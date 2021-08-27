Will be updated as we receive results.
Class AA
• Zac Crews scored the game-winner on a 5-yard run with 3:15 to play and defending state champion Missoula Sentinel's JJ Dolan intercepted a pass in the end zone with less than 30 seconds to play as the Spartans nipped Billings West 22-19 in a rematch of last year's title game, also won by Sentinel. Crews threw TD passes of 21 and 38 yards to Drew Klumph as the Spartans entered the fourth quarter trailing 19-14. West rebounded from a 14-7 deficit with fourth-quarter TD passes by Isaiah Claunch of 48 yards to Seth Arnett and 55 to Taco Dowler, the latter with 8:01 to play.
• Tyler Nansel caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Braeden Mikkelson.after a first-quarter fumble and Noah Dahlke had a pick-6 interception from 30 yards out to seal the deal as Bozeman Gallatin opened with a 13-3 win over Missoula Big Sky. The Eagles' only points came right before halftime on a 41-yard field goal.
• Dylan Graham's 5-yard scoring run in the second quarter proved to be the game-winner as Helena Capital held off Bozeman 14-12 in an opener. Graham's score gave the Bruins a 14-6 gap after they took a one-point lead on a 16-yard pass from Joey Michelotti to Eric Cockhill, also in the second quarter. Bozeman had a chance to tie after a 2-yard scoring run by Jase Applebee with 9:15 to play, but a two-point pass was incomplete. The Hawks' other points came on a 25-yard first-quarter scoring strike from Brady Casagranda to Bryson Zanto.
• Dylan Goodell ran for three touchdowns as Billings Skyview got its season off to a rousing start with a 34-7 romp over Kalispell Flathead. Goodell scored on runs of 2 and 3 yards in the second quarter and from 5 yards out in the third quarter. Goodell also threw a 20-yard TD pass to Kailua Fatupaito. Trey Dye started the game on the right note for the Falcons with a 45-yard kick return for a TD. Trailing 34-0, the Braves finally got on the board in the the fourth quarter on a 15-yard pass from Jackson Walker to Dylan Kratofil with 1:42 to go.
• Kaden Huot threw two touchdown passes to Chase McGurran and Marcus Evans ran for the third score as Helena stifled Great Falls 22-0. The Bengals held the Bison to minus-27 yards rushing, and Great Falls star QB Reed Harris had minus-40 yards rushing.
• Jake Rendina ran for three touchdowns and Gage Sliter threw for three more as Kalispell Glacier pummeled Belgrade 45-0 in a game delayed briefly by lightning. Rendina scored from 3, 9 and 2 yards out. Sliter tossed his TDs to Jake Turner (23 yards), Tate Kauffman (29) and Luke Bilau (7), who threw one of his own from 39 yards out to Connor Sullivan. Patrick Rohrbach was 7-for-7 on extra points and kicked a 22-yard field goal for the Wolfpack.
Class A
• Orion Thivierge's 2-yard run with 2:26 to play in the game proved to be the game winner as Havre opened with a 12-7 triumph over Sidney. After Thivierge's score the Eagles threatened, but a pass from the 18-yard line on the final play of the game fell incomplete in the end zone. The teams were scoreless at halftime.
• Jackson Whicker had scoring runs of 39 and 59 yards and caught a 64-yard scoring strike from Dalton Polesky as Miles City overwhelmed Hardin with a 30-point first half en route to a 36-0 triumph. Polesky also hit Damon Petroff from 38 yards and Dalton Tvedt added a 47-yard scoring jaunt for the Cowboys.
• Eli Quinn tossed touchdown passes to three different players and Garrett Schmill ran for two scores as Frenchtown overpowered Browning 45-6. Quinn threw scoring strikes of 30 yards to Devin Shelton, 3 to Beau Boudreaux and 50 to Sully Belcourt. Schmill's runs were from 2 and 25 yards. Matt Kleinsmith kicked a 24-yard field goal and was 6-for-6 on extra points. Browning's score came on a 1-yard run by Cody Carlson.
• Isaiah Roth scored rushing TDs from 62 and 16 yards out and caught a 20-yard scoring toss from Cody Schweikert as Columbia Falls cruised past Stevensville 35-6. Roth ran for 170 yards on 14 carries. Schweikert threw two touchdown passes, the other a 12-yarder to Jace Duvall.
• In what might be the surprise of the opening night, Ty Schwaiger ran for two touchdowns and Fynn Ridgeway ran for one and threw for the fourth as Whitefish held on for a 28-26 victory at Dillon. The Bulldogs led 28-14 when Ridgeway connected with Jaxson Schlauch on a 23-yard touchdown in the third quarter. The Beavers rallied within two points on a 68-yard TD catch by Treyton Anderson from Kee Christiansen but the two-point conversation for the tie was unsuccessful. A 57-yard Christiansen-to-Anderson connection brought the Beavers within 28-20 in the third quarter.
Class B
• Missoula Loyola scored 14 points in the first quarter and made them stand up for a 14-13 season-opening triumph over Cut Bank. Running back Talen Reynolds opened the scoring for the Rams on an 8-yard run and Jake Jamieson caught a 2-point conversion pass. Quarterback Keenan Russell scored from 7 yards away to give Loyola a 14-0 lead and it was 14-7 at halftime. Cut Bank scored on a long run in the third quarter but Loyola's Taylor Jones blocked the point after attempt.
• Wylee Lindeen ran for a score and threw for another to David Wohlfell as Huntley Project won a 14-12 slugfest over Big Timber. Lindeen's 16-yarder to Wohlfell with 22 seconds left gave the Red Devils a 7-6 halftime lead. Lindeen's 34-yard run in the third quarter made it 14-6. The Herders made it close on a 38-yard run by Connor Giesecke with 6:37 left. Sage Nation's 6-yard run opened the scoring for Big Timber. The difference: two extra-point kicks by HP's Brett Hasler. Big Timber outgained Huntley Project 272 to 227 yards.
8-Man
• Decker Milender scored six touchdowns and Orion Plakke passed for four as Alberton-Superior throttled Plains 66-8 in its season opener. Milender caught passes of 25 and 72 yards from Plakke and, ran for TDs of 33 and 9 yards, and added two 20-yard returns for points Plakke also hit Lucas Kovalsky on two scoring strikes, from 31 and 25 yards out. Plains' only score came in the second quarter on a 56-yard pass from Darren Standiford to Garth Parker.
• Owen Hoag scored two touchdowns for the second half's only points and Walker McDonald ran for the go-ahead score in the second quarter as Seeley-Swan fended off Arlee 26-8. Jake Knoll's 37-yard scoring catch from Kendall O'Neill had given Arlee an 8-6 lead in the second quarter.
• Andrew Ballantyne and Colter Ball each ran for three touchdowns and as Fort Benton won a shootout over Ennis 50-24. Ballantyne, who rushed for 204 yards on 23 carries, sandwiched scores of 37 and 2 yards around a 39-yard run by Landis Arganbright for a 22-0 lead. Ball, who had 152 yards on 16 totes, added runs of 32, 11 and 18. Ennis kept it interesting behind the arm of Brand Ostler, who threw TD passes of 30 and 54 yards to Nicholas Johnson and another for 6 yards to Clintin Buyan, who also had an 11-yard scoring jaunt. Ostler passed for 292 yards. Johnson had 151 receiving yards.
6-Man
• Ian Moline and Ridger Bowman each scored four touchdowns and Geraldine-Highwood built a 31-point halftime lead on the way to a 67-44 thumping of West Yellowstone. Moline started the scoring with runs of 4 and 3 yards and added a 44-yard scoring scamper before hauling in a 21-yard pass. Bowman did his part with jaunts of 54 and 5 yards before hauling in TD passes of 10 and 43 yards. Taylor Hales threw for three scores and ran for two more for West Yellowstone. Matthew Burden caught two of Hales' TD passes, both from 48 yards out.
• Kaden Acosta threw for three touchdowns and Daniel Hogenson ran for another as Shields Valley started strong with a 34-14 win over Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap. Dylan Flatt had 16 tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown for the Rebels.
