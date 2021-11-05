Will be updated as we receive results.
Class AA
Quarterfinals
• Billings West 49, Helena Capital 28: Michael DeLeon powered his way to five touchdowns and the Golden Bears (10-1) won their 10th straight by rallying past the Bruins (6-5). Capital jumped to a 14-0 lead after one quarter on a 20-yard pass from Joey Michelotti to Tyler Kovick and a 17-yard scamper by Luke Sullivan. West needed one play of the second quarter, a 3-yard run by DeLeon, to turn the tide its way. He added 1- and 2-yard scores before Isaiah Claunch's 19-yard pass to Max Murphy put the Golden Bears up by a score at halftime. DeLeon then padded his stats with 18- and 56-yard TDs in the second half. Michelotti added a 23-yard scoring strike to Max Murphy and a 5-yarder to Eric Cockhill in the fourth quarter to tighten it up.
• Kalispell Glacier 35, Butte 26: Jake Rendina ran for three touchdowns and Jake Turner scored the clinching touchdown on a 50-yard run as the Wolfpack (8-3) surprised the Bulldogs (7-4) on their home turf. Butte had a chance to tie the game with just over three minutes to play on an 18-yard pass from Jace Stenson to Cameron Gurnsey — their second hookup of the game — but Glacier, the fourth seed from the West, blocked the extra point to keep the score at 27-26. Turner then answered with his scamper, and Rendina made it a two-score game with a two-point conversion run. Rendina answered Butte twice with TDs: a 5-yarder in the second quarter for a 7-6 lead and a 7-yarder to make it 14-13. The teams traded scores again when Gage Sliter hit Luke Bilau from 21 yards out only to see Stenson and Gurnsey to connect from 20 for a 20-all tie in the third quarter. Rendina then put the Wolfpack ahead for good with a 60-yard dash. Casey Kautzman's field goals from 22 and 20 yards gave the Bulldogs an early 6-0 lead.
• Missoula Sentinel 35, Great Falls 0: Adam Jones ran for three touchdowns, and Zac Crews ran for one and threw for the fifth as the defending state champion Spartans (10-0) stifled the Bison (6-5) for their 19th consecutive victory. Jones had runs of 11 and 2 yards in the second quarter to give Sentinel a 21-0 halftime lead after Crews opened the scoring with a 2-yard run. Jones' 5-yarder early in the third provided a four-TD cushion. Great Falls, which had won six straight games, was held to two total yards and zero first downs. The Bison Crews found Tyler Christensen for the final score from 6 yards out in the fourth quarter.
• Helena 42, Bozeman 7: Kaden Huot threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third, Cade Holland ran for two scores and the Bengals (9-2) hit on all cylinders from the get-go in trouncing the Hawks (6-5). Huot hit Kade Schlepp from 42 yards out less than two minutes into the game and ran for a 2-yard score to make it 14-0 after one quarter. Holland's TDs came from 9 and 2 yards, and Marcus Evans' 3-yard jaunt in the third quarter kicked in the running clock. Bozeman broke the ice when Jake Casagranda found Avery Allen from 48 yards out with just under 10 minutes to play.
