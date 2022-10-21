Class AA
• Helena Capital 13, Helena 3: The top-ranked Bruins earned home-field advantage throughout the playoffs in their crosstown victory over second-ranked Helena. Tom Carter had a 2-yard touchdown run and Hayden Opitz rushed for a 12-yard score for the Bruins. Colter Petre kicked a field goal for the Bengal's lone score.
• Great Falls 24, Great Falls CMR 10: With the game tied at 10 entering the third quarter, Ashton Platt found Mason LaPlante for a 20-yard touchdown pass. Later in the fourth quarter, Ryder English broke off a 36-yard touchdown run, giving the Bison crosstown bragging rights for the year.
• Missoula Sentinel 49, Butte 21: Adam Jones had a 79-yard touchdown run, scored on an 11-yard reverse, and Riley Allen threw a touchdown pass for the Spartans, who clinched the third seed in the West with the victory. Kellen Curtiss rushed for a score and Danny Sirmon caught a 32-yard touchdown pass. Jace Stenson threw a touchdown pass for the Bulldogs.
• Bozeman Gallatin 42, Billings Skyview 7: The Raptors moved to 7-2 as Garrett Dahlke threw touchdown passes to Austin Cooper, Cash Jones, and Quinn Clark. Evan Cherry and Bryce Mikkelson rushed for touchdowns. Grayden Wilkinson threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Jayvyn Gallup for Skyview (0-9).
• Bozeman 21, Billings West 13: Kellen Harrison stopped three Billings drives with interceptions, and Jake Casagranda threw a pair of touchdown passes to Luke Smith as the fourth-ranked Hawks knocked off the third-ranked Golden Bears. Casagranda also rushed for a 4-yard score for Bozeman.
Thursday
• Billings Senior 40, Belgrade 13: Peyton Oakley ran for two touchdowns and threw a pair of touchdown passes, including a 58-yard strike to Trystin Chapel. Jalen Rosas added a touchdown run and Kaden Mayhood caught a touchdown as the Broncs (3-6) clinched a playoff berth. pass for the Broncs (3-6). Jace Kemph threw a 54-yard touchdown pass to Diego Casas for the Panthers (1-8).
• Missoula Big Sky 53, Kalispell Flathead 20: Drew Martins rushed for three touchdowns and kicked a 26-yard field goal, Joey Sanberg scored on a 68-yard run, and the Eagles notched their third win of the year. Drew Paxton scored on a 40-yard touchdown run for Missoula in the second quarter. Nate Skonord threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to Brody Thornsberry for the Braves (1-8).
Class A
• Polson 34, Whitefish 27: Jarrett Wilson threw 4 touchdown passes and rushed for 128 yards and a touchdown as the unbeaten Pirates held on for the win. Fynn Ridgeway passed for 188 yards and 2 touchdowns for the Bulldogs (6-3), who had the ball at Polson's 2-yard line with 15 seconds left, but fumbled.
Class B
• Jefferson 43, Three Forks 6: The Panthers celebrated Senior Night with a rout of the Wolves. Luke Oxarart threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Michael Emter and returned a kick 85 yards for another score. Tyler McGordy had a pick-six, Johnny Armstrong scored on a 11-yard reverse, and Oxarart added a 19-yard touchdown run.
• Huntley Project 41, Red Lodge 3: Wylee Lindeen and David Wohlfeil each rushed for a pair of touchdowns, Garrett Sholley had a 29-yard touchdown run, and Luke Donally returned an interception 18 yards for a score. The unbeaten Red Devils held the Rams scoreless until the fourth quarter.
• Glasgow 68, Wolf Point 13: Khye Gamas threw touchdown passes to Wyatt Babb and Tatum Hansen, Mo Fast scored on a reverse, and Mason Hunter rushed for another score in Glasgow's win.The Scotties finished their regular season 7-2 overall, 4-1 in Northern B, and will have the No. 2 seed.
• Florence-Carlton 35, Missoula Loyola 12: Pat Duchien passed for 160 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for 90 yards and a score in the Falcon's win. William Wagner caught two touchdown passes, and Colten Rice led the Falcon defense with 10 tackles; Ethan Alexander had a pair of sacks.
8-Man
• St. Ignatius 58 , Superior 0: Canyon Sargent rushed for 4 first-half touchdowns as the third-ranked Bulldogs (8-0) handed eighth-ranked Superior its first loss. Kellen McClure threw a touchdown pass to Iyzek Umphrey and also rushed for a 4-yard score.
• Drummond-Philipsburg 54, Simms 8: Andrew Tallon rushed for three touchdowns and threw a touchdown pass to Trey Phillips for the top-ranked Titans. Logan Hauptman had a pick-six in the first quarter and Tyler Burden scored on a 25-yard run.
6-Man
• Broadview-Lavina 59, Custer-Hysham-Melstone 26: Hank Tuszynski rushed for six touchdowns, returned a kick 73 yards for a score, and caught a 32-yard touchdown pass from Kade Erickson as the second-ranked Pirates routed the third-ranked Rebels in a statement win.
This will be updated as scores are reported to the portal at 406mtsports.myteamscoop.com.
