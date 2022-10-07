Class AA
• Bozeman Gallatin 40, Belgrade 14: The fifth-ranked Raptors moved to 6-1 as Garrett Dahlke threw 4 touchdown passes, 2 each to Quinn Clark and Evan Cherry. Bryce Mikkelson had a 15-yard touchdown run and Aiden Martin added a 5-yard scoring run for the Raptors. The Panthers remained winless.
• Helena 34, Kalispell Flathead 7: Carter Craft threw 3 touchdown strikes, including scoring plays of 82 and 49 yards to Manu Melo for the second-ranked Bengals. Tevin Wetzel rushed for one score and caught a 14-yard pass from Craft for another. The Bengals moved to 6-1.
• Billings West 34, Billings Senior 21: Trailing their crosstown rival 19-13 going into the final quarter, the Golden Bears scored 21 points to earn bragging rights. Mac Jones had a 77-yard pick-six, Jacob Kauwe kicked a pair of field goals, and Drew McDowell threw a 57-yard touchdown pass to Drew Humphrey. Peyton Oakley threw a pair of touchdown passes for the Broncs (2-5).
Thursday
• Great Falls 38, Billings Skyview 10: Ryder English led the Bison to their fourth win, rushing for 4 touchdowns, including a 57-yard run. English also returned a fumble for a touchdown in the third quarter, and the Bison defense held Skyview scorless until the fourth quarter.
• Helena Capital 52, Missoula Hellgate 13: Tom Carter rushed for three touchdowns -- his fourth, an 80-yard run, was nullified by penalty -- and Hayden Opitz ran for 2 scores as top-ranked Capital (7-0) overwhelmed the Knights (2-5). Quinn Hanson had a 55-yard pick-six for the Bruins, and Lance Baumgart rushed for another score.
Class A
Class B
• Townsend 47, Columbus 8: Ryan Racht tossed 4 touchdown passes in the first half, Deegan Mattson returned an interception 91 yards for a score, and the top-ranked Bulldogs scored 40 unanswered points. Dawson Sweat had a rushing touchdown of 60 yards and caught a 55-yard touchdown pass. Townsend is the last remaining undefeated team in the Southern B Conference.
8-Man
Thursday
• Park City 55, Lodge Grass 8: Stockton Zimdars returned 2 punts for touchdowns in the first quarter, and Holden Stepper scored three touchdowns on a fumble return, a kickoff return, and an 18-yard run in the Panthers' victory. Wyatt Hamilton added a 16-yard pick-six for Park City.
6-Man
• Noxon 42, Gardiner 7: Gage Hendrick ran for 2 touchdowns, Ian Brown caught a 20-yard scoring pass from Brian Risch, and Ricky Williams returned a punt 50 yards for a touchdown. Johnny Knerr rushed for another score for the Red Devils (5-2).
Thursday
This will be updated as scores are reported to the portal at 406mtsports.myteamscoop.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.