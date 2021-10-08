Will be updated as we receive results.
Friday's results
Class AA
• No. 1 Missoula Sentinel 35, Missoula Big Sky 0: Zac Crews ran for three touchdowns and tossed a fourth to Easton Leadbetter as the unbeaten Spartans (6-0, 4-0) rolled to a four-TD lead at halftime and cruised past the Eagles (2-5, 1-4) for their 16th consecutive victory. Crews' TDs covered 15, 8 and 9 yards, and the scoring strike went for 21. Adam Jones' 10-yard run in the first quarter accounted for the last Sentinel score.
• No. 4 Helena Capital 48, Missoula Hellgate 6: Joey Michelotti tossed three touchdown passes and ran for a fourth as the Bruins (5-2, 4-1) stayed hot with a dispatching of the Knights (2-4, 1-3). Michelotti found Dylan Graham from 21 yards, Eric Cockhill from 15 and Tom Carter from 45. Michelotti's run went for 35 yards, and Graham added a 65-yard scoring ramble. Hellgate's score came on a 5-yard pass from Connor Dick to Ian Finch in the third quarter.
• Helena 51, Kalispell Flathead 0: Kaden Huot ran for a touchdown and scored another on the ground, and the Bengals (5-2, 3-2) had three defensive scores in piling up all 51 points in the first half against the Braves (0-7, 0-5). Huot began the scoring with a 17-yard run and also hit Colter Petre on a 32-yarder. Forrest Suero returned an interception 16 yards for a score and also produced a safety, and Carson Anderson had a 41-yard pick-6. Cade Holland added a 6-yard run for the Bengals.
• No. 2 Billings West 30, Billings Senior 0: Isaiah Claunch threw three touchdown passes and Spencer Berger kicked three field goals, including a career-best 47-yarder to end the first half, as the Golden Bears (6-1, 5-0) won their sixth straight game by routing the Broncs (3-4, 3-2). Caden Dowler caught two touchdown passes and had 137 receiving yards, and Taco Dowler caught one TD as well. Taco Dowler’s 36 receiving yards was enough to make him West’s career leader in reception yards. Dowler has 2,304 surpassing Dustin Michaelis’ career mark of 2,302. Claunch threw for 257 yards.
• Bozeman 21, No. 3 Great Falls CMR 14: Jase Applebee's 2-yard run with 6:47 to play proved to be the game-winner as the Hawks (4-3, 4-1) snapped the Rustlers' (5-2, 4-1) four-game winning streak. Applebee's score was his second of the day on the ground for Bozeman, which led 14-0 after a 32-yard scoring toss in the second quarter from Jake Casagranda to Bryson Zanto. CMR knotted the score behind two TD passes from Cole Taylor, the first a 9-yarder to Jackson Simonson and the second a 22-yarder to Raef Newbrough.
• No. 5 Butte 20, Kalispell Glacier 17: Jace Stenson's 1-yard run in the fourth quarter gave the Bulldogs (5-2, 4-1) their first lead after trailing by 11 to the Wolfpack (4-3, 2-3) in the first half of a game in which two of Montana's strongest legs were showcased. Butte trailed 14-6 at halftime, scoring only on 45- and 32-yard field goals by Casey Kautzman. Stenson bought the Bulldogs within two points in the third quarter on another 1-yard run before Glacier's Patrick Rohrbach crushed a 51-yard field goal for a 17-12 lead. Stenson's second score made it a one-point game but a two-point pass conversion failed. Butte closed with a safety. Gage Sliter's two TD passes, a 60-yarder to Jake Turner and a 54-yarder to Connor Sullivan, put the Wolfpack up 14-3.
(Thursday)
• Bozeman Gallatin 42, Belgrade 0: Garrett Dahlke tossed five touchdown passes — two to his brother Noah Dahlke — as the Raptors (3-4, 1-4) built a 35-0 halftime lead and coasted past the winless Panthers (0-7, 0-5) for their first Eastern AA victory. Garrett Dahlke, subbing for the injured Braedon Mikkelson, completed 17 of 24 passes for 376 yards. Tyler Nansel, Michael Armstrong and Quinn Clark caught the other three TD passes.
Class A
• Corvallis 55, East Helena 0: Chase Tucker ran for four touchdowns and Logan Avery scored a rushing TD and returned a fumble 35 yards for a score as the Blue Devils (1-6, 1-5) overpowered the Vigilantes (0-5, 0-1) in a battle of winless teams. Tucker scored Corvallis' first three TDs on runs of 2, 5 and 2 yards before adding a 45-yarder later. Tucker also tossed a 22-yard TD pass to Bennett Beolman.
• No. 2 Laurel 21, Miles City 7: Kyson Moran scored on two 1-yard TD runs and Owen Wilcox provided the other score on a 2-yard run as the Locomotives (6-0, 3-0) survived a stern challenge from the Cowboys (4-2, 2-0). Moran's final score with 1:13 to play sealed the verdict for Laurel after Miles City had moved within a TD on a 23-yard pass from Dalton Polesky to Jackson Whicker with 20 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
• Frenchtown 38, Butte Central 27: Eli Quinn threw three touchdown passes — two to Devin Shelton — and Carter White dazzled again with two kickoffs for TDs, including the game-winner, as the Broncs (4-3, 2-2) withstood a challenge from the Maroons (2-5, 1-3). After Gavin Palen gave Frenchtown a 3-0 lead with a 27-yard first-quarter field goal, Quinn hit Shelton from 75 yards and Connor Michaud from 65 for a 17-0 lead. White gave the Broncs a 24-7 lead with an 85-yard kick return, but Butte Central bounced back behind two TD passes from Luke Garrison to Kyle Holter plus a 3-yard run by Konnor Pochervina for a 27-24 lead. That's when White worked his magic one more time, gliding 80 yards for a 31-27 lead in the fourth quarter. A Quinn-to-Shelton 15-yard pass provided insurance.
• No. 4 Polson 42, Havre 14: Jarrett Wilson completed 15 of 18 passes for 301 yards and five touchdowns and also rushed for the team's sixth on an 88-yard run as the Pirates (7-0, 3-0) throttled the Blue Ponies (2-5, 1-3) by scoring the game's first 42 points. Wilson added 99 yards rushing on only three carries. Xavier Fisher and Alex Muzquiz caught two TDs apiece and Robert Perez caught the fifth. Polson led 35-0 at halftime.
Class B
• No. 4 Bigfork 48, Anaconda 0: Patrick Wallen threw four touchdown passes and George Bucklin raced for two long TD runs as the Vikings (6-0, 3-0) cruised past the Copperheads (0-6, 0-3). Wallen's passes went to four different players — Nick Walker, Izak Epperly, Joseph Farrier and Bryce Gilliard. Bucklin rambled for scores of 46 and 80 yards. Bigfork led 35-0 at halftime.
• No. 10 Red Lodge 49, Roundup 6: Skyler Quenzer ran for three touchdowns, Owen Reynolds ran for two more and the Rams (4-2, 3-0) celebrated their debut in the top 10 with a romp over the Panthers (1-6, 0-3). Quenzer opened the scoring with a 16-yard scamper and added an 8-yarder later in the first quarter as Red Lodge sprinted to a 42-0 halftime lead. Reynolds had runs of 4 and 68 yards. Carson Roberts and Chase Cook provided the other scores, both on the ground from 1 and 14 yards away.
• No. 1 Florence-Carlton 45, Missoula Loyola 7: Patrick Duchien ran for two touchdowns and passed for a third, and Tristan Pyette scored TDs three different ways as the Falcons (6-0, 3-0) kept soaring with a pummeling of the Rams (3-4, 0-3). Duchien's runs were for 9 and 36 yards, and he fired a 17-yard TD pass to Luke Maki. Pyette had a 4-yard scoring run, a 47-yard interception return and a 76-yard punt return.
• No. 5 Malta 20, Cut Bank 0: Connor Tuss threw for all three touchdowns, including 80- and 44-yarders to Rex Williamson, as the Mustangs (6-0, 3-0) used stout defense to fend off the Wolves (1-6, 1-2). A 14-yard pass from Tuss to Camryn Mears put Malta on the board in the first quarter and the Mustangs led by two TDs entering the second frame but they didn't score again until the fourth quarter.
• Manhattan 26, Three Forks 7: Logan Vasarella scored two touchdowns and Michael Swan added a 44-yard scoring jaunt as the Tigers (2-4, 1-2) handled the Wolves (3-4, 0-3). A late interception helped put Manhattan up 20-0 at halftime and Vasarella gave the Tigers a 26-0 lead with a 6-yard run in the fourth quarter. Three Forks broke the ice when Owen Long tossed a 64-yard TD pass to Austin Allen in the fourth quarter.
8-Man
• No. 1 Drummond-Philipsburg 38, Charlo 36 (OT): In a wild one, Andrew Tallon's 1-yard run in overtime gave the Titans (6-0, 6-0) an eight-point lead, and after Coyle Nagy tossed a 15-yard pass to Braydon Zemple to bring the Vikings within two points the ensuing conversion attempt was fumbled to end the game. Flint Creek rallied from a two-touchdown halftime deficit to tie the game 30-30 on a 4-yard run by Tallon with 5:27 to go. Charlo drove the field and was on the Flint Creek 5 but lost possession on another fumble. In all, Nagy had four TD passes, two to Zemple. Tallon also had a third TD run and tossed a touchdown pass to Colt Parsons.
• No. 7 Simms 41, No. 2 Fort Benton 29: The Tigers (7-0, 4-0) outscored the Longhorns (5-1, 4-0) 17-0 in the fourth quarter to remain unbeaten. Fort Benton, which led 29-24 heading into the fourth, dropped to 5-1. Simms finished with 391 yards on offense, highlighted by Michael Leach's 121 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Hudson Rohrer passed for 101 yards and a TD. Carter McDowell caught five passes for 88 yards. Simms' fourth-quarter points came on a 10-yard run by Daine Sullivan, a 51-yard field goal by Ernest Puig Pons and a 42-yard run by Gaven Flanagan. Jeremiah Little rushed for 59 yards and a touchdown for Fort Benton.
• Park City 48, No. 3 Joliet 34: Wyatt Hamilton scored four touchdowns and Jake Gauthier threw four TDs — all to Hamilton — and ran for a fourth as the Panthers (4-1, 3-0) used a second-half scoring surge to shock the J-Hawks (4-1, 3-1). Hamilton caught 11- and 10-yard scoring tosses from Gauthier in the first half and his 57-yarder in the second quarter was the first of four straight TDs that gave Park City a 48-26 lead after owning a two-point margin at intermission. Rye Brastrup scored three TDs on the ground for Joliet from 9, 6 and 3 yards out.
6-Man
• No. 10 Big Sandy 57, North Star 18: Braydon Cline passed for 217 yards and five touchdowns as the Pioneers (5-2, 4-0) overwhelmed the Knights (1-5, 1-3). Cline also rushed for 68 yards and another score. Big Sandy scored 32 points in the second quarter to lead 44-12 at intermission. Rusty Gasvoda caught three TD passes for the Pioneers. Kody Strutz and Lane Demontiney also caught scoring passes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.