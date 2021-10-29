Kaden Huot

Helena High's Kaden Huot stiff-arms a Bozeman Gallatin defender on a touchdown run for the Bengals in a 42-28 win on Friday night. 

 Gary Marshall BMGphotos.com

Will be updated as we receive results.

Class AA

• Helena Capital 45, Great Falls CMR 7: Joey Michelotti ran for two short touchdowns and threw for two more as the Bruins (6-4) opened the playoffs with a romp over the Rustlers (5-5). Michelotti opened the scoring with a 1-yard run in the first quarter and Capital led 31-0 at halftime. He connected on a 16-yard scoring pass to Tom Carter and added a 1-yarder to Tyler Kovick to complete the Bruins' scoring. Jackson Simonson's 17-yard run in the fourth quarter accounted for the only points for CMR, which finished the season losing four straight. 

Kalispell Glacier 21, Billings Senior 14: Gage Sliter tossed two touchdown passes and Jake Rendina added the third as the Wolfpack (7-3) held off the Broncs (5-5). Sliter put Glacier up 7-0 when he hit Luke Bilau for a 16-yard score in the first quarter and he found Jake Turner from 54 yards away for an insurance score and 21-7 fourth-quarter lead. Rendina's 2-yard run also came in the fourth quarter and snapped a 7-all tie. Jacob Miller's 11-yard run tied it for Senior in the second quarter and the Broncs moved within a TD on a 6-yard run with still 7:15 to play by Peyton Oakley. Rendina rushed for 95 yards on 27 carries and Sliter was 15-for-23 passing for 236 yards. Miller had 113 yards rushing on 20 carries.

Great Falls 41, Missoula Big Sky 14: Ryan Krahe ran for two touchdowns and Reed Harris ran for one and threw for another as the surging Bison (6-4) won their sixth consecutive game after starting the season with four losses. Krahe's 53-yard run put Great Falls on the board and Harris' 4-yard run made it 14-0 over the Eagles (3-7). After Colby Jensen's 2-yard run in the second quarter pulled Big Sky with seven, Krahe's 3-yard scamper restored the lead to 14 and Eli Pike's 56-yard interception return early in the second half provided an exclamation mark. Jensen's dive from 6 inches away in the fourth quarter provided the Eagles' other score. Harris concluded the scoring with a 27-yard pass to Garrett Stone

Helena 42, Bozeman Gallatin 28: Kaden Huot threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third as the Bengals (8-2) bounced back from an early Raptors (4-6) touchdown to score four straight and cruise to the first-round win. Bryce Mikkelson's 8-yard run — his first of two rushing scores — made it 7-0 shortly after kickoff in Gallatin's first playoff game. Huot found Kade Schlepp for the first of two TDs, from 6 yards out, to tie it, and Huot also hit Schlepp from 16 yards for a 28-7 lead. The Helena QB also had a 15-yard scoring jaunt. Garrett Dahlke threw two TD passes for Gallatin, the first a 10-yard to Rylan Schlepp

8-Man

Fairview 34, Chinook 26: The Warriors (7-2) broke open a close game in the fourth to advance to the second round by downing the Sugarbeeters (6-2) in Fairview. Chinook led 9-6 at halftime after the long road trip east, but Fairview took the lead for good with a TD and two-point conversation in the third quarter for a 14-8 lead. The score was still as close as 20-17 Warriors in the fourth quarter when a 63-yard TD pass made it a nine-point game. Fairview then capitalized on a fumble to build the gap to 17 points before the Sugarbeeters scored late.

6-Man

Shields Valley 55, Noxon 43: Kaden Acosta was 12-for-18 passing for a whopping eight touchdowns —  four to Kade Lannen and three to Dylan Flatt — as the Rebels (7-1) overcame a stiff test from the Red Devils (3-6), who trailed only 30-29 at halftime. All four of Lannen's receptions went for touchdowns, for a combined 166 yards. Flatt had five catches for 138 yards, and the other TD went to Nate Hogenson. Shields Valley outscored Noxon 12-0 in the third quarter for a 13-point lead and the teams traded two touchdowns apiece in the fourth quarter of the first-round game in Wilsall. For good measure, Flatt had 22 tackles and a fumble recovery, and Lannen added 16 tackles and grabbing a fumble.

Tags

Load comments