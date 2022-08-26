Class AA
• Bozeman Gallatin 46, Missoula Big Sky 6: Bryce Mikkelson ran for two touchdowns, Garrett Dahlke threw touchdown passes to Evan Cherry and Quinn Clark, and Wes Donaghey and Kyle Mounts each ran for touchdowns in the Raptors' season-opening win over the Eagles. Christian Heck added a 22-yard field goal for the Raptors.
• Helena Capital 28, Bozeman Hawks 21: Joey Michelotti and Hudsen Grovom threw touchdown passes, Hayden Opitz and Tom Carter had rushing touchdowns, and the Bruins opened their season with a victory over the Hawks. Jake Casagranda threw touchdown passes to Luke Smith and Rocky Lencioni for Bozeman.
• Missoula Sentinel 24, Billings West 21: The two-time defending AA champions jumped out to a 17-0 halftime lead, then withstood a 14-point third quarter rally from the Golden Bears to win their season opener. Caden Dirnberger's 29-yard field goal in the first quarter opened the scoring for Missoula, followed by an eight-yard touchdown run by Aiden Schraeder and an eight-yard touchdown pass from Riley Allen. Drew McDowell connected with Kolten Wynia on a 32-yard touchdown in the third quarter for Billings and added a two-yard scoring run to pull the Golden Bears within three, 17-14, heading into the fourth quarter. Each team had a fourth-quarter touchdown. Missoula Sentinel has now won 22 consecutive games.
• Great Falls 30, Helena 27: The Bison overcame a 20-3 second-quarter deficit to win their opener in a game filled with big plays. Carter Kraft hit Manu Melo for two first-half touchdown passes for Helena, and
Thursday
• Butte 36, Billings Senior 28: Kale McDonald returned a third-quarter interception for a tie-breaking score and the Bulldogs held off a late Broncs rally for a season-opening triumph in a lightning-delayed game at Naranche Stadium. Watson's score gave Butte a 29-22 lead with 3:21 to play in the quarter and Jace Stenson's 39-yard TD run less than three minutes later build the margin to 14 as the Bulldogs scored 28 third-quarter points. Stenson threw three scoring passes — 10 yards to Hudson Luedtke, 27 to Ruesso Battermann and 80 to Cayde Stajcar — in addition to his run. BB Bergen scored three times for Senior, first on a 68-yard fumble return then on a 44-yard reception from Peyton Oakley for a 14-2 lead before the lightning delay. Oakley tossed three TD passes, including a second to Bergen with just over a minute to play before Butte recovered an onside kick.
Class A
• Havre 13, Sidney 7: Tate Nelson scored on a 15-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and Tre Gary hit paydirt on a four-yard run for the Blue Ponies. Zander Dean had a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter for the Eagles.
Thursday
• Hamilton 35, Corvallis 0: Andrew Frederick ran for two touchdowns and 130 yards, Tyson Bauder threw for two TDs and ran for a third, and Eli Taylor caught two passes for scores as the defending state champion Broncs crushed the Spartans in their season openers. Bauder was 15-for-26 for 175 yards passing and also rushed for 34 yards for Hamilton, which led 14-0 at halftime. Taylor caught six balls for 106 yards.
• Columbia Falls 35, Stevensville 7: Cody Schweikert tossed three touchdown passes and ran for two more as the Wildcats opened their season with a victory over the Yellowjackets. Alihn Anderson, Reggie Sappa and Jace Duval each caught a touchdown pass for the Wildcats. Gracen Trevino threw a 65-yard touchdown pass to Benjamin Gurney for Stevensville.
Class B
• Florence-Carlton 30, Manhattan 0: Playing at Washington-Grizzly Stadium, Pat Duchien threw touchdown passes to Tyler Abbott and Ryan Winters and ran for another as the Falcons built a 21-0 halftime lead. Duchien added a 16-yard scoring run in the third quarter and Cole Fowler hit a 27-yard field goal.
8-Man
• Drummond 52, Choteau 16: Andrew Tallon threw four touchdown passes to Colt Parsons and ran for two more and the defending runners-up Titans overpowered the Bulldogs. Nathan Gunderson ran for two fourth-quarter touchdowns for Choteau.
6-Man
• Sunburst 37, Lima 6: Connor Sullivan ran for two touchdowns and caught a 57-yard touchdown pass from John Buckley in the Refiners' season-opening victory over the Bears. Luke Holland added a five-yard scoring run. Garet Lessley scored for Lima on a 78-yard run in the opening quarter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.