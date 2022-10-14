Class AA
• Helena 40, Missoula Big Sky 3: A week after setting a new school record for passing yards in a game, Carter Craft threw three touchdown passes and rushed for another in the second-ranked Bengals seventh straight win. Tevin Wetzel rushed for a pair of touchdowns, Manu Melo hauled in 2 touchdown catches, and Carson Anderson had a touchdown catch for Helena.
• Great Falls 28, Billings Senior 0: Reed Harris rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown as the Bison won at home. Great Falls finished with 269 rushing yards, with Ryder English gaining 89 and Rafe Longin 79. Bison quarterback Ashton Platt passed for 121 yards and threw touchdown passes to Elijah Stanfield and Mason LaPlante. Great Falls held Senior to 151 yards passing and 56 rushing. Senior's Peyton Oakley had 151 through the air but was intercepted 4 times. He also rushed for 30 yards.
• Helena Capital 40, Missoula Sentinel 6: Dylan Graham ran for a pair of touchdowns, and Tom Carter ran for a score and caught a 51-yard touchdown pass from Joey Michelotti as the top-ranked Bruins shut down third-ranked Sentinel's offense, holding them to a second-quarter touchdown. The Bruins will face second-ranked Helena next week, with home-field advantage throughout the playoffs at stake.
• Billings West 27, Great Falls CMR 3: The Golden Bears scored 20 unanswered second-half points to pull away from the Rustlers. Connor Stanton caught a 34-yard touchdown pass from Billy Carlson, and Jacob Kauwe kicked field goals of 33 and 31 yards for Billings West (6-2).
• Bozeman 38, Bozeman Gallatin 14: Jake Casagranda threw 4 touchdown passes and ran for another score in the Hawks' crosstown win. Luke Smith had touchdown catches of 57 and 38 yards, Rocky Lencioni caught a scoring pass, and Brady Casagranda scored on a 55-yard catch and run for Bozeman. Garrett Dahlke had a touchdown run and Carter Dahlke scored on a 90-yard kick return for Gallatin.
Thursday
• Belgrade 24, Billings Skyview 22 The Panthers jumped out to a 21-6 halftime lead, then withstood a 16-point fourth quarter from the Falcons to earn their first win of the season. Tre Randle caught a touchdown pass from Diego Casas and rushed for two more scores. Nick Gawarkiewicz booted a 33-yard field goal in the third quarter, which proved to be the game-winning points.
Class A
• Lewistown 17, Billings Central 7: In a meeting of Class A heavyweights, the Golden Eagles prevailed in a tense, low-scoring defensive battle. Gage Norslien threw for two touchdowns, including a 55-yard strike to Kieran Netburn in the third quarter, to help pace Lewistown. Rams quarterback Adam Balkenbush picked up his team's touchdown late in the final quarter.
• Frenchtown 43, Stevensville 7: The Broncs got a pair of touchdown runs from Beau Boudreau, and Noah Rausch, Sully Belcourt, Carter White and Matt Kleinsmith all found paydirt for Frenchtown (4-3). Eli Quinn threw a touchdown pass to Kellen Klimpel in the second quarter.
• Columbia Falls 24, Whitefish 20: The fifth-ranked Wildcats prevailed in a hard-fought contest. After Reggie Sapa's touchdown halfway through the third quarter gave the Wildcats a 17-13 lead, Fynn Ridgeway found Ryder Barinowski for a TD to put Whitefish (6-2) back up 20-17. But Sapa answered with a touchdown run in the fourth quarter and Columbia Falls held on for the win. Jace Hill caught 6 passes for 71 yards for the Wildcats, and his quarterback Cody Shweikert threw for 237 yards.
• Corvallis 38, Ronan 21: Nursing a 24-21 lead at halftime, the Blue Devils scored 14 fourth-quarter points to pull away from the Chiefs. Aydan Mayn ran for a touchdown and threw touchdown passes to Dillen Potter and Trey Joseph. Trenton Burland ran for a touchdown and Ted Coffman threw a touchdown pass to Peterson Watkins for Ronan.
Thursday
• Polson 54, Browning 0: Dawson DuMont caught a pair of touchdown passes, Jarret Wilson scored on runs of 23 and 21 yards, and Keyen Nash had 2 first-quarter touchdown runs for the fourth-ranked Pirates (7-0). Tyler Wenderoth also threw a touchdown pass for Polson.
Class B
• Big Timber 33, Townsend 27: Trevor Mosness found Gage McGillvray for the winning touchdown with 4 seconds left to give the Sheepherders their sixth win. The Bulldogs (6-3) led 21-11 entering the final quarter.
• Malta 37, Glasgow 6: Stockton Oxarart threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for another, Spencer Gibbs returned a fumble for a score, and the fifth-ranked Mustangs moved to 7-1. Kyle Darrington had a touchdown catch and Camryn Mears ran for another score.
• Bigfork 20, Florence-Carlton 19: In a rematch of last year's Class B championship game, the top-ranked and undefeated Vikings managed to come out on top after the 6-2 Falcons' game-winning field goal attempt deflected off the goal post.
8-Man
• Simms 51, Deer Lodge 0: Austin Naude rushed for 3 touchdowns and had a 40-yard punt return for a score, Trenton Sheldon and Colby South each had a pick-six, and Mason Monroe rushed for a score in the Tigers' victory. Lucian Flanagan added a safety.
• Superior 56, Darby 20: Decker Milender rushed for 99 yards and 3 touchdowns, and Jaxson Green tossed a pair of touchdown passes for the unbeaten Bobcats, who put up 42 first-quarter points. Isaac Miller led the bobcat defense with 12 tackles and had an interception. Lucas Kovalsky and Orion Plakke caught touchdown passes.
• Arlee 74, Valley Christian 32: Jake Knoll rushed for 3 first-half touchdowns, and Charley Crawford hauled in an 81-yard touchdown pass from Kendall O'Neill for the Warriors (5-3). Valley Christian's Cooper Partain had a 60-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, and Brayden McCoy rushed for a pair of scores.
• Joliet 56, Park City 6: Tucker Lind rushed for 4 touchdowns, caught a touchdown pass and returned a fumble for another score as the sixth-ranked J-Hawks moved to 7-1. Ty Cook threw a pair of touchdown passes and Paxton McQuillan had a 30-yard pick-six.
Thursday
• Drummond-Philipsburg 62, Seeley-Swan 0: The top-ranked Titans scored 28 unanswered first-quarter points and rolled to their eighth straight win. Andrew Tallon ran for a 22-yard score, had a 29-yard pick-six, and threw a touchdown pass to Trey Phillips in the opening stanza. Tyler Burden rushed for 4 touchdowns, including a 42-yard run.
6-Man
• Bridger 58, Absarokee 6: Gage Goltz rushed for two touchdowns and threw scoring passes to Ryan Aisenbrey and Romeo Anguiano The fifth-ranked Scouts (6-2) led 24-0 after the first quarter.
