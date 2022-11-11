Class AA
• Helena Capital 21, Missoula Sentinel 14: The undefeated Bruins used stout defense and their passing attack to overcome the two-time defending AA champion Spartans on a frozen Helena field. Tom Carter had a 19-yard touchdown run, Joey Michelotti threw an 87-yard touchdown pass to Nick Michelotti, and Hudson Grovom connected with Hayden Opitz for a 35-yard touchdown. Tyler Kovic and Nick Michelotti stopped Sentinel drives with interceptions.
• Bozeman 28, Bozeman Gallatin 9: Jake Casagranda and Brady Casagranda each rushed for first-half touchdowns, and Quaid Ash took a third-quarter interception to the house in the Hawks' crosstown semifinal victory. Bozeman will be looking to avenge its season-opening 28-21 defeat to Helena Capital in next week's championship game. Bryce Mikkelson rushed for a 9-yard touchdown and Christian Heck booted a 24-yard field goal for Gallatin.
This will be updated as scores are reported to the portal at 406mtsports.myteamscoop.com.
