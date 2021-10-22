Will be updated as we receive results.
Class AA
• No. 2 Billings West 35, Bozeman 3: Caden Dowler ran for one touchdown and caught a 77-yard pass from Isaiah Claunch for another as the second-ranked Golden Bears (8-1, 7-0) wrapped up a perfect run through the Eastern AA with a thumping of the Hawks (5-4, 5-2). Claunch also had a 2-yard scoring TD. Caden's brother Taco Dowler had a 79-yard kick return for a score to overcome a 3-0 deficit. Bozeman's points came on a 32-yard field goal by Rocky Lencioni.
• Billings Senior 42, Belgrade 0: Jacob Miller opened the scoring with touchdown runs of 1 and 15 yards, and Josh Miller took a blocked punt 10 yards for a third TD as the Broncs (4-5, 4-3) took care of the Panthers (1-8, 1-6). Aundre Ruff's 7-yard reception from Peyton Oakley made it 28-0 at halftime and Peyton Morton added a 3-yard score in the third quarter. Senior tallied a second blocked punt for a TD to close the scoring.
• Bozeman Gallatin 49, Billings Skyview 0: Garrett Dahlke threw five touchdown passes for the third consecutive game as the Raptors (4-5, 2-5) blanked the Falcons (1-8, 0-7). Rylan Schlepp was the recipient of two TD tosses, from 11 and 25 yards, and Dahlke hit his brother Noah Dahlke with a 15-yarder for Gallatin, which led 35-0 at halftime. Braden Mikkelson had a 34-yard scoring run and brother Bryce Mikkelson chipped in with a 47-yarder for the Raptors.
• No. 4 Helena 21, No. 5 Helena Capital 7: Kaden Huot threw three touchdown passes — two to Chase McGurran — and the Bengals (7-2, 5-2) outlasted the Bruins (5-4, 4-3) for Huot's first win as a starting QB in the crosstown rivalry. The Huot-to-McGurran connections went for 35 and 5 yards, the latter providing Helena a two-touchdown cushion with 9:45 to play. Huot also hit Carson Anderson from 43 yards out in the second quarter. Dylan Graham's 4-yard run in the third quarter brought Capital within a touchdown.
• Great Falls 35, Great Falls CMR 21: Reed Harris ran for two touchdowns and passed for two more as the Bison (5-4, 5-2) built a 28-14 halftime lead and fended off the Rustlers (5-4, 4-3) in the second half to secure third in the Eastern AA. Harris hit Garrett Stone with 22- and 49-yard TD passes and also ran for scores from 12 and 42 yards. Ryan Krahe's 1-yard plunge made it 35-14 for Great Falls. CMR's Cole Taylor scored on 7- and 3-yard runs. Raef Newbrough scored on a 2-yard run for the Rustlers in the second quarter.
Class A
• Frenchtown 51, East Helena 0: Eli Quinn passed for a pair of first-quarter touchdowns as the Broncs (6-3, 4-2) made quick work of the Vigilantes (0-7, 0-3). Quinn passed 23 yards to Devin Shelton for one score and three yards to Evan Ellington for another. Shelton also had a 42-yard punt return for a TD. Eli Sailer had scoring runs of 3 and 14 yards as Frenchtown led 42-0 by halftime. Gavin Palen had six extra-point kicks and also booted a 36-yard field goal.
• Butte Central 41, Stevensville 14: Eyston Lakkala ran for three touchdowns as the Maroons (3-5, 2-3) secured third place in the Southwest A by drubbing the Yellowjackets (2-7, 1-4). Lakkala's runs covered 1, 52 and 4 yards. Jack Keeley's interception return for a TD opened the scoring. Sahkaia Wehr tossed a 65-yard TD pass to Gus Turner and ran for another for Stevi.
• No. 4 Lewistown 7, Miles City 0: Chance Fields tossed a 58-yard touchdown pass to Kyler Fleming in the first quarter and the top scoring defense in Class A made it stand up as the Golden Eagles (7-1, 4-0), playing with heavy hearts, clinched first place by stopping the Cowboys (4-4, 2-2). The game was played five days after Lewistown lineman Dylan Morris died in a car accident; numerous teams wore his No. 71 on their helmets and jerseys. The Golden Eagles allowed only two opponents to score in double figures during the regular season.
• No. 3 Polson 38, Whitefish 24: Jarrett Wilson threw three touchdown passes, ran for two more and returned the clinching interception 35 yards for a score as the Pirates (9-0, 6-0) overcame a major challenge from a Bulldogs (7-2, 2-2) team that had been ranked most of the season. In a back-and-forth game, Polson secured first place in the Northwest A by scoring the final three touchdowns after trailing 24-19. Jarrett completed a 3-yard TD pass for the first score and ran in from 25 yards out in the fourth quarter before nabbing his pick-6. Wilson hit Robert Perez with an 15-yard score and Colton Graham with a 40-yarder. Ty Schwaiger's 17-yard run in the third quarter put Whitefish up by five. Fynn Ridgeway tossed a TD pass of 19 yards to Bodie Smith and also scored on a 5-yard run.
• No. 1 Hamilton 55, Columbia Falls 20: Tim Zohner had touchdown runs of 9, 21 and 5 yards and finished with 104 rushing yards for the Broncs (8-0, 5-0), who finished the regular season scoring at least 40 points in every game. Quarterback Tyson Rostad completed 14 of 18 passes for 217 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for 93 yards and two scores. Cody Schweikert threw for 138 yards and two touchdowns to Jace Duval for the Wildcats (5-2, 4-1), who finished second behind Polson in the Northwest. Schweikert ran for Columbia Falls' third score.
Class B
• No. 2 Townsend 13, No. 7 Jefferson 7: Braden Racht hauled in a 23-yard touchdown pass from Trey Hoveland as time expired as the Bulldogs (7-1, 5-0) drove the field for the winning score in the final 1:40 to hold off the Panthers (5-3, 3-2) in the annual Battle for the Elkhorn. The dramatic score came after Jefferson tied the game on an 8-yard pass from Braden Morris to Jake Genger. Townsend took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on a 19-yard heave from Hoveland to Gavin Vandenacre.
• No. 4 Malta 30, No. 8 Fairfield 14: Cash Salsbery ran for two touchdowns and Connor Tuss ran for one and threw for another as the Mustangs (8-0, 5-0) made a statement with their win over the Eagles (6-2, 3-2). Salsbery's 2-yard run in the first quarter knotted the game at 8-all. His a5-yarder in the fourth quarter gave Malta a two-TD cushion. Leading 16-14 at halftime, the Mustangs opened the second-half scoring with a 5-yard pass from Tuss to Camryn Mears. Daniel Faith gave Fairfield an 8-0 lead with a 1-yard run in the first quarter and hit Miguel Perez with a 37-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter to pull the Eagles within two points.
• No. 5 Eureka 51, Anaconda 6: Remington Little rushed for two touchdowns, and Caleb Utter ran for one, threw for another and recorded a safety as the Lions (7-2, 4-1) wrapped up second place in the West by trouncing the Copperheads ((0-8, 0-5). Joey Kindel caught Utter's TD pass from 5 yards out and also ran 9 yards for a score. Nathan Blodnick accounted for Anaconda's points with a 4-yard run in the third quarter.
• Shepherd 45, Roundup 0: Connor Hash ran for touchdowns in the first and second quarter, Hayes Nydegger and Colter Zink each contributed a rushing TD, and Samuel Stene had an interception return for a score as the Mustangs (3-6, 2-3) clobbered the Panthers (2-7, 1-4). Carson O'Donnell added a field goal for Shepherd.
6-Man
• Valley Christian 52, Noxon 20: Eyan Becker tossed four touchdown passes and the Eagles (6-3, 4-1) locked up the second seed in the West with a rout of the Red Devils (3-5, 2-3). After Dylan Beaudin opened the scoring with a 51-yard run, Becker hit Zach Hoaglin on a 50-yard scoring toss to open the floodgates for a 30-point first quarter. Beaudin also caught 23-, 25- and 31-yard scoring strikes from Becker, and he added a 10-yard TD pass to Elijah Fisher. Asher Beaudin added a 15-yard fumble return for a score. Cade VanVleet's 5-yard run put Noxon on the board in the third quarter, and then Derreck Christensen found Shamus Wheeldon with a 39-yard scoring pass. Brian Risch's 9-yard run closed the scoring for the Red Devils.
• No. 2 White Sulphur Springs 8, No. 7 Hot Springs 6: Shaw Davis scored on an 8-yard run fin the second quarter and his twin brother Sam Davis kicked the crucial two-point conversion as the Hornets (7-0, 5-0) stayed perfect by edging the Savage Heat (6-2, 3-2). Kyle Lawson put Hot Springs on the board first with a 1-yard dive in the second quarter, but the extra-point kick was missed. White Sulphur Springs won the West and the Savage Heat finished third.
• No. 4 Shields Valley 65, Reed Point-Rapelje 0: Kaden Acosta threw for three touchdowns and Dylan Flatt ran for 80 yards and two scores as the Rebels (7-1, 5-0) put an exclamation mark on their regular season with a romp over the Renegades (1-5, 0-4). Nate Hogenson caught two of Acosta's TD tosses and Jace Page had the other. Kade Lannen rushed for Shields Valley's other TD.
