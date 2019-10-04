Football
Class AA
• Josh Erbacher threw for 338 yards and four touchdowns — two to Hunter Morse — as top-ranked Billings West remained undefeated with a 33-14 win over Billings Senior. Taco Dowler, who had a long kick return and a long punt return to set up two scores, caught a touchdown pass, as did Demarcus Carr to send the Golden Bears to 5-0 on the season. Erbacher also ran for a score. Michael Ohlin threw two touchdown passes to Junior Bergen for the Broncs (2-4).
• Quarterback Tommy Mellott rushed for 168 yards on 17 carries, Kameron Moreno had 132 yards on the ground as well and the dynamic duo combined for four touchdowns as No. 2 Butte improved to 6-0 for the first time since 1991 with a 56-38 trouncing of Helena Capital. Butte, which finished unbeaten in '91, led 35-3 at halftime. Mellott also threw for 201 yards and two TDs. Capital quarterback Bridger Grovom accounted for four touchdowns and was 24-for-48 through the air for 359 yards.
• Dayton Bay completed 21 of 26 passes for 176 yards and two TDs as No. 4 Missoula Sentinel pulled away from a one-TD halftime lead for a 35-7 romp over Missoula Big Sky. The Spartans used a successful onside kick to jump-start their offense in the second half. Jaxon Lee ran for 146 yards and three TDs for Sentinel. Jett Rebish's 13-yard run accounted for the Knights' only score.
• In a back-and-forth game, Jake Rendina of Kalispell Glacier scored the game-winning touchdown on a 14-yard run with 35.1 seconds to play for a 35-28 win over Missoula Hellgate. Trailing 28-14 at the half, Hellgate mounted two scoring drives to tie the game, 28-28, with 7:22 to play. Rendina ran for 195 yards, 69 on the final drive. JT Allen threw three touchdown passes, two to Drew Deck, and ran for another for the Wolfpack. Rollie Worster threw for 250 yards and a TD and ran for 136 and three scores for Hellgate.
• A 61-yard run on second-and-22 by Tanner Russell sparked winless Kalispell Flathead to the upset of the night, a 13-9 win over No. 3 Helena. Russell, in his first game as a running back, scored the game-winning TD from 5 yards out on the next play with less than three minutes to go -- his second score of the game. Helena's only score came on a 22-yard run by Logan Brown.
• Andrew Almos threw for five touchdowns and ra.n for a six as Great Falls overwhelmed Belgrade 51-0 for its first victory of the season. Almos tossed two scoring strikes to Levi Torgerson and two more to Gabe Longin. Torgerson also threw a TD pass from 29 yards out to Payton Gonzer. The Bison led 37-0 at halftime.
• Asher Croy rushed for three touchdowns and Carter Ash scored on a pass reception and punt return as No. 5 Bozeman had little trouble with Great Falls CMR in a 48-14 rout. Croy caught four passes for 101 yards, including a 65-yard scoring play in addition to his 61-yard punt return in the fourth quarter. Croy scored two first-half TDs and had a third to begin the second half. Bozeman scored the game's final 34 points after the Rustlers tied it 14-14 on a 37-yard pass from Logan Corn to Bryce Nelson in the second quarter. Croy answered with a 59-yard run followed by back-to-back 7-yarders to break it open. Kenneth Eiden ran for two scores for Bozeman as well.
Class A
• Ethan Renner scored four touchdowns and the defense pitched a shutout as unranked Laurel blanked No. 1-ranked Billings Central 33-0. It was the first win for the Locomotives over the Rams since 2002, a streak of 19 straight games, including playoffs. Renner had scoring runs of 7, 59 and 9 yards and caught a 16-yard scoring pass from quarterback Eli Aby. Renner finished with a career-high 207 yards rushing on 21 carries. Connor Bergman also returned a blocked punt by Danner Purkett 15 yards for a Locomotive score.
• No. 5 Frenchtown rolled to a 42-0 win over as junior Jace Klucewich ran for touchdowns of 36 and 55 yards and completed an 80-yard touchdown pass to Cade Baker, who also caught a 15-yard score from Aidan Cyr. Tel Arthur ran for scores of 7 and 39 yards.
• Libby earned a 29-21 win over Butte Central to post its first 6-0 start since 2006, when the Loggers started 10-0, and pick up its most wins in a season since 2007, when it won nine.
Class B
• Patrick Wallen was 13-for-24 passing for 191 yards and two touchdowns, and Levi Taylor ran for 103 yards and a TD and also caught a scoring strike to power Bigfork over Deer Lodge 36-12. Isaac Bjorge caught four passes for 101 yards and a 35-yard score for the Vikings. Deer Lodge led 12-7 on touchdown passes from Judd Applegate to Greydon Nicholson from 68 yards out and Ethan Bossert from 35, but a Wallen-to-Taylor 1-yard pass gave Bigfork the lead for good, 14-12, at halftime.
• Missoula Loyola needed to run just 27 offensive plays to post a 42-8 win over Anaconda on the road and improve to 4-2. The Breakers ran 20 times for 276 yards, with Tommy Albrecht scoring on runs of 35 and 2 yards, and Nolan Iverson running for a 70-yard touchdown. Sophomore quarterback Keenan Russell, starting for the second consecutive week because of an injury to Nick Mitzel, was 5-of-7 passing with three touchdowns: 7 yards to Cormac Benn, 15 yards to Basil Coutinho and 24 yards to Bryce Danielson.
• Jay Jetmore scored two touchdowns in Red Lodge's 40-point first quarter and the third-ranked Rams coasted to a 55-6 romp over Poplar. Jetmore opened the game with an 89-yard kickoff return for a score to set the tone and added a 25-yard run for the third TD. Braden Tomlin provided the second score with a 66-yar punt return.
• Dawson Buckalew ran for two touchdowns and caught a third from Shaye Wilkie, which proved to be the game-winner, as Colstrip surprised No. 5 Glasgow 25-22. Buckalew scored the game's first TD on a run from 10 yards out and added a 17-yarder. The game-winner was from 33 yards out. Alec Boland ran for a score and threw two touchdown passes for the previously unbeaten Scotties.
• Rylan DeVries tossed two touchdown passes -- to Austin Aman from 28 yards and Chris Kistler for 68 yards as Huntley Project won a rugged 20-12 game over Baker. Kistler's fourth-quarter TD run from 3 yards out expanded the Red Devils' lead from two to eight points. Riley O'Donnell scored both of Baker's TDs, on runs of 8 and 4 yards.
• Jay Johnson scored all three of Shepherd's touchdowns, two on runs and the third on a 64-yard pass, in the Mustangs' 22-2 win over Roundup. Johnson began the scoring with a 54-yard scoring jaunt.
• Eureka ran for 339 yards and Chet McCully and Jake Kindel scored two rushing touchdowns apiece in the Lions' 34-14 win over Florence. Eureka raced to a 14-0 lead only to have the Falcons pull within 20-14 midway through the third quarter. The Lions' offense added two more scores and the defense shut out Florence the rest of the way, outgaining the Falcons 510-261.
• Jaxson Yanzick ran for 134 yards and three touchdowns as Jefferson outlasted arch-rival Whitehall 28-0. Braden Morris threw for the fourth TD for the Panthers.
• No. 9 Malta scored five different ways -- rush, pass, interception, fumble and punt return -- in rolling past Harlem 76-0. Rex Williams opened the scoring with a 45-yard punt return and later caught an 18-yard scoring strike from Kooper Oxarart, who tossed three TD passes. Camryn Mears had a 65-yard interception return and a 54-yard run for scores, and Pierce Mortenson had a fumble return for a TD.
8-Man
• No. 3-ranked Fort Benton amassed 633 yards on offense in beating Simms 60-0. Quarterback Garett Diekhans passed for 120 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 151 yards and another score. Teammate Jace Thompson rushed for 113 yards and two scores and also caught three passes for 119 yards and a touchdown. Fort Benton is 6-0. Michael Leach rushed for 118 yards for Simms.
• Garrett Zimdars rushed for three touchdowns as Park City raced past Twin Bridges 58-6. He scored on runs of 2, 2 and 35 yards. Teammate Carson Baker passed for two TDs and also scored on a running play and fumble recovery. Garrett McMillen caught scoring passes from Baker that covered 50 and 49 yards. The Panthers rolled up 314 yards on offense. Park City limited Twin Bridges to just 17 yards on offense.
• Zacc Degele rushed for 160 yards and four touchdowns and also threw a scoring pass in Absarokee's 40-6 triumph over Lone Peak. Degele's scoring jaunts covered 11, 61, 10 and 1 yard. Absarokee led 34-0 by halftime.
• Darby scored 62 unanswered points and tuned up for its showdown next week against Drummond-Philipsburg with a 70-16 trouncing of Troy as quarterback Nelson Smith threw for four touchdowns and ran for two more.
• Bryan Mask threw three touchdowsn passes to Isaiah Kovalski and Trey Green rushed for two more scores for No. 2 Alberton-Superior (Clark Fork) in a 52-14 thumping of Charlo. Mask connected with Kovalski from 24 and 19 yards out in the first quarter as Clark Fork built a 26-0 lead. They duo added a 9-yard scoring connection in the second quarter. Wrangler Gaustad tossed two TD passes for the Vikings.
• Tanner Parsons ran for a score and threw for another, and Tyler Larson did the same as No. 8 Shelby fended off a challenge from Chinook 25-12. Toby Niederegger scored twice for the Sugarbeeters.
• Kade Cutler threw for four touchdowns and ran for two others and No. 10 Drummond-Philipsburg had no trouble with Arlee, 56-12. Cutler tossed TD passes of 42 and 22 yards to Daniel Brabender and ran from 11 and 4 yards out. Arlee scored first on a 21-yard pass from Nathaniel Coulson to Cody Tanner and had a fourth-quarter TD on an 8-yard run by Coulson.
6-Man
• Brandon Knudsen passed for four touchdowns -- all to Kyle Lawson -- and ran for four more as No. 3 Hot Springs overwhelmed Noxon 59-first-half points in a 65-28 romp. The Knudsen-to-Lawson connections went for 47, 26, 10 and 20 yards. Knudsen also ran for scores from 13, 25, 15 and 66 yards. Rylan Weltz scored twice for the Red Devils, on runs of 1 and 35 yards.
• No. 4 Power-Dutton-Brady (5-0) received a 70-yard kickoff return from Jackson Widhalm to help highlight a 28-12 victory over Harlowton. Nick Widhalm also had a 27-yard scoring pass to Brady Smelser. One of Harlowton's scores came on a 64-yard kickoff return by Tayt Hansen.
• Emmett Gilbert ran for touchdowns from 18, 3 and 45 yards away and Aiden Jenkins added TDs on a 20- and 9-yard runs plus a 35-yard fumble return to power No. 9 Shields Valley over Broadview-Lavina 47-15. Kade Erickson and Rylan Heiken scored the Pirates' TDs.
Volleyball
Class AA
• Paige Bartsch led with 12 kills, Madi Davis had four aces and Audrey Hofer chipped with 27 assists as Helena Capital kept cruising with a 25-20, 25-16, 25-20 sweep of Kalispell Glacier.
• Liz Heuiser was tops with 14 kills and Emily Feller had all 27 of her team's assists as well as seven kills to lead Helena past Kalispell Flathead 25-17, 25-21, 25-22. Heuiser had eight of the Bengals' 39 digs.
Class C
• Emily Brown knocked down seven kills, and Riley Richter was all over the court with 16 assists, six digs and two aces to power Noxon to a 25-18, 25-15, 25-5 sweep of Victor. Madi Bahr led Victor with three kills, two assists and two aces.
• Emily Adkins had 13 of Bridger's 34 kills, and Jenna Kallevig chipped in with six digs, four aces and a block to propel the Scouts to a 25-11, 25-12, 25-10 sweep of rival Fromberg. Hunter Holstein had six kills and Jycie Lowery six assists for Fromberg.
• Lilly Short had team highs of 12 assists and 14 digs, Amber Reddig provided seven kills and Alexa Reddig contributed six blocks as Lustre Christian rolled over Culbertson 25-22, 25-21, 25-21. Kelsie Wiiliams had 10 of Culbertson's 23 kills, and Ashtyn Ator chipped in with 18 assists and two aces.
• Hannah Yochum had three aces, four digs and three kills, and Brooklyn Ragland chipped in two aces and six assists to lead Custer-Hysham over Roberts 25-17, 25-18, 25-18. Roberts was led by Emma Devries’ eight digs and 16 kills.
• Mackenzee Fabel had six kills and four blocks, and Micara Devereaux helped with 13 assists and three acres for Sheridan in a 25-21, 25-15, 25-20 sweep of Harrison-Willow Creek. Aleena Bacon starred for Harrison-Willow Creek with four kills, nine digs and four aces.
• Hannah LaBree had seven kills and sister Heather LaBree led with three aces, Whitney Kittelmann tallied 18 assists and sister Kari Kittelmann contributed 11 digs, and Ekalaka rolled over Broadus 25-19, 25-20, 25-17. Oliveah Schaffer had seven kills and sister Zeason Schaffer 11 assists and two blocks for Broadus.
• Olivia King drilled 12 kills, and Shayla Borlaug added four blocks and three aces as North Star had no trouble with Sunburst 25-9, 25-13, 25-9. Laura Meyer led with 17 digs and Jodi Hout added 16 for the Refiners.
• Madison Bakken had five aces, Ceara Miske seven kills and Shantel Bartelsen added two blocks to lead Wibaux over Circle, 26-24, 25-15, 25-14. Alexis Moline had three aces and four blocks for the Wildcats.
• Macy Seadeek provided 15 of Fairview's 41 kills, and Jadyn Gackle helped with 30 digs and three aces in Fairview's 26-24, 25-17, 25-19 sweep of Westby-Grenora. Jenna Rust led with 17 kills and the team's only block, and Elizabeth Field chipped in with all 26 assists and 11 digs for the Thunder.
• Ava Kreider provided 11 kills in Jordan's 29-27, 25-16, 25-23 win at Terry. Teammate Lindsay Lawrence came through with 15 digs and four aces. Sophie Kreider collected six aces. Terry was led by Alyssa McCulley's four kills, 17 digs, four blocks and three aces.
• Olivia Isakson had five aces, 16 kills, five blocks and four digs, and Brandi Hill added four aces, four blocks and four digs to lead Augusta over Geraldine-Highwood 25-15, 28-26, 25-20. Geraldine-Highwood’s Jonna McCullough had four kills, eight digs and a block.
• Klaire Kovatch was tops with nine kills and Trista Wendel served six aces for Seeley-Swan in a 27-25, 25-19, 22-25, 25-15 nail-biter over Valley Christian. Ellie Hover had 10 kills, 12 digs and 11 aces for Valley Christian.
• Isabelle Fatzinger compiled 12 assists and five digs, and teammate Courtney Herman led with seven assists for Richey-Lambert in a 25-17, 25-20, 25-23 sweep of Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale.
Golf
• Hannah Adams won by five strokes for medalist honors to lead Laurel to its second consecutive state Class A girls championship at the Laurel Golf Club. On the boys side, Whitefish's Cameron Kahle defeated Laurel's Carson Hackmann in a playoff, but the Locomotives took their third consecutive team crown by four strokes. The Laurel boys had a score of 665 and the girls were at 742. Hannah's sister, Hayley Adams, was second and Corvallis' Macee Greenwood third and Billings Central's Kyra Brockhausen was fourth.
