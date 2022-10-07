Class AA

• Bozeman Gallatin 40, Belgrade 14: The fifth-ranked Raptors moved to 6-1 as Garrett Dahlke threw 4 touchdown passes, 2 each to Quinn Clark and Evan Cherry. Bryce Mikkelson had a 15-yard touchdown run and Aiden Martin added a 5-yard scoring run for the Raptors. The Panthers remained winless.

• Helena 34, Kalispell Flathead 7: Carter Craft threw 3 touchdown strikes, including scoring plays of 82 and 49 yards to Manu Melo for the second-ranked Bengals. Tevin Wetzel rushed for one score and caught a 14-yard pass from Craft for another. The Bengals moved to 6-1.

• Billings West 34, Billings Senior 21: Trailing their crosstown rival 19-13 going into the final quarter, the Golden Bears scored 21 points to earn bragging rights. Mac Jones had a 77-yard pick-six, Jacob Kauwe kicked a pair of field goals, and Drew McDowell threw a 57-yard touchdown pass to Drew Humphrey. Peyton Oakley threw a pair of touchdown passes for the Broncs (2-5).

Thursday

Great Falls 38, Billings Skyview 10: Ryder English led the Bison to their fourth win, rushing for 4 touchdowns, including a 57-yard run. English also returned a fumble for a touchdown in the third quarter, and the Bison defense held Skyview scorless until the fourth quarter.

Helena Capital 52, Missoula Hellgate 13: Tom Carter rushed for three touchdowns -- his fourth, an 80-yard run, was nullified by penalty -- and Hayden Opitz ran for 2 scores as top-ranked Capital (7-0) overwhelmed the Knights (2-5). Quinn Hanson had a 55-yard pick-six for the Bruins, and Lance Baumgart rushed for another score. 

Class A

Class B

Townsend 47, Columbus 8: Ryan Racht tossed 4 touchdown passes in the first half, Deegan Mattson returned an interception 91 yards for a score, and the top-ranked Bulldogs scored 40 unanswered points. Dawson Sweat had a rushing touchdown of 60 yards and caught a 55-yard touchdown pass. Townsend is the last remaining undefeated team in the Southern B Conference.

8-Man

Thursday

Park City 55, Lodge Grass 8: Stockton Zimdars returned 2 punts for touchdowns in the first quarter, and Holden Stepper scored three touchdowns on a fumble return, a kickoff return, and an 18-yard run in the Panthers' victory. Wyatt Hamilton added a 16-yard pick-six for Park City.

6-Man

Noxon 42, Gardiner 7: Gage Hendrick ran for 2 touchdowns, Ian Brown caught a 20-yard scoring pass from Brian Risch, and Ricky Williams returned a punt 50 yards for a touchdown. Johnny Knerr rushed for another score for the Red Devils (5-2).

Thursday

This will be updated as scores are reported to the portal at 406mtsports.myteamscoop.com.

Tags

