yet, and we needed to,” West coach Rob Stanton said. “Obviously, we could have got beat tonight, as well. But our main guys haven’t played a full game yet so it was nice that they did that. We got stressed and had a lot of adversity and we got a couple dents, so that was good.”
Taco Dowler caught six passes for 172 yards and a score, and Michael DeLeon added a touchdown run for the Bears.
Bergen rushed for 111 yards, including a 65-yard jaunt where he broke four or five tackles to set up his touchdown plunge one play later, and he threw for 137 yards on 16-of-27 passing.
Claunch finished 13 for 21 for 211 yards in a game where student sections were allowed into the stadium for the first time under COVID-19 spectator restrictions. Billings Public Schools put up for sale approximately 200 student tickets for each school.
“I could tell we were nervous at first,” said Claunch, a junior who started against Senior for the first time. “Once we started getting our move on and everything was rolling, we were ready.
“The electricity was high. It definitely was more of an emotional game with more fans. It was very, very nice.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.