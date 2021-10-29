Will be updated as we receive results.
Class AA
• Helena Capital 45, Great Falls CMR 7: Joey Michelotti ran for two short touchdowns and threw for two more as the Bruins (6-4) opened the playoffs with a romp over the Rustlers (5-5). Michelotti opened the scoring with a 1-yard run in the first quarter and Capital led 31-0 at halftime. He connected on a 16-yard scoring pass to Tom Carter and added a 1-yarder to Tyler Kovick to complete the Bruins' scoring. Jackson Simonson's 17-yard run in the fourth quarter accounted for the only points for CMR, which finished the season losing four straight.
• Kalispell Glacier 21, Billings Senior 14: Gage Sliter tossed two touchdown passes and Jake Rendina added the third as the Wolfpack (7-3) held off the Broncs (5-5). Sliter put Glacier up 7-0 when he hit Luke Bilau for a 16-yard score in the first quarter and he found Jake Turner from 54 yards away for an insurance score and 21-7 fourth-quarter lead. Rendina's 2-yard run also came in the fourth quarter and snapped a 7-all tie. Jacob Miller's 11-yard run tied it for Senior in the second quarter and the Broncs moved within a TD on a 6-yard run with still 7:15 to play by Peyton Oakley. Rendina rushed for 95 yards on 27 carries and Sliter was 15-for-23 passing for 236 yards. Miller had 113 yards rushing on 20 carries.
• Great Falls 41, Missoula Big Sky 14: Ryan Krahe ran for two touchdowns and Reed Harris ran for one and threw for another as the surging Bison (6-4) won their sixth consecutive game after starting the season with four losses. Krahe's 53-yard run put Great Falls on the board and Harris' 4-yard run made it 14-0 over the Eagles (3-7). After Colby Jensen's 2-yard run in the second quarter pulled Big Sky with seven, Krahe's 3-yard scamper restored the lead to 14 and Eli Pike's 56-yard interception return early in the second half provided an exclamation mark. Jensen's dive from 6 inches away in the fourth quarter provided the Eagles' other score. Harris concluded the scoring with a 27-yard pass to Garrett Stone.
• Helena 42, Bozeman Gallatin 28: Kaden Huot threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third as the Bengals (8-2) bounced back from an early Raptors (4-6) touchdown to score four straight and cruise to the first-round win. Bryce Mikkelson's 8-yard run — his first of two rushing scores — made it 7-0 shortly after kickoff in Gallatin's first playoff game. Huot found Kade Schlepp for the first of two TDs, from 6 yards out, to tie it, and Huot also hit Schlepp from 16 yards for a 28-7 lead. The Helena QB also had a 15-yard scoring jaunt. Garrett Dahlke threw two TD passes for Gallatin, the first a 10-yard to Rylan Schlepp.
8-Man
• Fairview 34, Chinook 26: The Warriors (7-2) broke open a close game in the fourth to advance to the second round by downing the Sugarbeeters (6-2) in Fairview. Chinook led 9-6 at halftime after the long road trip east, but Fairview took the lead for good with a TD and two-point conversation in the third quarter for a 14-8 lead. The score was still as close as 20-17 Warriors in the fourth quarter when a 63-yard TD pass made it a nine-point game. Fairview then capitalized on a fumble to build the gap to 17 points before the Sugarbeeters scored late.
6-Man
• Shields Valley 55, Noxon 43: Kaden Acosta was 12-for-18 passing for a whopping eight touchdowns — four to Kade Lannen and three to Dylan Flatt — as the Rebels (7-1) overcame a stiff test from the Red Devils (3-6), who trailed only 30-29 at halftime. All four of Lannen's receptions went for touchdowns, for a combined 166 yards. Flatt had five catches for 138 yards, and the other TD went to Nate Hogenson. Shields Valley outscored Noxon 12-0 in the third quarter for a 13-point lead and the teams traded two touchdowns apiece in the fourth quarter of the first-round game in Wilsall. For good measure, Flatt had 22 tackles and a fumble recovery, and Lannen added 16 tackles and grabbing a fumble.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.