Class AA
• Kalispell Glacier 31, Billings Senior 0: Jackson Hensley rushed for touchdowns of 49 and 17 yards, and caught a 39-yard scoring pass from Gage Sliter as the Wolfpack opened their playoff run with a victory. Rhett Measure kicked a 39-yard field goal for Kalispell, and Sliter added a 2-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter as the Wolfpack rolled up 247 yards rushing for the game.
• Butte 35, Great Falls 21: A strong second half propelled the Bulldogs to victory over a tough Bison team. Jace Stenson threw a pair of touchdown passes to Jonas Sherman and ran for another score, and Zach Tierney and Trey Hansen rushed for touchdowns. Rafe Longin rushed for two touchdowns and Ashton Platt threw a touchdown pass to Mason LaPlante for Great Falls. The Bulldogs will play Helena Capital next week.
• Missoula Sentinel 50, Great Falls CMR 31: The Spartans answered every challenge by the Rustlers in a game of big plays. Kellen Curtiss rushed for 4 touchdowns, Trevor Rausch had a 32-yard pick-six, and Curtiss's fourth-quarter interception snuffed out a Rustlers drive. River Wasson had an 80-yard pick-six for CMR, and Cole Taylor rushed for a score and threw a 71-yard touchdown strike to Gus Nunez for the Bison.
• Bozeman Gallatin 42, Missoula Big Sky 0: The Raptors notched their first playoff win in school history. Garrett Dahlke threw touchdown passes to Evan Cherry, Austin Cooper and Quinn Clark, and Reese Dahlke and Bryce Mikkelson rushed for touchdowns. The Raptors will visit Helena next week to face the Bengals.
Class A
• Dillon 42, Frenchtown 34: Kee Christiansen rushed for five touchdowns, and the Beavers withstood a furious fourth-quarter rally from the Broncs. After a Carter White touchdown run cut Dillon's lead to 35-21, Kellen Kimpel threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to Connor Michaud to make it 35-28 with just over six minutes to play. The Beavers answered with a 42-yard touchdown run from Christiansen to ice the win, but Eli Quinn threw one last 5-yard touchdown to Michaud as time expired to close the Beavers' margin of victory.
6-Man
• Valier 52, Noxon 8: Kamden Broesder rushed for three touchdowns and threw a scoring pass to Tristen Valdez, and the Panther defense stymied the Red Devils, holding them to 8 yards of total offense in the first half. Rylee Gabbard had a 43-yard touchdown run, Wes Edwards rushed for a score, and Joe Ramos hauled in a touchdown catch for Valier.
This will be updated as scores are reported to the portal at 406mtsports.myteamscoop.com.
