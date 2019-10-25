Football
Class AA
• Kash Fike threw two touchdown passes to Mason Jacobsen to lead the Belgrade Panthers to their first Class AA victory, 12-7 over Billings Skyview. Fike threw scoring strikes to Jacobson of 3 and 10 yards after Jaylen Baker put Skyview ahead 7-0 on a 3-yard run in the first quarter. Belgrade, which moved up to Class AA at the beginning of this school year, improved to 1-7; Skyview fell to 0-8.
• Carter Ash caught a long touchdown pass from Jake D’Agostino and returned a punt for another score as No. 4 Bozeman defeated No. 2 Billings West 26-20 to win the Eastern AA regular-season title. Kenneth Eiden added two touchdown runs for the Hawks (7-1), who ended West’s 18-game winning streak. Josh Erbacher threw a touchdown pass to Connor Ryan and Demarcus Carr had a 60-yard run for a score for the Golden Bears (7-1). The playoffs begin next week.
• Tommy Mellott threw three touchdown passes in abbreviated play and top-ranked Butte trounced Missoula Hellgate 60-13 to complete its perfect season (9-0) since 1991 and win the Western AA crown. Running back Kameron Moreno scored three TDs for the Bulldogs while running for 118 yards on 14 carries. Playing in place of injured starter Rollie Worster, Knights QB Aiden Gilham was 16-for-29 passing for 179 yards and a touchdown.
• Defensive lineman Monte Pearson's interception on a late drive sealed the deal as No. 5 Helena Capital nipped Helena 7-6 in the annual crosstown game. It was Helena's fourth turnover of the night. The Bengals' took a 6-0 lead in the first quarter on a 64-yard TD run by Logan Brown, but the blocked extra point would prove the difference. Parker Johnston's 48-yard catch-and-run later in the quarter evened the score and Ryan Quinn -- who scored a goal in the Bruins' 3-1 playoff soccer win over Billings West earlier in the day -- booted the extra point for the difference.
• Jaxon Lee scored two touchdowns and had a critical 42-yard run late to sew up the game for No. 3 Missoula Sentinel (8-1) in a 28-25 edging of Kalispell Glacier. Lee's scoring runs were from 3 and 5 yards out, and Zach Crews added what proved to be the game-winner from 5 yards away in the fourth quarter. JT Allen's 10-yard scoring pass to Montana Griz commit Drew Deck in the fourth quarter brougth Glacier within three. Allen also ran for a TD. Patrick Rohrbach's 27-yard field goal in the second quarter gave the Wolfpack a 17-14 lead before the Spartans responded with two unanswered TDs.
• Gabe Longin and Levi Torgerson each scored two touchdowns as Great Falls clinched a home playoff game with a 35-6 romp over Great Falls CMR. The Bison scored 35 consecutive points after CMR opened with a 38-yard scoring pass from Logan Corn to Keegan Barnes. Longin's 65-yard reception put Great Falls ahead for good. The Bison will host Kalispell Glacier next week; CMR plays at Helena.
Class A
• Senior Ethan Renner rushed for 96 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries to lead No. 4 Laurel to a 36-0 Eastern A home win over Glendive. Laurel junior quarterback Eli Aby completed 7 of 12 passes for 122 yards and two scores, and the Locomotives (7-1, 7-1) forced three turnovers and allowed 87 yards of offense to the Red Devils (3-5, 3-5).
• Libby came up with an interception in the final minute to stave off No. 5 Frenchtown for an 8-6 win in a driving rain to snap a two-game losing streak. The Loggers led 2-0 at halftime on a safety and were up 8-0 before a 70-yard kick return brought the Broncs within two points; their two-point conversation failed. earned the No. 3 seed in the Western A playoffs and dropped the Broncs to No. 4.
• No. 2 Dillon walked away with the Western A crown and a first-round playoff bye by routing Whitefish 33-0. The Beavers opened the scoring with a 7-yard run from John Kirkley in the first quarter. In the second quarter, Justus Peterson connected with Cole Truman for a 44-yard scoring pass to put the Beavers up 12-0 heading into halftime. Peterson notched his second passing touchdown of the game in the third quarter on a 7-yard strike to Michael Hupp. Erik Westman notched a 14-yard scoring run to give the Beavers a 26-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
• Hamilton ran away with a 57-18 win over Polson to finish the regular season with an 8-1 record and earn the No. 2 seed in the Western A playoff. Montana Grizzly commit Carson Rostad threw four touchdown passes -- three to Jaiden Klemundt and one to Mason Murray. Fellow Bronc Landon Duce ran for three scores and Cole Anson rushed for one. Polson quarterback Bo Kelley threw three touchdowns passes, one each to Ryker Wenderoth, Jarrett Wilson and Dugan Davis. The touchdown pass to Wilson was 99 yards.
• Guido Ossello ran for a touchdown and threw for another as Butte Central sewed up the No. 6 seed in the Western A playoffs with a 21-14 squeaker over Columbia Falls. The Maroons will travel to Libby for a first-round game next week. The Wildcats struck firston a 30-yard pass from Mason Peters to . The Maroons responded with a 12-yard quarterback keeper from Ossello, who was playing for injured starter Thomas McGree. Ossello connected with Brayden Harrington on a 4-yard touchdown passin the second quarter to take the lead for good.
Class B
• Chet McCully ran for two touchdowns, Austin Sartori scored once on the ground and once on a reception, and Hank Dunn threw for a TD and ran for another to power No. 2 Eureka to an easy 44-6 win over Bigfork. McCully, who carried 15 times for 213 yards, scored from 13 and 5 yards out and also had two two-point conversions. Dunn and Sartori connected on a 39-yard strike. Levi Taylor carried 18 times for 128 yards and Bigfork's only score, from 8 yards away in the fourth quarter. Eureka will play host to Baker in a first-round playoff game next week.
• Top-ranked Fairfield utilized two rushing touchdowns from Keeley Bake and Miguel Perez in fighting off unranked Glasgow 34-26. The visiting Eagles (8-0) trailed 20-14 at halftime, but took the lead 27-20 heading into the fourth quarter. The Scotties got to within 27-26 on a 77-yard scoring pass from Alec Boland to Loden Idler, but the run for two points failed. Perez then scored on a 5-yard run to help the Eagles construct an eight-point cushion. Fairfield finished with 367 yards of offense, Glasgow had 327. Bake wound up with 153 yards rushing and 87 passing. Boland rushed for 105 yards and passed for 150. Jesse Lee also had two rushing scores for the Scotties.
• Kooper Oxarart scored a touchdown and threw another to Rex Williamson to lead Malta over Cut Bank 28-6. Williamson caught a 27-yard strike from Oxarart and also had a 28-yard run to close the scoring. Andrew Anderson's 47-yard run accounted for the Wolves' only score.
• Riley O'Donnell accounted for six touchdowns -- three on the ground and three via the air -- and Baker walloped Colstrip 52-26 to earn a playoff trip to Eureka. O'Donnell threw TD passes of 72, 12 and 29 yards and ran for scores from 2, 3 and 10. Shaye Wilkie did his part for Colstrip, throwing four TD passes.
• No. 7 Missoula Loyola snapped a two-game skid with a 35-20 road win over Deer Lodge. The Rams (5-4) used two rushing touchdowns by Nolan Iverson and a solid effort by quarterback Nick Mitzel with a passing and rushing touchdown.
8-Man
• No. 7 Thompson Falls cruised to a 55-0 victory against Seeley-Swan as Trey Fisher and Nate Wilhite each had two rushing touchdowns. Fisher added a 20-yard touchdown pass to Roman Sparks and Alex Vogelsang returned a kickoff 70 yards for the first score of the game. Justin Miller and Jordan Fisher ran for one touchdown apiece in the second half for the Bluehawks.
• Carson Baker ran for three touchdowns and threw a fourth to Tucker Johnstone as No. 8 Park City (7-1) cruised past Absarokee 56-14. Baker's scores came from 25, 30 and 23 yards out, and his pass to Johnstone covered 9 yards. Johnstone also opened the scoring with a 4-yard run. Levi Hayes threw two TD passes for the Huskies, from 30 yards to Brennen Grondin and 15 to Colton Young.
• Kade Cutler threw four touchdown passes -- three to Daniel Brabender -- ran for another and returned a punt 53 yards for a score as defending state champion Drummond-Philipsburg overwhelmed Victor 70-6. Cutler began the scoring with a 13-yard TD run followed by the punt return. Tyler Burden also scored two touchdowns for the Titans. Cameron Moore's 56-yard run was Victor's only score.
• No. 3 Alberton-Superior (Clark Fork) rolled to a 60-12 win over Arlee to finish 9-0. Clark Fork's Trey Green ran for six touchdowns, including scoring rushes of 38, 52 and 67 yards, and returned an interception 12 yards for a TD.
• Treydon Brouillette threw five touchdown passes -- three to Kade Pardee -- and Plains rolled to a 48-12 win over Troy. Ricki Fisher's run accounted for Troy's score.
6-Man
• Tim Snyder rushed for three touchdowns as Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap overwhelmed Sunburst 57-18. Snyder scored on runs of 61, 35 and 5 yards. Teammate Zack Thomas also had a 70-yard gallop for the victors. Additional highlights included Junior Cady running for two TDs and Tucker Brown hauling in a 50-yard scoring pass from Grant Thomas.
• On Thursday, Kyle Lawson ran for three touchdowns and caught a fourth, and Brandon Knudsen also scored three TDs as third-ranked Hot Springs (9-0) pounded Gardiner 55-7. Lawson opened the scoring on an 8-yard pass from Jack McAllister, who later added a 59-yard fumble return for a TD. Lawson also scored from 1, 3 and 13 yards out on the ground. Knudsen had 11- and 20-yard runs and returned a punt 60 yards for a score.
• William Hanser had two rushing touchdowns and a punt return for a score, and Hank Tuzsynski scored three TDs to power Broadview-Lavina over Custer-Hysham 51-6. Hanser's runs covered 34 and 33 yards, and Tuzsynski had rushing scores of 70 and 32 yards to go with a 10-yard reception from Kade Erickson. Gavin Hauge scored the Rebels' TD in the first quarter on a 38-yard pass from Caden Rhodes.
Volleyball
Class AA
• Megan Benton had 18 kills and 19 digs to help Billings West edge Great Falls 25-23, 25-18, 24-26, 21-25, 17-15. Molly Nault led the No. 4 Golden Bears with 21 digs, and Kaitlin Grossman had seven aces. Taylor Graham assisted on 40 of West’s 52 kills, and Shauna Stene had six blocks. Katilyn Gilbert had 10 kills and five blocks and Maleana Brukskotter had 27 assists and 17 digs for Great Falls.
• Emma Field led with 13 kills and setter Sydney Doyle contributed 16 assists as Butte avenged an earlier loss to Kalispell Glacier with a 25-22, 25-14, 25-23 sweep. Aubrie Rademacher led Glacier with 11 kills, and juniors Kayle Fitz (29 assists) and Kynzie Mohl (2 blocks) also helped the Wolfpack.
Class B
• Christine Funk had 15 assists and three aces, and Abby McCollum led with six kills for Choteau in a 25-15, 25-13, 25-11 sweep of Cut Bank. Jada Doore had seven kills, two blocks and two aces for Cut Bank.
Class C
• Aleena Bacon led with seven kills and eight assists, and Sophie Mitchell chipped in with seven digs and four aces to lead Harrison-Willow Creek to a 25-22, 25-14, 25-17 sweep of Sheridan. Micara Devereaux led Sheridan with seven assists, eight digs and seven aces.
• Danika Soper was all oer the floor with 10 digs, five assists, eight aces and a block to lead Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (North Country) to its 25-17, 25-19, 25-14 sweep past Lustre Christian. Kia Wasson added seen kills, 10 digs and five aces for North Country.
• Sam May put down 12 kills, and Tatum Hull had four aces and three blocks as Chester-Joplin-Inverness toppled Big Sandy 25-10, 25-16, 25-21. Molly Nelson added 28 digs and Averie Mattson 20 assists for CJI.
• Gracee Lekvold's 18 assists and five aces led the way, and Kortney Nelson and Kylee Cook did their part with nine kills apiece for Scobey in a 25-12, 25-6, 25-13 romp over Nashua. Devin Fromdahl had five kills for Nashua.
• Josie Thomas provided nine kills as Gardiner swept Shields Valley 25-8, 25-12, 25-9. Teammates Bailey Fuhrman and Lonie Powell came up with 10 digs apiece. Chase Cunningham was credited with 22 assists.
• Jadyn Traub fashioned 12 kills and 16 digs, and Abi Krantz had three of her team's 12 aces in Broadus' 25-22, 25-13, 25-13 sweep over Terry. Alyssa Chaska had eight digs and three assists, and Alyssa McCulley added 10 blocks and three aces for the Terriers.
• Hannah Matovich had 17 kills and 17 digs, and Cassidy Dutton contributed five kills, five assists and three aces as Grass Range-Winnett outlasted Denton-Geyser-Stanford 25-16, 25-15, 22-25, 25-15. Sydney Von Bergen had 28 digs and two blocks, and Adie Woodhall provided eight kills for Denton-Geyser-Stanford.
• Lindsay Lawrence hammered 17 kills and added 29 digs, and Lacey Lawrence had all 43 of Jordan's assists in a marathon 25-23, 23-25, 25-15, 22-25, 15-13 nail-biter over Circle. Ryan Moline topped the Wildcats with 17 kills, and Haven Taylor helped with four aces and 3.5 blocks.
Boys Soccer
Class AA
• Seniors Caleb Hoxie, Ryan Quinn and Matt Wigton each scored as Helena Capital -- which was 2-11-2 two seasons ago -- blanked Billings West 3-1 in a quarterfinal match. Cade Hathaway's goal with 11 minutes to play averted a shutout for the Golden Bears. The Bruins moved into the semifinals for the first time since 2010.
Class A
• Ricky Temporal, Ethan Meccage and Jordan Renier each scored shootout goals and Laurel moved into the title game by downing Frenchtown after regulation and overtime play ended in a 1-1 tie. Jeff Jacobs gave Frenchtown a 1-0 lead in the first half, but Renier evened it up in the second half on an assist from Meccage.
Girls Soccer
Class A
• Stella Clements assisted on the first goal in the first half and then scored the clincher in the second as Bozeman moved into the semifinals with a 2-0 blanking of Helena for its sixth consecutive victory. Clements slipped a pass to Addi Ekstrom in the 29th minute to get the Hawks on the board and then found the net in the 61st minute.
Class A
• Laurel moved into its sixth consecutive championship game behind goals from Allie Shovar, Gracey Willis and Mya Maack as the Locomotives improved to 13-2-0. Laurel will face the winner of Saturday's match between Whitefish and defending state champion Billings Central. Shovar and Willis made it 2-0 before Cheyanne Johnston-Heinz brought C-Falls within a goal. Maack, the second-leading goal scorer in Class A, followed with the clincher.
