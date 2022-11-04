Class AA
• Bozeman Gallatin 24, Helena 21: The Raptors used stout defense and big plays from Garrett Dahlke and Quinn Clark to earn a trip to the AA semifinals, the first Gallatin football team in school history to advance this far. The Raptors led 10-0 at the half and went up 17-7 on a 75-yard touchdown pass from Dahlke to Clark. Carter Kraft hit Colter Petre on a 4-yard pass to get Helena within two, 17-15, and the Bengals briefly took a 21-17 lead after a 15-yard run by Tevin Wetzel in the fourth quarter. But the Raptors answered immediately with a 70-yard drive capped by another Dahlke to Clark touchdown to seal the victory. Gallatin advances to face crosstown rival Bozeman in the semifinal round.
• Missoula Sentinel 14, Billings West 7: With the Spartans trailing 7-6 in the third quarter, Riley Allen threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Trevor Rausch for the game-winning points. Adam Jones rushed for a 10-yard touchdown in the first half for Missoula, and Drew McDowell scored West's only points on an 11-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Daniel Teerink rushed for 111 yards for the Golden Bears. Sentinel now advances to the semifinals and will play at Helena Capital next week.
• Bozeman 31, Kalispell Glacier 23: Jake Casagranda threw four touchdown passes to lead the Hawks to victory. Rocky Lencioni had a pair of touchdown catches, and Luke Smith and Avery Allen had one each. Jackson Hensley and Alex Hausmann rushed for touchdowns for the Wolfpack. The Hawks will face crosstown rival Gallatin in next week's all-Eastern AA semifinals.
• Helena Capital 28, Butte 14: In a game of tough defense and turnovers, the Bruins got two late touchdowns to break a 14-14 tie in the fourth quarter and pull away for the win. Tom Carter's 59-yard run gave Helena a 21-14 lead, and Hayden Opitz scored on a 5-yard run up the middle to give the Bruins a cushion. Carter also scored on a jet sweep, and Joey Michelotti threw a touchdown pass to Opitz. Jace Stenson threw a pair of touchdown passes to Cameron Gurnsey for Butte. The Bruins will host the Missoula Sentinel Spartans in an all-Western AA semifinal next week.
6-Man
• Broadview-Lavina 47, Roy-Winifred 29: The Pirates ran their record to 10-0 on the year, and advance to face the winner of Saturday's Froid-Lake and Valier quarterfinal. The Outlaws finished their season 8-3.
